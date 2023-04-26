April 26, 2023

Culture wars shift to the school library, including in Western New York

Culture wars that moved to schools during the pandemic have shifted from masks and vaccines to library books.

Parents at school board meetings are reading excerpts of school library books they think are too explicit.

A bomb threat made against Hilton Central Schools near Rochester last month cited a school library book with an LGBTQ+ theme.

And the national effort to shed a greater spotlight on what advocates believe is improper content available to children has taken hold in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Parents don't know how objectionable child literary works have become – and "we certainly didn’t know they were in the school library,” said Jackie Best, head of the Erie County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization founded by two former school board members in Florida.

Challenges to library books have occurred for decades, but have shifted from “The Catcher in the Rye” to “This Book is Gay.”

A record number of school library books were challenged last year, most of them written by someone who identifies as LGBTQ+ or that include LGBTQ+ characters. Also high on the list are works with sexual content or characters of color.

How do books considered good literature by some but objectionable to others end up in the school library?

“It's tricky to try to determine what one family is going to be comfortable with,” said Laura Penn, a librarian at Akron Central School District and president emeritus of School Librarians’ Association of Western New York. “My place is to provide access to information. The family ultimately is where the decisions are made about what they’re comfortable with.”

Penn and other librarians say they choose books in a number of ways. They read reviews in library journals, check out professional learning networks and vendors. They also ask students what they would like to read. And they know their community’s interests, be it sports or hunting or music.

“It’s so important that everyone finds themselves on our shelves,” said Chris Harris, a senior fellow with the American Library Association for youth issues and school library system director for Genesee Valley BOCES.

– Barbara O'Brien

Invest in your 716 spirit: The Buffalo News Store is your go-to source for everything Buffalo. Check out our exclusive gear and new arrivals! Shop now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Coaching, petty cash, social-emotional wellness: What you may not have noticed about new Buffalo teachers contract: Can teachers and leaders reimagine how the district hires athletic coaches? Do teachers have the resources to help students in a city with an alarming child poverty rate? Those are among the issues that the new Buffalo teachers contract tries to tackle. Read more

There's a plan for Leonardo da Vinci High School next year. But is it too late?: Buffalo Public Schools has developed a short-term plan that could satisfy a growing contingent of parents and students angry about the cloudy future of Leonardo da Vinci High School, one of the top academic performers in the district. Da Vinci's roughly 400 students will move by Sept. 1 from the West Side into the former School 8, at Masten Avenue and East Utica Street in East Buffalo, Buffalo Schools' Chief Operating Officer David Hills and Da Vinci Principal Gregory A. Lodinsky confirmed this week. Da Vinci will stay at the swing school for two years until it opens on the SUNY Buffalo State University campus. Read more

Nicholas D'Angelo pleads guilty to 8 felonies in rape case: An attorney from Niagara Falls who faced charges connected to multiple rapes pleaded guilty Tuesday in Niagara County Court to eight felony sex crimes involving three victims, one of whom was 16. Nicholas D'Angelo, 30, will serve six months in jail and will be sentenced to 10 years of a special type of probation for sex offenders as part of a plea agreement reached with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, details of which attorneys unveiled in court. Read more

Books for Kids kicks off 27th annual campaign: Books for Kids kicked off its 27th annual campaign Tuesday in the North Park Branch Library, 975 Hertel Ave., by highlighting the importance of its community book drive to the lives of local children. Founded by Project Flight in 1995, Books for Kids has distributed over three million books to children in more than 2,845 schools and agencies, said Joy Testa Cinquino, assistant deputy director of development and communications at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. Read more

Buffalo school bus driver arrested, fired and red-flagged over reported gun threats: Cellphone video taken by a student on Thursday showed a school bus driver standing at the front of his vehicle yelling threats related to guns. "They gonna jump me? I will shoot you. I will shoot them," he said on the video which was first reported by WGRZ. The driver also said he was armed. Read more

