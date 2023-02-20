Feb. 20, 2023

Cruise ships on Buffalo's waterfront? 'It's absolutely feasible'

Plans for a redeveloped DL&W Terminal call for music and a public market. Could they also include cruise ships?

That prospect will be considered when a consultant is chosen in the next couple of months to conduct a feasibility study.

So will the question of whether Buffalo could become a port of call, a home port from where trips originate from, or both.

Patrick Kaler, who heads Visit Buffalo Niagara, is enthusiastic about the possibility and hopes to see cruise ships in Buffalo by 2026. He is familiar with the industry as past executive director of Great Lakes USA, a multistate marketing organization that focuses on attracting cruise ship visitors from Germany and the United Kingdom.

"It's absolutely feasible," Kaler said.

– Mark Sommer

Faculty suggest candidate for Buffalo State’s next president: Mayor Byron Brown: As SUNY Buffalo State forms a search committee to find the school’s next president, a faculty-led movement is afoot to recruit someone who already has a big job in Buffalo: Mayor Byron Brown. Brown, 64, graduated from Buffalo State in 1983 with dual degrees in journalism and political science and has been a cheerleader for the school throughout his career in government. Read more

Catholic readers react intensely to revelations in 'Who killed the monsignor?' series: The Buffalo News’ 18-part series “Who killed the monsignor?” struck a nerve in a big way with many Catholics who questioned how a prominent cleric in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese could be murdered and then have a police investigation abruptly end without an arrest. “As a Catholic and as an attorney, this has to be put right before God and with the community’s conscience,” said Michael S. Taheri, who volunteers at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in East Buffalo. Read more

Union campaign at Tesla marks second attempt to organize workers: The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo. In late 2018, the United Steelworkers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unions launched a joint campaign to organize workers at the RiverBend facility. Read more

Political scramble to succeed veteran Amherst officeholders: No matter which way the vote goes this fall, 2023 will see some longtime elected officials depart the scene in Amherst. Council Member Deborah Bruch Bucki and Highway Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr. are barred by the town's term limits law from seeking re-election. And Town Justice Geoffrey K. Klein, in his 24th year on the bench, is not running for another term. Read more

Cloudy and cooler: Rain and snow showers will taper off in the morning, but the clouds will remain with a high in the low 40s. Read more

What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?: Get a quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next, including an earnings report from ACV Auctions, an equipment auction at the now-closed Gowanda Ford dealership and more. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County. Read more

Bills offseason questions: Tremaine Edmunds set to strike gold; what is his value to Bills?: Edmunds picked a good year to raise the level of his game. He is due to hit free agency on March 15. He still is in his young prime. He doesn’t turn 25 until May 2. Yet, Edmunds already has 82 games of experience. This, almost surely, is the biggest contract Edmunds will sign in his life. How big? That’s the question facing the Bills as they evaluate whether to try to keep one of the cornerstones of their defense. Read more

Paul Wieland recalled as merry Sabres prankster whose high jinks made sports fun: Tributes from across the sports and journalism worlds poured in for Paul Wieland, who served as director of public relations for the Buffalo Sabres from their creation in 1970 until 1995. Wieland died after a brief illness at age 84. Read more

