May 4, 2023

'Dangerousness' still not a bail consideration, but judges no longer bound by 'least restrictive' option

Those who wanted a fundamental change to New York State's bail law expressed their exasperation Tuesday over a missing word: dangerousness.

And those who did not want any change came away displeased over two words taken out of the bail law as part of the New York State Legislature's budget approval: least restrictive.

Judges no longer will be required to use the “least restrictive” means to make sure a person charged with a crime returns to court.

The new language in the bail law allows judges to “make an individualized determination” about whether a defendant poses a risk of fleeing prosecution.

– Patrick Lakamp and Aaron Besecker

MORE ON THE STATE BUDGET

Heated debate generates scaled-back changes in energy plan: The state budget approved this week includes an eventual ban on natural gas hookups in newly built homes and many other types of buildings. At the same time, the budget does not contain provisions for phasing out natural gas-powered furnaces and appliances in existing homes. Read more

What you may have missed in the state budget: While bail reform and affordable housing garnered most of the attention in Albany as lawmakers haggled over a state budget, a host of other issues made their way into the final spending plan. Here's a look.

PolitiFact: How much economic impact do film and TV production tax credits yield for states?: The tax credit expansion, passed by state legislators Tuesday as part of a budget deal, will allow up to $700 million a year in credits for film and TV production starting in 2024 and continue past the prior expiration date, now ending in 2034. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Nardin president will step down at the end of June, board says: A statement issued by the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees late Wednesday night said it had agreed on several measures, including that Nardin President Sandra Betters would step down as of June 30. Read more

State, Erie County will spend millions more on existing Buffalo Bills stadium complex while new one is being built: Construction is expected to begin shortly on a new stadium, but that doesn't mean more tax dollars won't be spent on the existing Highmark Stadium complex. In fact, millions more will be spent on the existing stadium and related buildings on the Orchard Park campus over the next few years while the new stadium is under construction. As part of the existing lease deal, both Erie County and New York State will continue to chip in between $2.2 million to $2.4 million a year for maintenance, repair and other capital improvement costs. Read more

Feds: Digital trail links Buffalo police detective to purchase of stolen online credentials: Terrance Ciszek, 33, was charged Tuesday with buying stolen online credentials from Genesis Market, which the Department of Justice has called an "online criminal marketplace" and which was seized in an international law enforcement operation last month. Read more

Lawsuit over Shea's and its former president 'discontinued': The lawsuit filed by a former Shea's Performing Arts Center president in State Supreme Court was "discontinued" on April 12, according to a court document. It is not clear if the end of the lawsuit is a result of a settlement between the two sides or if Michael Murphy, the former president, was compensated. Read more

Buffalo lawmakers approve legislation to regulate smoke shops in the city: The ordinance amendment is a response to resident concerns over the lack of municipal control over smoke shops that have been rapidly opening throughout the city without any regulation. Read more

Crowded field of 14 candidates seeks four seats on Williamsville School Board: Williamsville has endured contentious debate in recent years. A former superintendent was ousted. New, inclusive policies came under fire at School Board meetings. Even a new district logo drew criticism. Read more

WEATHER

Slight improvement: Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Read more

GUSTO

Spend time in Larkvinville: Where to eat, drink and shop: Grab a beer at Sad Boys Brewing, buy some joggers at bkindcity or sit down for a meal at Compass Run while you browse Larkinville's bevy of boutiques, breweries and restaurants. Read more

Look Inside: Satellite BBQ: Take a peek inside the new barbecue restaurant on Broadway in Alden. Read more

More than 20 May concerts, events are a busy start to the early summer season: May has long been considered the kickoff to the summer season and it's no different on our local music scene where the large outdoor venues are opening for concerts, joining intimate club shows and arena concerts. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Extra Space Storage indicates some local jobs will remain after Life Storage merger is done: In a recent email to workers, employees were told that Extra Space Storage will "reach out to schedule interviews with employees they are interested in for short- or long-term employment opportunities." The interviews are planned for this month. Read more

Business incubator project planned on Grand Island: The owner of J&D's Sealtech Corp., located on Chandler Street in Buffalo, is proposing to construct a business incubator building on Grand Island for as many as 14 small tenants. Read more

Developer wants tax breaks for second phase of Lancaster Village Center project: Tommy Sweeney's Glassco Management wants to build a 27,000-square-foot apartment and retail building at 20 W. Main St. Read more

Rite Aid closing two Buffalo stores, one in Niagara Falls: Drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. is closing three area locations over the next week as it downsizes its store footprint as part of a larger restructuring. Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter on Wednesday confirmed closures of stores at 1717 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls and at 1625 Broadway and 291 W. Ferry St. in Buffalo. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Area’s slow jobs recovery may be even worse than it appears: "In a country with one of the highest levels of income inequality among peer nations, establishing a federal living wage would be the optimal solution so employers in states like New York don’t have to compete with those paying poverty-level wages," Watson writes. Read more

Alan Pergament: Who's No. 1 in local TV news? It depends on the ratings source: Both ComScore and Nielsen have flaws when it comes to assessing demographics in different ways, Pergament says. Read more

BILLS

A look at available (and expensive) free agents if the Buffalo Bills want an edge rusher: Some credentialed edge rushers remain on the market if the Bills wanted to provide some more insurance, given the fact Von Miller is recovering from major knee surgery. Read more

Closer look at the contract details for new Bills running back Latavius Murray: Murray, who will compete with second-year veteran James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris for playing time, will receive a $152,500 signing bonus. Read more

SABRES

Are Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka the keys to Sabres taking another step?: There are high expectations for each given the way they developed under Don Granato and his coaching staff. Lance Lysowski returns with part two detailing questions facing the Buffalo Sabres this summer. Read more

Mike Harrington: Former Sabre Brandon Montour blossoms under glare of Florida's playoff run: "As a right-hand shot, Montour would look pretty darn good in the Sabres' top four right now," Harrington writes. "How about a pairing with Power? Dare to dream." Read more

PHOTOS

