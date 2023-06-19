June 19, 2023

'Down-to-earth' Buffalo Teachers Federation leader charts new path as president

The best measure of Rich Nigro's popularity among teachers may have been a race he did not win.

Nigro – elected earlier this month as the new Buffalo Teachers Federation president – ran in 2019 for a seat on the union executive committee.

His days back then were spent as an instructional technology coach at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, his evenings revisiting a passion: building a house for his family in Akron.

As the election neared, Nigro had not filled in his biographical information for the Provocator, the BTF publication that serves as a resource for voting teachers.

Other candidates shared their goals, background and experience, but because Nigro missed the deadline, only his name appeared at the bottom of the list of those in the race.

Nigro didn't win a seat, but because of his outgoing personality, and relationships developed over 20 years, he still earned more than 200 votes, finishing third out of four candidates.

"I actually didn't do too badly," Nigro said last week.

With his house finished and an unexpected void in leadership when union President Philip Rumore announced his retirement, Nigro was much more prepared in his race for the top seat. He visited 29 schools with vice presidential running mate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan and won 68% to 32% over Marc Bruno and Patrick Foster's platform in a runoff election that ended June 5.

Jeffrey Gundlach on Buffalo AKG: 'I can be the dynamite': Jeffrey Gundlach was confident Buffalo was ready for a major upgrade to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery when he decided in 2016 to plunge into what would become the expansion, restoration and renovation of the now-named Buffalo AKG Art Museum. "It's one of the most satisfying things I've been involved with. Relative to where we were seven years ago, we did the impossible," Gundlach said. Read more

'Dirt and debris are everywhere': Hazardous sidewalks beneath bridges more prevalent in poorer Buffalo neighborhoods: Dark, dank and dirty. Those three words sum up the conditions pedestrians often experience walking beneath railroad bridges in some East and South Buffalo neighborhoods. The sidewalks are cracked, uneven and muddy. Water drips out of the walls and from rusted bridge decks. Trash strewn about in unlit or dimly lit underpasses makes walking hazardous. Overgrown bushes and trees partially block access to the sidewalks on the approaches to some of the underpasses. As a result, pedestrians like Chandler Bell say they prefer to walk in the street, rather than on sidewalks beneath the bridges. Read more

Lawsuit says Canisius women’s basketball coaches bullied, ‘threatened’ former player: The mother of a former Canisius College basketball player who died by suicide is blaming the school's women’s basketball coaches for subjecting her daughter to “brutal and relentless” mistreatment that ultimately led to her daughter's death, according to a lawsuit against Canisius College filed in State Supreme Court in Erie County. Read more

The strangest primary race in the Erie County Legislature heats up: Among primary races in the Erie County Legislature, the one to watch is also the weirdest. It involves two candidates battling it out in both the Conservative and Republican primary races in a suburban and rural district. The candidates include five-month incumbent Jim Malczewski, a Republican who recently registered as a Conservative, and Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, a former Republican who became an avowed Conservative but has re-registered as a Republican. Read more

Land trust created to maintain affordable housing is doubling rents: The Fruit Belt Community Land Trust – with its mission of ensuring the historic neighborhood's housing remains affordable while allowing new development to occur – is raising rents by roughly double or more on two houses its owns. Read more

East Aurora raises $75,000 for small, war-torn city in Ukraine: The Aurora Starfish Fund, organized by East Aurora Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and other service clubs within East Aurora, has raised $75,000 for Malyn, a city in Ukraine. Read more

A warm start to the work week: Temperatures are expected to reach into the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Read more

Elizabeth Licata: Festivals remind us that routines are meant to be broken: For those with festival bucket lists, those always looking for unusual offerings, Buffalo has a few niche events that push the envelope of visitor expectations. There’s even one that pushes the envelope of human endurance. That would be the Grease Pole Festival, put on yearly by the Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center at 261 Swan St. Read more

Jeff Simon: It's hard to show what makes an artist a genius. In 'Daliland,' Mary Harron comes close: "Art is importantly incidental to 'Daliland.' It's about Dali, the scene in late life as he prepares a New York show," Simon writes. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills center Mitch Morse good to go after offseason elbow, ankle surgeries: Bills center Mitch Morse had one surgery (elbow) early in the offseason and one surgery (ankle) later in the offseason, but was cleared to participate in minicamp last week. Read more

Sabres mailbag: How much will it cost to sign Owen Power to a long-term contract?: "If Power prefers a bridge contract before a long-term agreement, the Sabres could offer something like the three-year, $18 million deal Dahlin signed in 2021," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more

