June 12, 2023

The 22-year journey from the Albright-Knox to the Buffalo AKG

In 2001, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery board of directors, concerned about a lack of space to exhibit its world-renowned art collection, produced a strategic plan that called for "a major architectural project on the museum's campus."

That began a process that culminates today with the opening of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building at the renamed Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

The path to get there, like most projects of this magnitude, had its stops and starts before Gundlach, who grew up in Amherst, offered the first of a series of matching grants in 2016, ultimately footing fully one-third of the $195 million cost. New York State gave $46.6 million, with the two contributors providing nearly 57% of the construction costs.

"When Gundlach came in with the matching gift, that was the electric moment when all of a sudden the sparks really flew," said Charlie Banta, who has been on the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy's board since 1997 and served as its chairman from 2002 to 2009. "It catalyzed all the work that happened prior to that."

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Canada mulls changes in tax that's hitting cottage owners from WNY: Buffalonians who own summer homes in Canada may be able to escape a new tax on their properties, given that regulators are now considering changes to the law that implemented that tax. Read more

Member booted from country club seeks to unmask author of abuse complaint: The identity of the letter writer who accused a longtime Country Club of Buffalo member of sexually abusing a minor, prompting the member's expulsion, remains a mystery more than a year later. Every member of the club's board of governors from the time has denied in sworn statements knowing who wrote the letter. And a request from Patrick Rimar, the former member, that a judge order club officials to turn over extensive documentation and submit to interviews in an attempt to identify the letter writer was recently rejected on procedural grounds. Read more

Buffalo priest drops defamation case against accuser alleging sex abuse in 1980s: The Rev. Roy T. Herberger said he couldn’t afford to continue toward a trial after spending $20,000 in legal fees since filing the defamation case in 2020 in State Supreme Court in Erie County. Read more

Community invited to see progress in plans to cover Route 33, reconnect East Buffalo neighborhoods: In light of a $55 million federal grant to reconnect East Side communities, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state Department of Transportation will hold two public hearings to update the community on what is being done to rejoin neighborhoods divided by Route 33 and to gather more input from local residents about what else they need to consider. The meetings will be held June 20 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. The first session will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second from 5 to 8 p.m. Read more

Group dedicated to helping people in need could use some young volunteers: The Buffalo council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides food, clothing, furniture and other items to families in Erie County, Niagara County and six other counties. While he is thankful for the volunteers' help, executive director Mark Zirnheld said he is trying to recruit some younger volunteers to keep the society viable for the future. “I would estimate that at least 90% of our volunteers are age 70 or older,” Zirnheld said. “The people we have are great, and the organization is healthy. We would just like to attract some younger people to help us.” Read more

Pilot dies in Niagara County plane crash: The pilot of a single-propeller plane died in a crash in the Town of Porter on Sunday afternoon. The pilot, whose identity was not disclosed, was the only person aboard the aircraft, according to state police. Read more

Buffalo Niagara Partnership boosts outreach to minority businesses: The region’s largest business group has increased the number of participants in its Minority Business Initiative to 16, from five in last year’s inaugural edition of the program. Read more

WEATHER

Ready for rain: It will be cloudy with 100% chance of rain and a high in the upper 60s. Read more

BILLS

At seventh pass-rush summit, Bills' Von Miller still enjoys giving advice to fellow players: Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller was in his element Saturday during his seventh annual pass-rush summit, a gathering of NFL players in suburban Las Vegas. Read more

SABRES

Tage Thompson comparisons make Matthew Wood an intriguing possible Sabres pick: Forever tied by their UConn connection, and some similarities to their strengths on the ice, Wood and Thompson could soon be competitors or teammates. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.