Sept. 12, 2023

Erie County Board of Ethics declines to look into grant accusation against Poloncarz

The Erie County Board of Ethics on Monday declined to investigate an accusation that Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz improperly awarded a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated, asserting the county ethics code is silent on conflicts involving intimate partners who are not married.

Chrissy Casilio, Poloncarz’s Republican opponent in the race for county executive, had pushed for an investigation. She said Poloncarz should have recused himself from the grant process that led to Centro Culturale Italiano in North Buffalo receiving a $60,000 grant in public funds last year. Poloncarz was chair of the committee that selected the grant recipients.

Poloncarz has denied any conflict of interest and added the cultural organization received less funding last year than it had in previous years. Poloncarz said the funds were awarded through a complex process and in a bipartisan manner.

The allegation was originally emailed to the ethics board on Aug. 20, shortly after a different woman he was dating filed a police report accusing Poloncarz of physical abuse – an allegation he also denied. The ethics violation allegation was made by the woman who filed the police report.

After Monday’s Board of Ethics meeting, Casilio issued a statement questioning the objectivity of the ethics board, particularly since the Erie County Attorney’s Office, at the behest of Poloncarz, sent board members an unsolicited opinion about the matter without any request from board members, who had not yet met to discuss the matter.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Legal claims blame fatal Lockport Cave boat capsizing on regulatory failures: One person drowned and 11 others were injured this summer when their boat capsized within the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride because government regulators had failed to make sure the attraction was safe for use, new legal claims say. More than one dozen people on the boat when it flipped over have filed notice they intend to sue the City of Lockport over the injuries they suffered in the June 12 incident. Many of the riders have also notified Niagara County and various state agencies of the potential future litigation. Read more

Cuomo wins lawsuit disbanding Albany's ethics watchdog body: A State Supreme Court judge's ruling granted attorneys for the state government 10 days to make a request that the entire 2022 state law creating the commission not be struck down; otherwise, the law will be no more. Read more

'Top priority': Buffalo Schools to institute new security measures for football games: Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams on Monday announced new security measures that will be implemented at high school football games after multiple fights among fans on Friday at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium during the Bennett vs. McKinley clash led to the arrest of four people – including three teenagers. Among the changes: The Evolv Express weapons detection systems installed last year in Buffalo high schools will now be used at the entries of Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium and at Riverside High School. Read more

Why isn't the Village Co-op Market of Williamsville going in the Village of Williamsville?: Co-op leaders earlier this summer ended their two-year search for a store location by announcing the market would go into a former BAC for Women at 420 Evans St. in "Williamsville." The site, however, is just outside the village limits in the Town of Amherst and about a mile from the Main Street corridor where organizers had initially focused their search. Read more

Charter Spectrum reaches deal with Disney to end blackout of channels: Charter Spectrum cable and Walt Disney Co. have reached a deal that will return channels such as ESPN to Spectrum's approximately 15 million subscribers after a nearly two-week blackout over how much Disney's channels are worth and how to package them. Read more

Claim of misconduct with adult leads to Buffalo priest being put on leave: The Buffalo Diocese announced Monday afternoon that the Rev. Joseph Rogliano, pastor of a family of inner-city Buffalo parishes, was placed on leave by Bishop Michael W. Fisher. Read more

Explore & More Children's Museum temporarily closing for projects, upgrades: The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum is closing Thursday for a little over a month. "We need this time to refresh and make things playful," said Michelle Urbanczyk, the museum's executive director. "We take pride in listening to our audiences and what their needs are." Read more

Man suspected of robbery, burglary and thefts on West Side, Elmwood arrested: A Buffalo man suspected in a series of thefts, a burglary and a robbery on the West Side and Elmwood was arrested last week, police announced Monday. Juan Ortiz-Morales, 32, was taken into custody on Friday after detectives with the Northwest District alerted patrols about their interest in speaking to him, police said. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Week turns cool and unsettled, but will recover by the weekend: Under a mostly cloudy sky, the chance for scattered and occasional showers and a few thunderstorms will be higher this afternoon. No washout is indicated for the majority of the day, with a high in the low 70s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is the warming climate amping up the hurricane season?: "What appears to be unusual is the level of activity during what has become a strong El Nino, which should be even more disruptive to tropical cyclone development than would be a lesser El Nino," Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At The Little Club, a talented dining group plays on Hertel: News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says, "If you love dining, you should visit The Little Club, Tommy and Mary Lombardo’s place across from Ristorante Lombardo. It’s not a wine bar. It’s the next chapter of the Lombardo legacy, led by its new generation." Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Moog Inc. CEO's citizenship creates hurdle to new contracts: A federal agency has notified Moog Inc. that it can’t enter into new contracts that require a facility security clearance, due to the fact its CEO, Pat Roche, is not a U.S. citizen. Read more

New Era reportedly making plans to go public: The Buffalo-based headwear and apparel company has invited investment banks and law firms to make pitches this month to sell stock in the company through an initial public offering, according to the Reuters report, which cited unidentified sources. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Bills drop bitterly disappointing season opener to Jets in all-around failure: In what will be remembered as a brutal season opener, the Bills dropped a crushing, 22-16 decision to the host New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets won it on a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime by Xavier Gipson. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills kick off 2023 season with 22-16 OT loss to New York Jets: The Buffalo Bills opened their 2023 season with a 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Check out all of our coverage here.

SABRES

Sabres add new touch to center ice line, and fans are excited: The team tweeted photos Sunday of the center line being put on the ice at KeyBank Center, and it features crossing swords going from the boards to the center ice dot on either side. Read more

PHOTOS

Remembering 9/11 with a day of service: Hundreds of volunteers from National Grid, Highmark and Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus helped paint, weld and do repairs on the military vessels that make up the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park as part of a Day of Service to honor the lives of those lost on 9/11. View photos

