March 2, 2023

Buffalo firefighter makes 'ultimate sacrifice' in blaze that may have sparked backdraft

At a somber afternoon news conference Wednesday, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo delivered the news that many feared to learn and no one wanted to hear.

"Today one of our firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

A 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died while fighting a four-alarm blaze on Main Street downtown that may have been sparked by work being done on the structure with blowtorches and appeared to cause a phenomenon known as a backdraft.

The firefighter's identity was not released.

– Maki Becker and Aaron Besecker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Injured Cheektowaga officer faces intensive rehab, surgery to repair skull, wife says: The Cheektowaga police officer who suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month is heading to an out-of-state clinic to begin weeks of intensive rehabilitation, followed by surgery to repair his skull, according to his wife. Jen Blackchief made her first public remarks Wednesday, just over three weeks after Officer Troy Blackchief was severely injured while putting down stop sticks on Union Road in an attempt to end an early morning police pursuit of two stolen SUVs. Read more

Federal trial unlikely this summer for man who killed 10 in Buffalo: The district judge did not set a trial date, and he scheduled his next status update with prosecutors and defense lawyers for June 8. Read more

Bishop says Buffalo Diocese not stalling on compensation for abuse victims: Bishop Michael W. Fisher said the diocese was “actively engaged in good faith negotiations” with sex abuse survivors and insurance carriers to settle the case. Read more

Buffalo union leader to back Bills stadium deal after talking over contractor issues: After conversations with others involved in the project, Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, said he will vote in favor of items related to the facility’s construction when the Erie County Stadium Corp. next meets. Read more

Higgins calls for investigation of suspected rail car fire in Buffalo: Rep. Brian Higgins is calling for a federal investigation after some residents reported seeing flames on an eastbound Norfolk Southern train traveling through a North Buffalo neighborhood on Feb. 13. He is also "demanding" that the railroad conduct an investigation, too. Read more

BUDC seeks tenant for Northland site after two prospects fall through: After two unsuccessful attempts to lease a former industrial building that temporarily housed the East Buffalo exhibit space for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is putting the building in the Grider neighborhood back out on the market for lease, agency officials said. Read more

Orthopedic surgeon seeks $24.7 million in lawsuit against Wyoming County hospital over contract termination: Dr. Paul J. Mason and Buffalo Bone and Joint PLLC, of which Mason is the managing member, filed a lawsuit recently in Erie County Court against the health system, Wyoming County and several members of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, alleging defamation, breach of contract and retaliation, among other claims. Read more

Covid fraudster's potential prison time shortened, but sentence delayed: Joseph C. Bella III could now face 46 months in prison for his previous guilty pleas to wire fraud involving Covid-19 test kits and $253,000 in Covid-19-relief loans, and to possession of drugs, a firearm and ammunition. Read more

Judge orders Starbucks to rehire workers, provide back pay: An administrative law judge has ordered Starbucks to rehire seven Buffalo area workers involved in union activity and give back pay and damages to dozens of others who lost wages due to company retaliation, Starbucks Workers United reported Wednesday. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy and much cooler: Skies will be cloudy Thursday with an expected high of 39 degrees. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Tesla workers’ plight shows need for stronger labor law: Tesla says the firings of some 40 workers at its Buffalo plant had nothing to do with efforts to form the company’s first union. However, a beefed-up federal labor law might have made the company – and others like it – think twice. Read more

Erik Brady: Even at 97, coaching legend Mel Palano always happy to see Timon hoist Manhattan Cup: Palano's 544 wins were the most in Western New York hoops history at the time he left Timon, in 1989. (Olean’s Jeff Anastasia passed him in 2017.) His nine Manhattan Cup wins were the most until Kyle Husband of Canisius won his 10th last season – against Timon. And then, of course, came Sunday night, when Timon toppled Canisius and set off a celebration in South Buffalo more than two decades in the making. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft dilemma: Plus-size defensive ends abound, but do they have enough juice?: Plus-size edge defenders are usually plus-defenders against the run. But a much smaller percentage have the speed and bendability to be a high-end starter as a pass rusher. Read more

Combine coverage: Plans for Benford, how Hodgins got away and Canadian prospects on Day 2: From talking plans for the secondary in 2023, to prospects from Guelph, Ontario, to grades for the working conditions at One Bills Drive, it was a busy day for Buffalo Bills news at the NFL scouting combine. Check out The Buffalo News' coverage of Day 2 below. Read more

SABRES

Sabres trade rights to Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to Kings for third-round pick: Portillo, 22, had made it clear he was not going to sign with the Sabres and would pursue unrestricted free agency after his college career at Michigan ended, and the Sabres did not want to lose him for nothing. Read more

Sabres Notebook: Newcomer Riley Stillman hopes to inject 'old-school grit' when he enters lineup: "I'm excited to come to a group that's young and coming in the right direction in the hunt for a playoff spot," Stillman said Wednesday during his introductory session with reporters in KeyBank Center. Read more

It's been a long time since we've seen this March Madness: Sabres in a playoff hunt: "The Buffalo Sabres' game Thursday night in TD Garden against the Boston Bruins is the first of 15 games in March – and 11 are against teams currently in a playoff position. Buffalo is not in one, but still remains in a good spot," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

PHOTOS

