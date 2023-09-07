Sept. 7, 2023

From running a festival to a studio, Goo Goo Dolls' Robby Takac needs to sweat it

In late June, when the sun lingered deep into the evening and the Goo Goo Dolls had a few days off before tour rehearsals, Robby Takac was back home in Buffalo. And he was sweating.

Not just perspiring, which he does nightly with the Goos when he zips around the stage, bass guitar strapped over his shoulder. It’s part of his rock star gig, and some 40 years after he started, he still does it with ease.

No, on this evening, as a crowd gathered and musical notes throbbed in the hot June air, Takac was sweating. He was running up and down stairs, plugging in wires, checking speaker connections. It was very un-rock-star-like, which was apropos, because this wasn’t a Goo Goo gig. Takac was overseeing a fundraiser for his nonprofit, Music is Art, at his recently opened recording studio, GCR Studio D, which is inside a former mid-1800s carriage house on the outskirts of downtown. A crowd of a few dozen people was gathering outside to listen to the bands who were recording inside, and Takac and Marc Hunt, a recording engineer at GCR, were struggling to make the sound work.

Takac thought to himself at one point, “Oh my God, what are we going to do?”

This feeling of handling a tangle of wires and speakers to make the music play right is familiar to any musician. It’s a stress, but for Takac, it’s a sweet stress, because it’s one he doesn’t get in his day job with the Goo Goo Dolls. Handling how the music plays sends him back to his early days, when the constant challenge of getting better was invigorating.

It’s still invigorating.

This is part of the reason why Takac runs a recording outfit – Studio D is an expansion of his larger nearby studio, GCR Audio. It hints at why he runs a nonprofit organization that stages a flagship event, the Music is Art Festival, which is taking place along the Buffalo River on Saturday. Operating a studio is financially challenging, and small nonprofits like his are frequently scratching for funding, which is true of Music is Art this year. Takac doesn’t need to do either; the Goo Goo Dolls can fill both his time and his bank account. But that commercial success only makes it more important.

“You never stop being that core person who needs these things in your life,” Takac said. “I’ve always made sure to have something that was a struggle in my life … To get to that next point is always really exciting.”

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New diabetes drug may lower or eliminate need for insulin in diabetics, new study says: Type 1 diabetes patients treated with a popular medication used for diabetes and weight loss may dramatically reduce or eliminate the need for insulin, a small study conducted in Buffalo suggests. Read more

Hello 624: Western New York gets ready for another area code: For more than three quarters of a century, Buffalo-area phone numbers have started with three numbers immediately recognized by anyone who has ever lived here: 716. Starting on Monday, if you request a new mobile or landline, you may be assigned a new area code: 624. The 716 area code, which is used in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and part of Allegany County, is about to run out of numbers, according to the New York State Department of Public Service. Read more

SUNY chancellor at UB to spotlight AI research 'for the public good': SUNY Chancellor John King visited UB on Wednesday to experience and spotlight the groundbreaking AI research taking place at the SUNY flagship school and celebrate UB’s progress toward becoming a top public research university. Read more

Prosecutors seek change of venue for strip club owner, ex-DEA agent in bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking case: On a day marked by more defense team reshuffling and a new trial date, the request for another big change came from federal prosecutors in the high-profile bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking case against an ex-DEA agent and a strip club owner: a different trial venue. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Heat will fade soon; early autumn weather en route: In advance of a slow-moving front on a muggy Thursday, some occasional and spotty convection can be expected. Temps will drop back to the low 80s, still well above average. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is the warming climate worsening an insurance crisis?: This year’s still-unexplained global spiking aside, the overall trend in warming shows no sign of leveling off in the foreseeable future, Paul says. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

A guide to tailgate-tested, Mafia-approved Buffalo Bills beers: Buffalo Bills beers come in all shapes and sizes. There are light ones, dark ones, big ones, small ones, lagers, stouts, IPAs and everything between. With more than 40 breweries (and more on the way) calling Western New York home, Bills Mafia members can find something to their taste as they cheer on their team in fitting fashion this season. Read more

GUSTO

September music festivals: Music is Art, Niagara Falls Blues Fest and Borderland: As the summer gives way to back-to-school season and sweaters, we still have three major local outdoor music festivals left to relish in September. Here is a quick look at each. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

City officials, Ellicott Development discuss new parking ramp in city: A new parking ramp might be coming to downtown. No decisions have been made about going forward with construction of a ramp, and multiple sites are being proposed, including a vacant surface parking lot at the corner of Court and Pearl streets that is partly owned by Ellicott Development Co. and part by the city. Read more

22nd Century Group weighs selling tobacco business: Amid financial struggles and leadership turnover, Buffalo-based 22nd Century Group is considering "strategic alternatives" for its tobacco assets, including business combinations, asset sales, licensing arrangements and alternative financing strategies. Read more

Architect plans $30M mixed-use project in Lockport with 66 apartments: Dubbed the Rowhouses of Lockport, the project would bring 66 new market-rate apartments in a pair of new buildings, along with a blend of retail, office and restaurant space, as well as five floors of parking. Read more

BILLS

Stefon Diggs keeps telling the Bills that they stink. Here's why teammates love it: As Diggs enters his ninth season in the NFL and his fourth with the Bills, the team values his voice in every way it echoes. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Dion Dawkins feels fit, trim, and he's ready to make Bills' haters eat their words: One could argue Dawkins is one of the most indispensable Bills. After Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Tre’Davious White, Dawkins is probably next on the list of players you want to see stay healthy, Gaughan writes. Read more

PHOTOS

