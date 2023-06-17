June 17, 2023

David Robinson: In the quest for a soft landing, Buffalo Niagara economy begins to cool

There are growing signs that the Buffalo Niagara job market is losing steam.

Worker earnings, which spiked during the pandemic, flatlined late last year.

Hiring, apart from a wintertime spurt, has turned stagnant since March.

Even the local housing market, which was scorching hot by local standards for the last few years, is showing signs of cooling, with the growth in home prices slowing to a more pedestrian pace as the spike in mortgage rates adds hundreds of dollars to a buyer's monthly payment.

All of this is exactly what the Federal Reserve wanted to happen when it started raising interest rates more than a year ago to try to tamp down the biggest outbreak of inflation in 40 years.

It leaves the Buffalo Niagara region with a cooling economy at a time when it still hasn’t recovered more than 15,000 of the jobs that were lost during the pandemic. And it makes the hopes for recovering all of those lost jobs – something the U.S. economy did long ago – seem like a much more distant goal.

But it doesn’t mean the local economy is broken, either.

– David Robinson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Many asylum-seekers who arrived here early Friday are from Congo and Venezuela: About 50 people arrived in Cheektowaga in the early morning hours on Friday. Most of them are single men. They were met by representatives of the New York Immigration Coalition, Jericho Road, Justice for Migrant Families and Jewish Family Services’ Refugee and Immigrant Center for Healing. Journeys End Refugee Services and the International Institute also are helping them. Read more

Child's mental health records in dispute as evidence in rape case against G. Steven Pigeon: The mental health and school records of a child who told her mother that G. Steven Pigeon raped her in 2016 are pivotal to his defense, his lawyer told a judge Friday as he sought wide access to them. Read more

After fatal incident, Hochul wants State Parks to oversee Lockport Cave boat tour: Gov. Kathy Hochul will introduce legislation that grants the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversight over the Lockport Cave boat tour, her office announced late Friday. The proposed bill is a response to Monday's fatal capsizing of a tour boat in the Lockport Cave and the subsequent discovery that no state, county or local agency had responsibility for inspecting the boat and the tour operation. Read more

Erie County hiring researchers to develop new blizzard rating scale: Erie County leaders trying to get the message out in December about the dangers of the coming blizzard learned lessons the hard way. Primary among them is that the word “blizzard” or even “once-in-a-generation blizzard” doesn’t mean much to weather-hardened Western New Yorkers. Despite officials taking to social media about the life-threatening risks of the Christmas week blizzard and holding daily updates, 46 county residents died. Many died of exposure or were stranded in their cars. Read more

UB celebrates Bloomsday with $10M in state funding for James Joyce museum: The grant will pay for construction of a museum to house the largest James Joyce collection in the world. Read more

Buffalo tickets 100 cars parked illegally near AKG Museum on day it reopened: The first day the public was invited into the newly renovated Buffalo AKG Art Museum turned sour for many who returned to their parked cars in Delaware Park to find $60 tickets affixed to their vehicles. Read more

'Mafia Multiverse': A Buffalo Bills love affair that does good for Pancho Packs: A short film, which accompanies the book “Mafia: Buffalo vs. The Multiverse,” was made with the help of more than 60 volunteers, alongside beloved local Buffalo Bills super fans Pinto Ron, The Chefs and Bills Elvis. The project pays homage to Bills fans and benefits Pancho Packs, created by the late Ezra “Pancho Billa” Castro. Read more

The lighter side of The News: School for sale; Heard about the bird?; Read to the end: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Despite rain, drought has developed in WNY: On Saturday, the sky will become mostly sunny after some early morning clouds, and a lovely afternoon will ensue. Read more

'The end of an era': After more than 100 years, Eastern Niagara Hospital closes

Lockport City Hospital, as it was first known, opened on East Avenue in mid-1908 with accommodations for 18 patients.

Today, Eastern Niagara Hospital, as it's now known, will close, ending a 115-year run in Lockport.

Walk the halls of this old hospital and it's not uncommon to find employees who have worked there for four or even five decades.

Some of them will work at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital that Catholic Health is building just 3 miles away.

But for the community, it will be a transition. For the first time since Lockport City Hospital opened all those years ago, health care services won't be provided at the East Avenue site.

– Jon Harris

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo's Paula's Donuts named among best in the country: The Western New York doughnuts come in more than 30 varieties, are hand-cut, baked fresh daily and, owner Paula Huber has said, "Made with love." Read more

Spotlight-housing: With few homes to pick from, homes sales are dropping: Home sales are down markedly across the Buffalo Niagara region this year. Read more

GUSTO

Raices Theatre ends season with a furious, fantastic 'Bloom': Packing a full year’s worth of emotions into one furious, fantastic production, Raices is making sure it leaves its mark on the 2022-23 theater season, reviewer Melinda Miller says. Read more

Unlocking an enigma in Kavinoky Theatre's 'Sound Inside': "The Sound Inside," now onstage at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre, is a play for grown-ups. Preferably for grown-ups who read, News reviewer Anthony Chase says. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills announce training camp dates; 11 practices open to public: The team will open training camp on July 26 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Just how distracting was the Stefon Diggs drama?: Plenty has been said about Stefon Diggs not being on the field for the first day of Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss how the team will move forward following the negative attention. Listen here

SABRES

ICYMI: Sabres continue to grind through negotiations to sign Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power: A source familiar with the situation told The Buffalo News on Thursday that an agreement hasn’t been reached between the Sabres and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power, both of whom are eligible to sign contract extensions July 1, but both players have expressed a desire to remain in Buffalo long term. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.