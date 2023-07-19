July 19, 2023

For pot growers, farmers market plan is another disappointment

When the state Office of Cannabis Management announced a plan to let pot growers sell their glut of product at cannabis farmers markets in May, farmers seized on the idea.

Two months later, what was touted as a lifeline to struggling pot farmers has turned into yet another disappointment in the state's slow-moving attempt to create a legal cannabis market.

The idea was simple: Allow pot farmers to band together to sell their cannabis in a farmers market-like setting, with only marijuana available. The plan did not allow cannabis farmers to sell pot at conventional farmers markets, next to the fruits, vegetables and flowers grown by traditional farmers.

Pot farmers viewed the proposal as a lifeline. They grew crops last year in anticipation of having stores open early this year to sell their wares and instead were sitting on piles of pot with no place to sell it because legal cannabis shops have been so slow to open.

Only one legal cannabis store has opened in the Buffalo Niagara region, outside of a handful on Native American reservations, severely depressing a market that pot growers had hoped would be robust by now.

But the glacial pace of the rollout of the legal cannabis market meant that instead of selling pot and bringing in revenue, the cannabis farmers were saddled with the added expense of storing their cannabis or converting it into a form that wouldn't spoil.

After sitting for months on unsold cannabis, farmers hoped they were finally looking at a way that would allow them to connect with consumers and unload the product that some had risked their life savings cultivating. It would provide the last missing piece – albeit a temporary one – in a promised supply chain: a place to sell their wares.

It hasn't turned out that way.

– Samantha Christmann

