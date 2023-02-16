COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 16, 2023

'You will reap what you sow': Families of victims of Tops shooting confront the man who killed their loved ones

There was rage. There were tears. There were words from the Bible and there were calls to action.

The raw emotions of the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue spilled out into a packed courtroom in Buffalo on Wednesday morning as the killer, Payton Gendron, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

It was already known that Gendron, now 19, would be sentenced to life in prison without parole – the automatic sentence for first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate. But before that, the families of the 10 people killed and three who were wounded and survived had their chance to tell the judge, the killer and the world what they lost on that day nine months and one day earlier and have had to endure ever since.

One by one they stood at a podium and shared their grief. Many spoke directly to Gendron, who was shackled and wore an orange jail jumpsuit, and was surrounded by three attorneys and half a dozen court officers and deputies.

– Barbara O’Brien and Maki Becker

State Senate votes down Hochul’s chief judge nominee: The state Senate overwhelmingly rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead New York's highest court on Wednesday, a significant blow to the Democratic governor dealt by members of her own party. After a bitter fight that dragged for weeks, the vote may end a legal dispute over the Senate's powers. It also forces Hochul to nominate a new chief judge of the Court of Appeals amid questions about her influence over a Legislature run by lawmakers to her political left. Read more

State doles out $50 million in funds to WNY health care providers, which will fuel several expansions: Among the big winners of the most recent round of the Health Care Facility Transformation Program: UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, Cheektowaga-based Endeavor Health Services and Community Health Center of Buffalo. All three will take on major expansions with the help of millions of dollars in state grants. Read more

‘Oh my God, what am I doing?’ Buffalo bus driver to be honored for protecting student from shooting: It was a moment of heroism from an everyday Buffalonian. On a January afternoon, Buffalo Schools bus driver Charles Everhart Jr. dropped off a middle-school student at 7th and Carolina streets. He heard loud gunshots from the adjacent street corner, and what he did next earned the recognition of the Buffalo School Board. Read more

16-year-old arrested in Club Marcella shooting: The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault. A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital following the shooting early Sunday morning. Read more

WIVB’s new daily 3 p.m. lifestyle show to include sponsored segments: Chelsea Lovell will be the host of “Daytime Buffalo,” a daily lifestyle show covering arts and entertainment, food and local businesses that premieres Monday. It will include paid segments a la WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) daily program “AM Buffalo” and WGRZ-TV’s Saturday morning program “WNY Living.” Read more

M&T ends sponsorship with Shea's Broadway Series over 'management issues' at theater

M&T Bank, a supporter of Shea's Performing Arts Center for many decades and the longtime sponsor of the theater's Broadway Series, is backing away over concerns about Shea's management.

It's not so surprising that it's come to this. After all, Rich McCarthy, M&T's senior executive vice president and head of retail banking, was one of five trustees who resigned last summer after the board continued to back Michael Murphy, Shea's embattled president, despite employee allegations of bullying behavior that began in the spring.

But it's also shocking. M&T is a leading supporter of arts and culture in Buffalo as it's been a leading backer of Shea's. Losing the bank's support is a psychological and financial blow to one of Western New York's premier arts attractions and biggest success story.

"The decision, while difficult, is tied to the management issues that started last summer," M&T Bank spokeswoman Thea Pecht said. "We're sorry it got to this point. It was not an easy decision for us."

– Mark Sommer

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Looting from Genesee Street to Wall Street – is as old as the nation: From the Boston Tea Party to Wall Street’s financial frauds, Americans have been looting – even if they don’t always call it that – since the country was founded. Columnist Rod Watson writes that the miscreants who looted during Buffalo’s blizzard are simply following a long and sordid tradition. Read more

BILLS

Injury report: Bills' defense lost the fourth most games by starters to injury: The injury total was a lot more than the Bills have been accustomed to in the tenure of coach Sean McDermott. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres back to 'feeling' like themselves, pull away for 7-3 win: The Sabres moved within four points of the Washington Capitals for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Fourteen of their players had at least one point, and it was the 12th time this season that Buffalo has scored at least seven goals in a game. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• What is in Allen Street's future? Some students at the University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning are pondering this question. Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer says the students are working with the Allentown Association. One early step in trying to better understand the neighborhood’s future involves getting input from residents, workers, business owners and visitors via an online survey.

• A unique hands-on learning program in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is giving some students in the 6th to 12th grades a different kind of education, WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson reports. Internships with more than 50 local businesses shape the curriculum in the Big Picture Program.

• Father Nelson Baker, known as the “padre of the poor,” was born in Buffalo 181 years ago today. Now a candidate for sainthood, Baker had a profound impact on Western New York. Jeff Z. Klein of the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project reflects on Baker’s legacy in this feature produced for WBFO.

• When the Connecticut Street Armory went up in flames nearly 41 years ago, it was clear that rebuilding the West Side landmark would be a monumental mission. In this segment of Unknown Stories of WNY, WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports that crews had to go back into the Earth for some of the original building materials – Medina sandstone.