WEATHER

A peek of sun: Today will be cloudy early with partial sunshine expected later in the afternoon and a slight chance of a rain shower. The high will be around 49 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Strolling among the cherry blossoms at the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park: The Cherry Blossom Festival returns April 27-30. “The thing about a Japanese garden: You’re never supposed to be able to enjoy it from one perspective. This is a strolling garden. The point is you should stroll,” said Paula Hinz of the Friends of the Japanese Garden. Read more

'Network' is a fitting finale to Loraine O'Donnell's historic run at Kavinoky Theatre: “Network” takes on a whole new level of import and nuance in the post Jan. 6, post Fox v. Dominion, post Tucker Carlson era. D’Youville Kavinoky is giving it a handsome and finely tuned outing, writes Anthony Chase. Read more

A roundup of shows playing at theaters in Western New York: Melinda Miller reviews "They're Playing Our Song" at Lancaster Opera House, "Sweat" at Road Less Traveled Productions and “Rust and Redemption: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band” at American Repertory Theater of WNY. Read more

POLITICS

Deal emerging to increase upstate minimum wage to $16: A deal is emerging in Albany that would raise the minimum wage in upstate New York to at least $16 an hour – then index that wage to the rate of inflation. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated that the minimum wage will be rising as a result of an impending state budget agreement. But details of the minimum wage deal are not finalized. Read more

Residency challenge to India Walton's Buffalo Common Council bid dismissed: India B. Walton secured a spot Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the Masten District seat on Buffalo's Common Council after a key decision by the Erie County Board of Elections went in her favor. Erie County's deputy elections commissioner ruled that objections to her candidacy filed by two community activists were "invalid," Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner said. Those objections claimed Walton, a formal mayoral candidate, had not lived in Masten long enough to legally occupy its seat on the Council. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Highmark to relocate to top five floors of Seneca One tower: The region's largest health insurer told its 1,400 local employees Tuesday that the company would move its offices next year from its eight-story headquarters building near City Hall to a small portion of the city's tallest building, adjacent to Canalside. Read more

Centennial Park construction to start in mid-June: Construction crews will begin mobilizing on-site for the conversion of LaSalle Park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park within the next 60 days, with a goal of starting actual work by late June, a senior official with Gilbane Building Co. said Tuesday. Read more

Unemployment falls in March as workers get harder to find: The region's unemployment rate fell from 4% in February and was below the 4% rate from last March, according to data released Tuesday by the State Labor Department. The data also showed that the region’s job market remains tight, with the number of unemployed people dropping by 2,300, or nearly 11%, from February to March. Read more

Lake Shore Bancorp names Kim C. Liddell as new CEO: Liddell, 62, succeeds Daniel P. Reininga, who retired in early March. He has 35 years of experience in banking and was president and CEO of 1880 Bank in Maryland from 2010 until it was acquired in 2020 by BV Financial. He has served as a director of BV Financial and BayVanguard Bank since then. Read more

BILLS

Final mock NFL draft: After much uncertainty, Bills land a potential top-three receiver: Jay Skurski projects the Buffalo Bills will take University of Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison with the No. 27 pick of the NFL draft. See which top prospects went where in Skurski's mock first round. Read more

Buffalo Bills' final 7-round mock draft: Trade down nets Beane an extra pick in the top 100: The News ran a simulation to get a better sense of who might be available to GM Brandon Beane when his turn comes up in each round. Here is that projection for the Bills, with a look at the top-ranked players available at the time the pick was made, along with the reasoning behind it. Read more

Ranking the Bills' needs in the NFL draft: Here is a look at the Bills' needs in the NFL draft by position with a ranking from 1 to 10 compiled by Bills beat reporters Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Erik Brady: 20 years later, Drew Rosenhaus recounts how he fooled the Bills into drafting Willis McGahee: “I got a call from the GM of the Buffalo Bills at the time, and he says, ‘Who’s Willis talking to?’ ” Drew Rosenhaus said on HBO's "Real Sports." “And I say, ‘I’m pretty sure he’s going to be drafted soon. I suggest you take him.’ ” Read more

SABRES

Sabres Mailbag: How will GM Kevyn Adams try to acquire another defenseman?: A season of progress brought the Buffalo Sabres within one win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, General Manager Kevyn Adams must use his salary cap space and assets this summer to strengthen the depth around his young core. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.