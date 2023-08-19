Aug. 19, 2023

Erie County blizzard reports released, raising concerns about 'overwhelmed' 858-SNOW help line

It took nearly two weeks, but Erie County has finally released internal, post-blizzard reports from departments analyzing what went right and what went wrong in the county's response to the Christmas week blizzard.

The Buffalo News requested to see any post-blizzard report from the county early last week. The County Attorney's Office finally responded to The News' FOIL request.

Some of the reports were more enlightening than others, but they offer a behind-the-scenes look at how things went down during the blizzard and immediately afterward as many departments tried to address an unprecedented emergency.

We break down some of the highlights.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Fight against book bans prompts Orchard Park teens to start national organization: “We're not fighting against something, we're fighting for (it)” Students Protecting Education co-founder Luke Lippitt said. “We're fighting for our voices to be heard. And we're fighting for things that we think are important." Read more

FBI raids house while investigating death of witness against strip club owner: FBI agents executed a search warrant at an Allegany County home last week while investigating the death of a former exotic dancer who was going to testify as a prosecution witness at the trial of strip club owner Peter Gerace Jr. Read more

Buffalo Naval Park sues insurance company over USS The Sullivans oil spill costs: Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is suing one of its insurance providers for $3.5 million, alleging that the company wrongfully refused to cover pollution expenses. Read more

Amherst backs new Costco store, Dick's, Delta Sonic in big win for Benderson: Benderson Development Co. won final approval Thursday night from the Amherst Planning Board for a complete overhaul of its Amherst Commerce Center, bringing not only the region's first Costco store, but also a new Dick's House of Sports. Read more

Lancaster judge rules service dog that bit neighbor a threat to public; to decide malamute's fate next week: A Lancaster town judge ruled late Thursday that a service dog who bit a neighbor is considered a dangerous dog and will remain in the town animal shelter until the justice decides whether the animal should be euthanized or rehabilitated. Read more

Buffalo police arrest suspect in killing of Buffalo News pressman: Kenneth James, 43, of Lockport, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Aug. 14 slaying of Joseph Dash, 38, of Buffalo. Read more

The lighter side of The News: All-hands-on-deck proposal; turtle on the lam; fitting use for Cowboys' paraphernalia: A special proposal along the Erie Canal highlights this week's Off Main Street column, where our reporters shake out their notebooks with some offbeat tales. Read more

REMEMBERING RICK JEANNERET

Mike Harrington: Rick Jeanneret was more than worthy as our voice for all time: "The golden voice of the Sabres – that one-of-a-kind, high-pitched masterpiece that we marveled at every game night – has been silenced. But it will never fade from our hearts and minds," Harrington writes. Read more

On franchise's somber day, Sabres past and present remember Rick Jeanneret: "He's somebody who has been ingrained not only with our organization, but with the city and Western New York for such a long time," Sabres captain Kyle Okposo told The Buffalo News. Read more

Tributes pour in as NHL and sports figures react to the death of Rick Jeanneret: From former Buffalo Sabres such as Ryan Miller, Pat LaFontaine and Daniel Briere to broadcasters, actors and reporters, Buffalo, the hockey world and beyond mourn the death of Rick Jeanneret. Read more

Alan Pergament: Rick Jeanneret died with the priceless knowledge of how much WNY loved him: From Banner Night to the Last Call and every interaction at a restaurant or grocery store, Rick Jeanneret knew how much Western New York loved him. Read more

Rick Jeanneret's top shelf call was inspired by Larry Playfair: In a career full of memorable calls and phrases, one of Rick Jeanneret's favorite recurring expressions following Sabres goals was “Top shelf, where Mama hides the cookies.” Read more

Erik Brady: With loss of Rick Jeanneret, August takes another beloved broadcaster: We lost Vin Scully last August, and we’ve lost Rick Jeanneret this one. Their loss is incalculable. They were very different as broadcasters, but they had much in common, too. Read more

Photos: Rick Jeanneret memorial outside KeyBank Center: Fans paid their respects to Rick Jeanneret, dropping off flowers and taking photos and videos of a memorial outside KeyBank Center on Friday. View photos

WEATHER

Sunny Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid-70s. Read more

BILLS

Four Buffalo Bills players to watch in preseason game against Steelers: The Buffalo Bills travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6:30 p.m. The Buffalo News’ Bills reporters pick a player to watch and why. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Could Kaiir Elam be put on the trade block?: In this week's Mailbag, The News' Jay Skurski answers readers' questions about the middle linebacker and fullback positions, Dorian Williams, Damar Hamlin, Josh Allen's elbow and more. Read more

Tommy Doyle back from injury, aiming to bolster Bills' backup OT position: “I feel good; I’ve trusted it,” Doyle said of his right knee, which underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery last October. Read more

SABRES

Sabres start to loosen logjam on defense by trading Ilya Lyubushkin to Anaheim: By signing Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton in free agency, the Buffalo Sabres were left with nine NHL-level defenseman on their roster. After their first move to attack the issue Friday night, there were eight as the Sabres sent veteran Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.