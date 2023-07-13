July 13, 2023

Families of 5/14 victims file lawsuit against social media companies

Zaire Goodman was physically and mentally wounded from the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

But what also disgusted his parents that day were people tagging him in the video of the shooting on social media.

“We did not want to see that," said Zeneta Everhart, his mother. "No one should be looking at that. It wasn’t a movie. It wasn’t pretend. It was real.”

Seven families whose loved ones were among the 10 murdered at the grocery store, plus three shoppers and three employees hurt or in the store during the racist attack, announced Wednesday what their lawyers called a “landmark lawsuit” against social media companies for the companies' roles in the mass shooting.

Pamela Pritchett’s sons and nephews saw on social media the racist attack that killed her mother, Pearl Young.

“This is their grandmother. You know what I’m saying?” Pritchett said. “And I think sometimes, people, we are so desensitized to the pain that people may feel because it seems like it’s every day.”

Kimberly Salter lamented online digital platforms that aided the gunman in the massacre. Her husband, Aaron Jr., a retired Buffalo police officer providing security at the store, was killed after exchanging gunfire with the assailant.

Aaron Salter was hailed as a hero.

“What if it was your family member? What if it was you? But not only that, to watch it. To watch it livestreamed,” Kimberly Salter said.

– Deidre Williams

African Heritage Food Co-op leader resigns after arrest on drug, gun charges: The founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op resigned Tuesday following an arrest on drug and weapon charges over the weekend. Alexander J. Wright, 44, was pulled over on William Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday by a police Stop DWI detail. During the traffic stop, an officer reported that he saw Wright trying to conceal a Smith and Wesson handgun by moving it from the front passenger floorboard to the inside of the center console of the car, prompting a search of the vehicle. Police said they found the gun, and 4.5 grams of cocaine, in the center console. Read more

Eternal Flame Trail in Chestnut Ridge will be closed for a month as improvements are made: Access to the popular attraction will still be available. Parts of the trail, including the parking lot and main trailhead, will remain open. Barricades and signs with flame graphics and arrows will be placed throughout the trail to guide visitors to the detour route. Read more

21-year-old woman dies in fatal fire in Emerson neighborhood: As soon as he found out his friend’s house was on fire, Saleh Abdela dropped everything and rushed to the scene on Empire Street. His friend and three family members made it out alive. But his friend’s 21-year-old daughter, Samira Mohamed, didn't. She was trapped on the second floor, where fire department officials say the blaze started. “One day, everybody goes to Allah,” Abdela said. Read more

NFTA listens to Ken-Ton residents' concerns, will not remove bus stop after all: The Delaware/Oakridge stop is no longer up for elimination or convergence and will “stay as is,” according to a spokesperson for the NFTA. Read more

Hamburg Youth, Rec and Senior Services must find a new home by July 2026: Hamburg senior and recreation programs will have three more years at the current community building on Southwestern Boulevard. But by July 2026, the town will have to find a new home for its Youth, Recreation and Senior Services. The town and Frontier Central School District, which owns the building at 4540 Southwestern Blvd., signed a three-year lease for the property. Read more

Warren County, Pa., to improve jail security after escape; fugitive still at large: Officials in Warren County, Pa., announced plans Wednesday to improve security at the county jail in the wake of an escape nearly a week ago of Michael Burham, 34, a man with ties to the Jamestown area who is a suspect in a homicide. Read more

WEATHER

Thursday T-storms: Thunderstorms are likely in the morning with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be near 74 degrees. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Burgers, wings and corn are served in a summer of food festivals: The Taste of Buffalo has passed, but there are still many festivals and events geared toward food right through Labor Day. Some focus on a particular food, such as hamburgers (Hamburg BurgerFest), others on an entire ethnic cuisine (SerbFest). Most also have rides, family activities and live entertainment, including the Niagara County Peach Festival. Here's a look. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Life Storage names David Dodman CFO after death of Alex Gress: David Dodman, the company's chief operating officer, will add the duties of CFO, Life Storage said Tuesday. Dodman, 49, has been with the company since 2018 and was named COO in 2022. Read more

Town of Tonawanda equipment maker wants to make its facilities three times bigger: IMA Life North America, which makes freeze-drying machines for pharmaceutical companies to stabilize vaccines, antibiotics and other drugs, wants to more than triple its manufacturing and office space by adding a second facility about 3 miles away from its current location on Military Road. Read more

BILLS

Bills position preview: Tight ends gear up for more 12 personnel: The selection of Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick in April’s NFL draft will bring the Buffalo Bills’ two-tight end formation – one running back, two tight ends, hence the "12" designation – back in vogue this season. The question will be how quickly Kincaid can grasp the full offense, form a connection with Josh Allen and force his way into significant snaps for the season opener. Read more

Quintin Morris beat odds to establish himself on Bills' roster: It is easy to root for Morris because he is a beat-the-odds pro. He didn’t get drafted because he is undersized – at 6-foot-2, 243 pounds – played at a mid-major college and didn’t convert to tight end until his junior year at Bowling Green. “I really don’t care who they bring in, first-rounders, whatever round, superstars, Hall of Famers,” Morris said. “At the end of the day, it’s just work. If work scares you and if bringing in other guys scares you, then you’re in the wrong business.” Read more

Bills legend Steve Tasker among 31 senior semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame: To be considered by the Seniors Committee, a player had to play his last game no later than the 1998 season. Tasker starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997, and is widely viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player of all time. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: 2023 Men's & Women's Porter Cup: The 2023 Men's & Women's Porter Cup teed off Wednesday at Niagara Falls Country Club. Anthony Delisanti, the Valparaiso University star and three-time Buffalo District champion, shot 64, 6-under par, in the first round and holds the lead at the major amateur event at Niagara Falls Country Club. See the photos here.

