July 22, 2023

Falling home prices? Not in Buffalo, as WNY bucks national trends

When Mitchell and Samantha Erbe decided to leave their two-bedroom apartment in Queens and move out of New York City, they still had a choice to make: where to go.

The two 29-year-olds work remotely for a medical device company and an insurance company. Mitchell grew up in Rochester, and still has family there. They both went to Binghamton University and had friends in the Buffalo Niagara region, where they knew home prices were lower.

“So we thought we’d venture up to Buffalo and give it a shot,” Samantha said.

Finding a house wasn't easy, though.

It was “slim pickings in terms of what we were looking for,” she said. While they ultimately got a 2,700-square-foot house in East Amherst, with four bedrooms, they had to pay $496,000 to get it – $46,000 over the asking price.

The Erbes aren't alone in their experience with the Western New York housing market, which continues to buck national trends. Across the country, the housing market has cooled, with prices dropping as rising mortgage rates squeeze buyers.

The median sales price nationally has dropped for the last several months. And now the median list price nationwide has declined from the previous year for the first time in at least six years, according to Realtor.com. That means sellers and their brokers are also less optimistic.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: The 'soft landing' looks like it may be a little softer across Buffalo Niagara: Hiring across the region has picked up since school let out, with the return of legions of students helping to ease the labor shortage that has put a crimp on hiring since the pandemic. Read more

Woman who sued Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen now denies he sexually assaulted her: The woman whose lawsuit accuses Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen of sexual assaults said Thursday that the incidents never happened, she never filed a lawsuit and she never talked to an attorney about Pridgen. But when told Friday by The Buffalo News that her client had denied being abused by Pridgen, the woman's attorney said that her client just wants to be left alone by the media. Read more

Pegula family sells ADPRO Sports to Legends: Pegula Sports and Entertainment confirmed Friday that the Pegula family, which was majority owner of ADPRO Sports, has sold the company to the consulting group Legends, which is leading the sales of sponsorships and personal seat licenses for the future Buffalo Bills stadium. Read more

FBI now tracking false reports of school shootings: One day in March, there were three dozen false reports of mass shootings at schools in New York. If those or similar swatting incidents occur again, they can be tracked by the FBI's new National Swatting Virtual Command Center, Sen. Charles Schumer said. Read more

Jefferson Avenue mural aims to uplift the community: A new mural in the works on Jefferson Avenue features a compilation of logos of neighborhood businesses as a way to support those businesses and the community. The mural, which is on the block between Laurel and Utica streets, is being organized by Gary Heard, who also organized the commemorative “Cold Springs Strong” mural earlier this year. Read more

Neighborly love in the air across Buffalo, as Eight Days of Hope transforms housing: Volunteers with the organization Eight Days of Hope are showing the neighborly kind of love by providing residents with free home repairs, refurbishments and renovations for eight days, ending Saturday. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Exploring strange new worlds; costly clubhouse; learning new lessons: It turns out that New York has two U.S. senators whose interests go far, far beyond state lines – all the way to outer space, and whatever or whomever might be visiting us from there. Read more

Republican Erie County executive candidate calls for vote on 'sanctuary county' status: Chrissy Casilio, the Republican candidate for Erie County executive said she would like to see members hold a public comment period on whether to formally declare Erie County a “sanctuary county” and then hold a vote on the matter. If it passes, migrants and asylum-seekers from New York City should only be housed in districts whose representatives voted for the proposal. Read more

Kenya's Victor Shitsama, Orchard Park's Kimberly Tomasik pick up 41st Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase titles: After finishing second last year, Kenya’s Victor Shitsama won the 41st Subaru Buffalo 4-mile Chase on Friday. Kimberly Tomasik, of Orchard Park, was the top female finisher, coming in at 22:58, which was good for 33rd overall. Read more and view photos

WEATHER

Don Paul: Tranquility arrives for the weekend, and the heat returns next week: Saturday will bring a partly to mostly sunny sky, lower humidity and a pleasant high in the upper 70s, Don Paul writes. As for Sunday, abundant sunshine returns, with continued comfortable humidity. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale: "There were several reasons why our ownership team collectively came to this conclusion – a decision that was not made lightly," co-owner Lexi Craine said. "No one reason outweighs the others." Read more

Belmont Housing opens True Bethel Commons in Niagara Falls: It has been more than 22 years since the Sacred Heart School in Niagara Falls closed, but the school, convent and rectory are now back in use – as affordable housing. Read more

43North gets state funding to keep the competition on track: The 43North startup competition is going to be around for at least three more years. The state has renewed the funding of 43North’s $5 million annual contest and a chunk of its operational costs. Read more

BILLS

'It will be different': Bills' Sean McDermott on the spot as defensive play-caller: The new and current normal for Sean McDermott was displayed this spring. During a third-down practice period with the defensive backs and linebackers, McDermott was front and center, instructing the players, leading the tempo of the walkthrough and offering encouragement. Those years of shuttling between the fields to observe the offense and defense are likely over for McDermott. Read more

PHOTOS

