July 28, 2023

From money manager to top Bills executive: the rapid rise of John Roth at PSE

The surprising departure of Ron Raccuia from the Buffalo Bills nonfootball operations has accelerated the growing influence of John Roth, a longtime friend and investment manager of team owner Terry Pegula.

Six months ago, Roth was a high-profile portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments who had never worked in professional sports.

By last week, Roth took over for Raccuia as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills, on top of the similar role he's held since January with the Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day operations for the teams’ owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

It’s a rapid ascension that has made Roth the most influential executive outside of the Pegula family on the business side of both the Bills and Sabres. He reports directly to ownership and is at the top of the leadership chain for day-to-day business operations for the PSE offices as well.

– Mike Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'We have to move out': Stitch Buffalo relocating to Lower West Side: After almost five years in a donated building on Niagara Street, Stitch Buffalo – described on its website as “a textile art center committed to empowering refugee and immigrant women” – will move to 284 Plymouth Ave. on the Lower West Side early next year. Read more

Asylum-seeker achieved his dream of coming to America. Then cancer changed everything: Alexandre Nseka and his family arrived in Buffalo in October after an arduous, monthslong journey from Angola in Central Africa. His dream was to be granted asylum in the United States. But a routine medical checkup turned up a devastating diagnosis – the father of three had advanced stage liver cancer and he would have only a few months to live. Read more

Braymiller Market gets its lifeline as Common Council approves funding to keep downtown store open: The Common Council voted in favor of giving Braymiller Market $562,000 in pandemic-related funding Thursday, but the downtown market has not crossed the finish line with the money yet. The final approval to award Braymiller the loan is in the hands of the City of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which is chaired by Mayor Byron Brown and is likely to approve it. Read more

Buffalo Council OKs spending extra $60M in federal pandemic aid to fill budget gaps: The Buffalo Common Council approved on Thursday Mayor Byron Brown's plan to cut about $60 million in federal Covid-19 pandemic aid from a variety of community projects to cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025. Read more

Tonawanda Seneca Nation, environmentalists decry plans for STAMP wastewater pipeline: A plan to install a wastewater pipeline for a long-awaited Genesee County industrial park is facing pushback from a broad coalition that says it would harm nearby wildlife refuges and endanger the health and well-being of nearby Tonawanda Seneca Nation. Read more

SUV stolen in Orchard Park involved in Tonawanda head-on collision that hospitalized 69-year-old man: A weekend head-on collision in the Town of Tonawanda involving a stolen SUV left a 69-year-old man hospitalized, and his family asking for the public’s help. Read more

WEATHER

Steamy: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Read more

GUSTO

Bring a picnic, pick your spot and other tips for enjoying Shakespeare in Delaware Park: As the season of outdoor theater continues, Shakespeare in Delaware Park fans share their picnic setups, favorite memories and what the tradition means to them. And it’s not too late to grab some cheese and wine and start your own tradition this summer. Read more

OJ at ETS? Elmwood Taco & Subs now serving breakfast: Fresh-squeezed orange juice, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and more are joining the menu at the restaurant at 937 Elmwood Ave. from 7 to 11 a.m. Read more

Alan Pergament: WKBW owner evaluating artificial intelligence test; Ch. 4 wins Bills-Broncos MNF rights: Pergament writes about a bug at the top of the screen during the 12:30 p.m. weekday newscast on WKBW-TV (Channel 7) with the words “AI-generated voice” used during voiceovers of some national stories; Christine Baranski's induction into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame has been postponed; and more. Read more

Jonas Brothers add Buffalo date to world tour: The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in KeyBank Center. Opening for the North American dates is the brother-sister duo, Lawrence. Read more

Jeff Simon: Thoughts on 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie' from guy who ducked, covered and tried to buy Barbie Townhouse: "I just couldn't watch the good but decidedly overrated drama 'Oppenheimer' without fitting it into my life story. There's a fancy word for doing this, of course. The word, for the philosophically minded, is "solipsism," the idea that your mind is where everything takes primacy. Think of it as egotism and megalomania accompanied by throat-clearing and a professorial tone," Simon writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Thermo Fisher continues to cut jobs in Grand Island: "We're appropriately reducing headcount where that makes sense across the business," said Stephen Williamson, the life sciences company's chief financial officer. Read more

Taco Bell to revive 'zombie gas station' site in Lackawanna: Quick Service Realco, and its partner, Rochester-based Marathon Engineering, plan to build the restaurant at the southwest corner of Abbott and Ridge roads. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Shane Ray showing burst off edge at Bills training camp: Ray is bidding to be the comeback story of the year – on the Bills’ roster, anyway. The 30-year-old former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos has been out of the NFL for four years. Read more

James Cook growing into the role of every-down running back for Bills: The team’s second-year running back has lined up with the starters during the first two practices of training camp at St. John Fisher University, and it’s reasonable to expect he’ll see an uptick in playing time with the departure of Devin Singletary – not that head coach Sean McDermott is willing to commit to that right now. Read more

PHOTOS

Day 2 of Buffalo Bills training camp: The team's camp continued Thursday at St. John Fisher University. View photos

2023 rooftop Beatles concert at Hydraulic Hearth: Fans sang and danced as the BlackRock Beatles performed on the roof of Hydraulic Hearth on Wednesday. It was a tribute to the Beatles' final performance on a London rooftop in 1969. View photos

