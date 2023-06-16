June 16, 2023

Flight 3407 safety provision faces unprecedented threat

WASHINGTON – A key provision in the Flight 3407 aviation safety law – one that mandates that all pilots have 1,500 hours of flight experience before flying a commercial passenger plane – is facing its greatest challenge ever on Capitol Hill.

In the Senate, an amendment that would turn 250 of those hours into classroom time for many would-be pilots appears to have the votes needed to pass the Senate Commerce Committee. However, controversy over that proposal prompted the panel to postpone its scheduled Thursday markup of legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

That postponement came a day after the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in a bipartisan 63-0 vote, passed an FAA reauthorization bill that allows pilot trainees to earn an additional 150 of the required flight hours in a simulator.

The moves come nearly 13 years after the Families of Continental Flight 3407 pushed into law a comprehensive aviation safety measure that boosted the flight experience requirement, which had previously been 250 hours. The families lobbied Congress heavily to boost the pilot training and experience requirements after 50 of their loved ones died in a February 2009 plane crash in Clarence that federal investigators blamed on pilot error.

Amid this week’s action on Capitol Hill, Scott Maurer – one of the leading members of the families group – acknowledged that the 1,500 hour rule is facing unprecedented challenges. He said the families oppose the provision in the House bill, but particularly object to the more dramatic Senate proposal.

– Jerry Zremski

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Lockport mayor says police were told of 2015 incident involving tour boat, blames state for not following up: Lockport’s mayor said a 2015 incident in which a Lockport Cave tour boat flipped over was reported to police at the time. But current city officials were unaware of that incident or its severity until it was reported Tuesday by The Buffalo News, said Mayor Michelle Roman, who contends state officials did not sufficiently follow up on the previous capsizing. Read more

Judge annoyed by wait for death penalty decision: 'Why it should take over a year is beyond me': Deliberations on whether to seek the death penalty against the man who killed 10 people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo in 2022 are being held at the highest levels of the Justice Department, both locally and in Washington, with input from defense lawyers, victims' families and local prosecutors. "I continue to find this issue to be perplexing," U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. said. Read more

Two busloads of asylum-seekers travel up to Cheektowaga hotel on Thursday: Two busloads of asylum-seekers from New York City were being driven up to Cheektowaga on Thursday and expected to arrive by midnight. A hotel near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga has agreed to host the 60 people and has a contract with New York City to provide housing and food for them for up to a year. Read more

'This is really Buffalo at its best': General public gets first view of Buffalo AKG: Sandy Crowley couldn’t believe how different the Buffalo AKG Art Museum looked Thursday after a $195 million expansion, restoration and renovation of the entire campus. “It’s so amazing,” she said. “I feel like I’m traveling somewhere else in the world and visiting a world-class museum, and here it is in our own backyard.” Crowley, of Getzville, was one of more than 1,600 people who streamed into the museum by 3 p.m. on the first day it opened to the general public. Museum officials expected 3,000 by the 8 p.m. closing time. Read more

Judge will recommend 4-year term for teen driver in Kensington crash of stolen Kia that killed four: An Erie County judge said Thursday she will grant youthful offender status to the Buffalo teen who killed four of his passengers in a crash of a stolen Kia on the Kensington Expressway in October. Judge Susan M. Eagan also committed to sentence of the 16-year-old to one and a third to four years of incarceration, recommending he serve the maximum, as part of a plea agreement. Read more

FeedMore WNY to expand services with $99 million facility in Hamburg: The Hamburg location will be close to the geographic center of FeedMore WNY’s service area covering Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties, said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. Read more

Legal pot shops in Depew, the Southtowns and on Main Street hustle to open: The race to be the first legal cannabis dispensary open in Western New York continues – but because the process is so brand new and so opaque, no one seems to know how it will shake out. Read more

Even with one last attempt to 'manipulate the system,' Buffalo man gets 50 years for killing mother, ex-girlfriend: The long road in the prosecution of Charles L. Jones seemingly wrapped up Thursday, but it didn’t come without one last near-hiccup. Jones, who has pleaded guilty twice to the 2019 killings of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, and ex-girlfriend, Jacquetta L. Lee, told a judge at his sentencing Thursday he didn’t kill Lee. Read more

WEATHER

Thunderstorms on the way: Early rain will develop into thunderstorms by the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68. Read more

GUSTO

Brad Paisley outdoor concert leads Buffalo-area event announcements: A country star, events along the Outer Harbor and a Ricky Nelson celebration are among this week's event announcements. Read more

Alan Pergament: Buffalo Night on 'NBC Nightly News' highlights a full menu of TV opinions: Two very positive news stories set in Buffalo aired back-to-back at the end of the 30-minute newscast. The first story reported by NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson concerned an experimental vaccine developed at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center that in early trials extended the life of people with the deadliest form of brain cancer. The second story, headlined “Snowstorm Reunion,” was about Williamsville couple Alexander and Andrea Campagna, who opened their home to nine tourists and their bus driver from South Korea during the December storm. Read more

Wine, plants and a library bar: LGBTQ+ owned businesses to support in Pride Month and beyond: One way to more purposefully celebrate Pride Month is by supporting Buffalo's queer-owned small businesses. Here is a list of several local LGBTQ+ businesses and spaces in Buffalo. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Storage wars: Inside the battle to buy Life Storage: Life Storage, which went public in 1995, is among the small number of publicly traded companies based in the Buffalo area. The deal is a reminder of how pressure from shareholders and rival bidders can determine the fate of publicly held companies. Read more

NYSEG proposes 22% electric rates hike over three years: The proposed hikes are part of a proposed joint settlement with the state Public Service Commission filed by NYSEG and its sister company, Rochester Gas and Electric. Both utilities are subsidiaries of Avangrid. Read more

BILLS

Poona Ford feeling right at home after his first month with the Buffalo Bills: Poona Ford has kept a low profile since signing with the Bills last month. The defensive tackle skipped the customary introductory news conference when he signed. On what proved to be the final practice of minicamp Wednesday before the Bills broke for the summer, Ford, 27, spoke for the first time about getting right into the mix along a crowded defensive line. “It’s going to drive me to do better and be the best I can,” he said. “It’s a lot of guys in the room, but I ain’t backing down from competition. I’m all for it.” Read more

SABRES

Sabres to have a new ECHL affiliate next season after agreement ends with Cincinnati: Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Buffalo News on Thursday that the Sabres and Cincinnati Cyclones mutually agreed to not extend their affiliate agreement, temporarily leaving the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans as Buffalo's only minor-league club. The Sabres are in talks with another ECHL team and an affiliate agreement will be announced sometime this summer, a source added. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: 41st annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge: Runners flocked to Delaware Park for the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge at Delaware Park on Thursday. More than 7,000 entrants from 235 companies participated in the 3.5-mile race. See the photos here.

Photos: Buffalo Bandits celebrate championship outside the KeyBank Center: Buffalo Bandits players and their fans celebrated their National Lacrosse League championship win outside KeyBank Center on Thursday. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

