Sept. 6, 2023

Family seeking asylum from Ecuador thankful, optimistic about future in Buffalo

Several times on their journey to the United States from Ecuador, the family almost lost one of their own.

While crossing a treacherous 60-mile stretch of rainforest, rivers and mountains between Columbia and Panama called the Darien Gap, the father almost drowned in a river carrying his grandson on his shoulders and his young son was almost swept away by the current.

But after more than a month of travel, the family – a father, mother, adult daughter with a toddler son of her own, a teenage son and a little boy – finally reached the U.S. border.

Now, the family of six is among the more than 500 asylum-seekers from across the globe living in hotels in Western New York.

The Buffalo News interviewed the father, mother and adult daughter shortly after they arrived in Western New York in July. The family primarily speaks Spanish, so Catharine Grainge, the director of advocacy at Jericho Road Community Health Center, translated the conversation.

The Buffalo News is not identifying the family members because of the circumstances from which they are fleeing and their fear of retaliation.

It was a difficult journey to get to the United States, but the family's faith in God and love for each other has sustained them.

"Sometimes I think about what would have happened if we would have lost one of our family members during the journey," the mother said through tears. "And I'm just so thankful that we're here as a family and we get to be together. And I really want people to not think about us with bad ideas or false ideas. We're just here to have an opportunity."

– Natalie Brophy

5 over-the-top rules you'll have to follow in the world of cannabis: The rules are very different for the cannabis industry than they are for conventional businesses, even highly regulated ones, such as liquor stores. They're much more stringent and detailed, right down to dictating how many signs a store is allowed to have and what they can say. Read more

Buffalo Diocese says retired priest abused a child: The Rev. Joseph E. Vatter, 71, who retired in 2022 as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Kenmore but continued to occasionally celebrate Mass at various churches, had been on leave since February after an abuse allegation was reported. The diocesan review board, a group of clergy and lay Catholics appointed by Bishop Michael Fisher, determined that a claim that Vatter “had abused a minor female” had been “substantiated.” Read more

NFTA limits bus passes, starts ID system to halt fights among Buffalo high schoolers: Buffalo Public Schools and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority aim to curb fights along bus and Metro Rail routes after high schools let out by limiting routes home and adding an ID system to free rides after school. The move comes after several large fights last school year. A Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization leader says the organization has traditionally opposed such changes because they hamper student needs and don't stop confrontations. Read more

Alan Pergament: Disney-Spectrum standoff couldn't come at worse time for sports fans: With the NFL and college football seasons in full swing, Disney holds some strong cards in the current dispute because of the pressure being put on Spectrum by its subscribers to watch the games, Pergament says. Read more

About 4,000 Buffalo seniors, people with disabilities to get property tax relief: The Common Council on Tuesday approved a resolution that amends the Real Property Tax Law to increase the income eligibility thresholds for property tax exemptions. The resolution was submitted by South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon to address rising costs of living that have burdened seniors and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, Scanlon said. Read more

Sunny and hot: There will be plenty of sunshine, and the temperature could reach 86 degrees. Read more

Robby Takac talks music and life with the Goo Goo Dolls: Robby Takac is Buffalo’s rock star. He’s an original member of the Goo Goo Dolls, an entrepreneur and a nonprofit founder. He’s on tour this summer and fall with the Goo Goo Dolls but this weekend is taking a break to fly home to Buffalo, where Takac is hosting his 21st annual Music is Art Festival on Saturday. Buffalo News journalist Tim O’Shei will be talking to Takac live at noon today on the Buffalo News’ Facebook page.

At 90, Franklin Sciortino retires after 58-year career with SBA: At the age of 90, Franklin J. Sciortino has wrapped up a 58-year career with the U.S. Small Business Administration – spending more than 30 of those years heading the Buffalo office. Read more

Pegulas rank fifth in spending since taking over Bills and first this year: The Bills stand first in the NFL in cash spending as of the opening week of the season, with a total of $288.9 million committed to players for the season, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. Read more

Former UB star Jaret Patterson among seven who work out for Buffalo Bills: Former University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was among seven players who worked out for the Bills on Tuesday, according to the league's daily list as reported by Aaron Wilson. Read more

First day of school at Mill Middle School: It's back to the classroom for the students at Mill Middle School in Amherst, where classes for the new school year began on Tuesday. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

