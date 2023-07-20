July 20, 2023

Erie County leaders cut property taxes and eliminate winter sales tax on home energy bills

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Erie County Legislature and administration have struck a deal to cut the total amount of property taxes the county collects from taxpayers.

In addition, the Legislature and County Executive Mark Poloncarz have negotiated terms that will eliminate all sales taxes on homeowner energy bills during the coldest winter months of December, January and February. That includes the tax on everything from electricity and natural gas to propane, heating oil, wood and coal.

The Legislature is expected to unanimously support the elimination of home energy taxes Thursday during its last regular session before the August break.

Under the agreement reached by all sides, next year’s budget will reduce the property tax levy by $1 million. That doesn’t mean all county residents will see a decrease on their county property tax bill – the percentage decrease is minor in the context of a $2 billion budget. But it does mean many more residents are likely to see either a stabilization or decline in their property tax bill compared with each of the last eight years, when the county tax levy grew by between 2% and 5%.

Instead of raising property taxes by an average of $10 million a year, the county will forgo roughly $8.5 million in planned tax revenue next year under the deal, according to estimates provided by the Legislature’s Republican caucus.

Perhaps equally significant to county residents will be the elimination of all sales taxes on their home energy bills during the three coldest winter months, when such utility bills typically spike. The state already charges no sales tax on electricity and home heating fuels for residential use. However, the county has been charging a sales tax of 4.75%.

– Sandra Tan

Buffalo Bills restructure front office

Terry Pegula stepping in as president, Ron Raccuia out: Owner Terry Pegula is taking on the role of president of the Buffalo Bills while top executive Ron Raccuia is leaving the team. The Bills announced the front office restructuring on Wednesday afternoon, describing Raccuia's departure as "parting ways." Raccuia served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills, essentially running the team's business side since co-owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2022. Read more

Analysis: Terry Pegula's new leaders are in, and Ron Raccuia is out. What does it mean for the Buffalo Bills?: Terry Pegula has a new leadership team in place at the Buffalo Bills – and the owner himself is in the center of it. Here's a look at what we know about the impact of the changes on Bills’ operations. Read more

A look at the Buffalo Bills' 'new management committee': The Bills announced Wednesday the departure of executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia, who was the organization’s point person for the effort to get a financing deal for the new stadium. The team cited a “new management committee.” Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County clerk calls audit obstruction accusations unfair: Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns knew he'd be facing the music when he returned to work this week. A scathing audit was publicly released by the Comptroller's Office the day before Kearns' wedding, though Kearns knew what was coming. He didn't offer more than a cursory statement at the time, but now that the honeymoon is over, he's talking. Read more

Darius Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council president and church pastor, accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit: Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a parishioner at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he has served as the longtime pastor, in a new lawsuit filed under the Adult Survivors Act. The woman who filed the claim said she was 45 years old in 2020 when the abuse began. The Buffalo News is not naming her because she alleges she is a victim of sexual assault. Pridgen said Wednesday he did not recognize the accuser's name and called the accusations "baseless." Read more

Facing lower donation limits, Hochul still raises $4.5M for re-election bid: In addition, Hochul’s campaign said she had raised $1.5 million for the state Democratic Party, which is closely affiliated with the governor’s campaign. The state Democratic Party and other political party committees continue to enjoy much higher donation limits. Read more

Rod Watson: Amid war on truth, Black history conference arms teachers: "The concerted effort to indoctrinate kids in a feel-good narrative of a past that never was is dangerous because it is a disservice to students of all races who deserve to learn the truth," writes Rod Watson. Read more

New York will allow farmers to sell pot in 'farmers showcase': The Office of Cannabis Management Control Board agreed Wednesday to allow three or more growers to join with a retailer to sell cannabis at temporary, non-storefront locations and during events. Read more

House passes Langworthy amendment protecting Flight 3407 safety provision: Led by Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, the Buffalo area's House delegation on Wednesday beat back an effort to alter the flight safety rules Congress passed 13 years ago in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407 in Clarence. Read more

Strip club owner fires lawyer over defense strategy in bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking case: U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo, whose approval would be necessary to discharge Steven M. Cohen from the case, asked for affidavits from Cohen or his client Peter Gerace within a week. He said he would decide how to proceed after learning more about their differences. Read more

WKBW's Mike Randall set to retire next month after record 40 years at the station: “When I started working there in 1983, I never thought that I would make it three years, let alone 40 years,” Randall said. “It’s been a great ride." Read more

WEATHER

More clouds than sun: Partly to mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-80s. Read more

GUSTO

Picnics, jazz and the drive-in: Relax with these outdoor summer date ideas: You don’t need to get that creative to have a nice time during the summer. Ideas are everywhere. And sometimes, the best dates are the simplest: food, fresh air and a little entertainment. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

M&T CFO Daryl Bible sees inflation cooling: "We're very close to the very peak, if not at the peak right now, of higher interest rates," M&T Bank Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible said. "You might get one or two more increases, but I think we're there now." Read more

Eastern Hills Mall will start vacating tenants to make way for new town center: The Eastern Hills Mall is taking a major step forward in its plans to transform the Clarence mall into a town center – a walkable, livable community, complete with housing, stores, restaurants and hotels. Read more

Anonymity of waterfront developer at issue for Lakefront Boulevard neighbors: A proposal to construct 26 townhomes on the last remaining swath of greenspace in the Waterfront Village was already facing criticism from neighbors over the loss of parking and space to dump snow at the far end of Lakefront Boulevard. But neighbors also pointed out that they don't even know who is behind the project, as the developer has refused to be identified, speaking only through an architect. Read more

BILLS

Bills position preview: Tre'Davious White impresses as other questions linger at cornerback: While the Buffalo Bills' cornerback room had the least amount of turnover on the team this offseason, it still poses one of the biggest questions: Who will start opposite Tre’Davious White? Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

