Aug. 23, 2023

Developer of Station Twelve project in Amherst seeks 69% cut in site's assessment

The owner of the long-delayed Station Twelve retail development in Amherst insists it pays far too much in property taxes and has asked a State Supreme Court judge to sharply cut its assessment.

Massachusetts-based WS Development argues the Town of Amherst has vastly overvalued two of the primary parcels there, which have a combined, full-market value of $21.3 million.

The company contends their market value should be slashed by 69%, to $6.6 million, according to its court filing.

The town in an answer on Friday formally denied the allegations in the petition. Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said it’s frustrating that the company behind the slow-moving redevelopment is now accusing the town of improperly valuing the properties.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Savarino Companies goes out of business amid battle with state agency over Alfred project: Samuel Savarino, founder, owner and CEO of Savarino Cos., confirmed Tuesday that the 23-year-old company "will be winding down and ceasing operations," including on several high-profile projects in downtown Buffalo and extending from Niagara County to the Southern Tier. Read more

Erie County water system to be upgraded with $20 million in state funding: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state will invest $20 million in planned water infrastructure upgrades at the Erie County Water Authority that, she said, will help relieve some of the financial burden on its 500,000 commercial and residential customers. Read more

‘Fair contract now:’ D’Youville University faculty members picket to protest lack of contract: Union leaders said the picket aimed to send a strong message to the administration without involving students or disrupting classes, which begin Monday. Read more

Fields of joy: Sunflowers bloom across from Tops on Jefferson Avenue: In two vacant lots one block from the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, thousands of bright yellow sunflowers are blooming. "My goal was to make a visual impact on the neighborhood and to spread some hopefulness and joyfulness," said Michael Gainer, president of Buffalo ReUse. Read more

In reversal, Elmwood Village ArtFest musicians will be paid: In response to the announcement by event organizers that the more than 30 acts, including 16 bands – booked for the two-day outdoor festival – would not be paid due to the lack of resources, local music advocates have stepped in to financially back these musicians. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Some of Hurricane Hilary's moisture is headed our way: Expect showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature in the mid-70s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Why are global land and ocean temperatures spiking?: "If it turns out this year’s spike isn't a spike but, instead, is a sign of an accelerated warming likely to persist, it can only heighten the urgency to move to alternative fuels and agricultural technology," Paul writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Local unemployment remains low as firms snap up new workers: The jobless rate during July was the lowest for that month since at least 1990 and is just the ninth time in the last 33 years that the monthly unemployment rate has been as low as 3.3%. Read more

Cheers! WNY Beer Week returns to celebrate locally made brews: The Western New York Brewers Guild will bring back Western New York Beer Week, putting locally produced beer in the spotlight next month. Read more

Dunkirk ice cream plant to add 200 jobs: Wells Enterprises plans to add more than 200 jobs at its Dunkirk ice cream plant as part of a planned expansion. Wells produces the Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics ice cream brands. With the expansion, the Dunkirk plant is expected to more than double its current production output. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction podcast: After ugly preseason loss, the Bills have some tough decisions to make: The Bills suffered an ugly loss in Pittsburgh last week, but it is only preseason so Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald are using time on the PlayAction podcast to tell Bills fans what they should actually be concerned about. Read more

Analysis: Bills need to give Spencer Brown a very long rope at right tackle: "Buffalo Bills fans need to slow their roll on the negative perception of right tackle Spencer Brown. Deep breaths, people," Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Observations: Jordan Phillips ready to make his preseason debut Saturday: Phillips started training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Although he was activated off the PUP list on Aug. 6, it’s been a slow buildup in his return to the lineup. Phillips, who underwent surgery on Feb. 14, has only recently started to take more reps during the full-team portion of practice. Read more

PHOTOS

