Aug. 25, 2023

Former Nardin president files lawsuit, claims 'hatred, vitriol' and more by past and current leaders

The lawsuit filed Thursday by a lawyer for former Nardin Academy President Sandra Betters probably didn't come as a surprise to the private Catholic school, after Betters and the board of trustees failed to reach a settlement agreement before she was terminated on June 16.

But the sheer amount of claims made and the number of people targeted surely did.

Betters, whose stormy tenure led faculty, alumni, parents, students and major donors to rise up against her, says in the lawsuit that she was the victim of an "orchestrated campaign to silence and force her out of Nardin."

Along the way, she said, she came to find Nardin was impacted by "significant financial improprieties,” that staff, trustees and community members were “fiercely opposed” to diversity initiatives and that state education was violated.

A school leader vowed Nardin would defend itself "energetically and truthfully."

The 63-page filing by New York City attorney Michael J. Willemin in U.S. District Court in Buffalo is the opening salvo of what could be a protracted court battle or out-of-court settlement.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Convictions in 1993 Deborah Meindl murder vacated; new trials ordered for 2 defendants: Thirty years ago, Deborah Meindl's young daughter found her fatally stabbed, choked and bound in her City of Tonawanda home. A jury found two men guilty of murder. On Wednesday, a judge vacated their convictions and ordered a new trial. Read more

Savarino projects are in limbo, but some may not be dead: The impending shutdown of contractor and developer Savarino Companies has raised uncertainty about the future of five significant projects in Buffalo, Lockport and Westfield, but at least three of them could continue as planned, as long as owner Samuel Savarino can find a new partner to handle the construction work. Read more

Poloncarz denies grabbing woman who called police but did not seek charges: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is accused of grabbing and restraining a woman in a Buffalo police domestic incident report. Poloncarz denied grabbing or restraining the woman in any way, and he said he did nothing to merit a police report being filed. Read more

Hochul calls for federal help so New York can house asylum-seekers, get them jobs: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday called on the federal government to provide New York State relief in the midst of the migrant crisis by speeding work authorizations for asylum-seekers arriving in regions that include Buffalo. Read more

Cheektowaga hires law firm that helped another town dealing with migrant influx: As Cheektowaga continues to grapple with an influx of asylum-seekers living in hotels in the community, the town has hired a law firm that has successfully represented another community that did not want migrants living in hotels in its town long-term. Read more

Lancaster service dog deemed dangerous will spend rest of life at animal sanctuary: A service dog who bit a neighbor will be removed from his owner’s home and sent to live at an animal sanctuary, a Lancaster town judge ruled Thursday. Justice David Stabler decided last week that Bandit, a 4-year-old male Alaskan Malamute, is a dangerous dog who caused serious physical injuries to Lancaster village resident Jillian Durkin. Read more

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams receives one-year extension, raise for 2023-24: The board voted 7-0 to approve a one-year extension as an amendment in Williams' contract, which now ends June 30, 2026, as well as a raise of $6,750 to a new salary of $276,750 for the 2023-24 school year. Read more

WEATHER

Clouds and showers: Morning showers should give way to a cloudy afternoon. The high is expected to reach the mid-70s. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Why did Spectrum News ignore a story about a crime connected to an asylum-seeker?: Spectrum News won’t comment on its decision to initially decline to cover the story of the asylum-seeker from Venezuela accused of raping a woman in front of a young child, but its managing editor Stephen Marth explained the decision in a staff memo. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Cheers! WNY Beer Week returns to celebrate locally made brews: You won't have to wait until Oktoberfest to join a regionwide celebration of beer. The Western New York Brewers Guild will bring back Western New York Beer Week, putting locally produced beer in the spotlight. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

UAW members in Hamburg 'practice picket' amid contract talks: More than 40 members of United Auto Workers and their supporters were waving signs on Thursday, just down Route 5 from the Ford stamping plant in Hamburg. They weren’t on strike. They called it “practice picketing,” making themselves seen and heard as the UAW and the Detroit Three automakers negotiate new contracts. Read more

BILLS

Bills starters will play at Chicago to wrap up preseason: To wrap up last year’s preseason at Carolina, the Buffalo Bills sat 36 players. To wrap up this year’s preseason Saturday at Chicago, the Bills’ starters will play. Read more

Bills' Kyle Allen excited to likely get plenty of time at quarterback against Bears: “Yeah, I’m sure I’ll play a bunch in the preseason as it is, but I’m excited,” Kyle Allen said. “It’s the last one, it’s the last guaranteed shot I have to go out there and play in a game, so I’m excited about it, just like all the other ones.” Read more

PHOTOS

