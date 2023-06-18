June 18, 2023

Residents fear some railroad bridges in Buffalo are disasters waiting to happen

Richard Hyde fears the worst when he looks at the crumbling concrete stanchions that support the CSX railroad bridge spanning the Buffalo River.

He believes it is only a matter of time before the deteriorating structure collapses and chemical tank cars disgorge their hazardous contents into the river, poisoning wildlife and humans who depend on the fresh water that empties into nearby Lake Erie.

“I think the bridge is an accident waiting to happen. Day in and day out, the chemical cars go by,” said Hyde, a retired Buffalo firefighter who has spent his life beside the river in South Buffalo. “I’ve been trying for years to draw attention to this situation, but who would listen to me?”

Someone is listening.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat and the Senate majority leader, has sent a letter to the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration requesting an independent investigation of that bridge, between Katherine and Smith streets, and others used by freight trains in Buffalo.

“Chemical freight is carried over this bridge every day and a failure on the bridge with a train on it could lead to catastrophic environmental effects in the river and public health impacts in nearby neighborhoods,” Schumer stated in his letter to FRA Administrator Amit Bose.

Hyde and other residents say railroad bridges elsewhere in East and South Buffalo are deteriorating with thick layers of rust on steel stanchions, cracked and crumbling concrete encasing their foundations, and stone walls oozing water and dirt through missing mortar joints.

– Lou Michel

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York wants police officers to be accountable. In criminal cases, that has proved difficult: A New York State trooper was indicted earlier this month on charges of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a motorist in downtown Buffalo following a high-speed chase from the Southern Tier in February 2022. It marked the seventh time the attorney general's office filed criminal charges against a law enforcement officer accused of causing a death since 2015. The case against Trooper Anthony Nigro IV shows how rare – and complicated – prosecuting a law enforcement officer can be. "Generally, police cases are very difficult to prosecute," said Buffalo attorney John Elmore, a former state trooper and prosecutor. Read more

Strip club owner accused of drug and sex trafficking faces additional $2 million Covid fraud counts: The indictments are piling up for the owner of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club. Peter Gerace Jr. now faces fresh charges that he defrauded the government of $2 million in Covid-19 aid for the Cheektowaga strip club, in what is considered to be one of the largest Covid-19 fraud cases in Western New York. A federal grand jury indicted Gerace on four counts of wire fraud, adding to his drug- and sex-trafficking charges, as well as witness tampering in previous indictments. Read more

Ken-Ton teacher accused of using 'controlled substances' at school agrees to retire: A veteran Kenmore East High School social studies teacher suspected by district administrators of using "controlled substances on school property" has agreed to retire, according to his separation agreement. Joseph Iacuzzo – who received a second chance following his arrest on a marijuana charge 22 years ago – offered to resign after Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District officials informed him they were preparing to bring disciplinary action against him, according to the document obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request. Read more

Sean Kirst: For Father's Day, the highest honor for Chris Swenson, booming voice of 'Banditland': Almost 20 years ago, to reaffirm his emphasis on family, Chris Swenson stepped away from his role as the PA voice of the Buffalo Sabres. But he decided to stay on in that role for the Buffalo Bandits, a decision that reached its joyous crescendo the other night, when Swenson's entire family – including his son Brett, now a pillar of the organization – were at the center of the club's championship celebration. Read more

Lackawanna introduces new outdoor food and music festival: Lackawanna hasn't had a community festival since 2019, and this year it's bringing a different kind of festival to residents. The city will host "A Bite of Lackawanna," an outdoor food and music festival, on June 25. The festival will feature 19 Lackawanna restaurants, artisan craft vendors, beer and wine stations, kids fun zone, live and DJ music and a fireworks display. Read more

Big money from outside Ellicott District pouring into Common Council race: Most candidates for Buffalo Common Council raised a few thousand dollars in the last few weeks. But Leah Halton-Pope continues to rake in the big bucks – and most of the $20,000 she recently raised came from outside the city of Buffalo. Read more

Hamburg police trained to use epinephrine auto injectors in emergencies: Hamburg recently finished training its 62 patrol officers on the use of the epinephrine auto injectors, as well as patient assessment and wound identification, control of massive hemorrhage, basic airway management, minor wound care and splinting, basic triage of multiple casualties and casualty movement. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

WEATHER

Forecast for Father's Day: There will be mostly sunny skies today with a light wind and a high near 74 degrees. Read more

BILLS

Bills 53-man roster projection following minicamp and ahead of summer break: Not many changes are expected to the 90-man roster between now and the start of training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 26 – although general manager Brandon Beane has shown us all to stay on our toes. With summer vacation started for the team, here's Jay Skurski's look at how the roster shapes up heading to camp. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Trying to make sense of the Stefon Diggs situation: So much for a quiet June. Stefon Diggs’ absence Tuesday from the first day of the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp dominated the NFL news cycle for a full day. Not surprisingly, this topic has dominated the mailbag inquiries this week. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Jack Eichel's Stanley Cup is no reason for Sabres to feel any shame: "Right off the faceoff here, let's push back on a lazy national media narrative seen in several places last week: Jack Eichel's Stanley Cup is not remotely like Ryan O'Reilly's," Mike Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

2023 Juneteenth Parade in Buffalo: Buffalo's 48th annual Juneteenth Festival got off to a jubilant start Saturday with a parade from festival headquarters on Genesee Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.