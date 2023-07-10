July 10, 2023

Creature comforts for cows on first generation dairy farm

On the Folts farm, every cow has a name, they can wander where they want and walk themselves to the robotic milking machine.

"Ultimate production is a result of ultimate cow comfort," Josh Folts explained, adding, "The production we have is some of the best in the state."

With robotic milkers and a "social area" for the cows, this isn’t their fathers’ dairy farm. That's because neither of Josh or Ginny Folts’ parents were farmers.

The couple took the leap seven years ago, entering a field that others in the state were leaving by the hundreds every year. The decision makes their North Collins farm one of only a handful of 21st century, first generation dairy farms in Western New York.

There were nearly 6,000 dairy farmers in New York State in 2006. That number had dropped to 3,600 by 2020, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Still, the dairy industry in New York generated nearly half the state’s total agricultural receipts.

First generation dairy farms are difficult to start because besides the cows, there is a lot of equipment to purchase to feed the cows, milk the cows and store and cool the milk. Once farmers get started, there is a lot of expertise around to help them, according to Katelyn Walley-Stoll of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Western New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team.

"Beginning farmers are really excited to take all of that information because they’re not battling 500 years of family tradition. They're willing to try something new and take on new research, and if it doesn't work, go back to the drawing board," Walley-Stoll said.

While he did not grow up on a farm, Josh Folts told Ginny his dream before they were married.

“This is something we always wanted to do,” he said.

But they didn’t do it overnight.

– Barbara O'Brien

Damar Hamlin's Charity Weekend ties his past with goals for CPR education in the future

Throughout the weekend, Damar Hamlin took all kinds of pictures. Some were with people he has known since childhood, marveling at where his journey has taken him. Some were with strangers who will carry forward what they have learned from him.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Weekend tied together elements of his past with the future he is working to create. Across four events in three days in the city that raised him, Hamlin continued to make clear the importance of CPR and AEDs, a mission of his that crystalized in the days after he recovered from sudden cardiac arrest in January.

Sunday was also designated by the City of Pittsburgh as Damar Hamlin Day.

– Katherine Fitzgerald

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Brown says he's happy as mayor, but leaves door open to leaving for Buffalo State: Five months after some faculty members said Mayor Byron W. Brown should be the next president of SUNY Buffalo State, speculation has again picked up about whether Brown will finish his record-setting fifth term in office. The mayor, still basking in the glow of multiple Common Council races that went his way on primary day, is doing little to tamp down the speculation. Read more

World-famous Thomas Flyer automobile comes home to Buffalo: In 1908, the Thomas Flyer, built and driven by Buffalonians, won an around-the-world automobile race. Now you can see it for yourself. The 1907 Model 35 automobile is now at the museum and in the city where it all began until Aug. 6, thanks to a loan from the National Automobile Association Museum in Reno, Nevada. Read more

400 miles on the Erie Canal: 750 bicyclists kick off cross-state trip with visit to Lockport: More than 750 cyclists kicked off the 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal Tour, departing from Nichols School in Buffalo before riding through Pendleton and making a pit stop in historic downtown Lockport on the first leg of their 400-mile cross-state tour. Read more

Hate crime arrest made in statue vandalism at North Buffalo church: Buffalo police have arrested a man they suspect of knocking down a statue of the Virgin Mary in front of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church and are charging him with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. One of the counts categorizes it as a hate crime. Read more

WEATHER

Some clouds, some sun: There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high temperature is expected to be near 80 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Potential strike at UPS looms over Buffalo economy: A possible strike by the Teamsters is brewing at UPS, with significant implications for the Buffalo-area economy. The union represents about 1,100 UPS workers in Western New York. The focal point of the company's local operations is a hub on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. A strike would disrupt shipments for local customers and send a large number of workers to the picket line in the region. Read more

Environmentalists protest proposed plastics plant applying for tax breaks in Lockport: A proposal by a manufacturer from India to build its first U.S. plastic pipe and packaging factory in the Town of Lockport – with tax breaks – is generating opposition from environmental groups across the state. They are outraged that a product with proven links to cancer and potential for pollution would be made in Niagara County with support from taxpayers. Read more

BILLS

Bills training camp questions: Which experienced players are vulnerable to being cut?: The Buffalo Bills will have the same kind of good numbers issue entering training camp as they did exiting last month’s offseason program. They have a surplus of NFL experience at tailback, defensive end, defensive tackle and safety … and not enough room on the initial 53-man roster. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Erik Johnson signing is as much a culture move for Sabres as it is about the defense: Johnson's signing is about having a veteran in the room with recent Stanley Cup experience, writes Mike Harrington. He was part of Colorado's 48-point team in 2016 and part of the Avs' Cup winner in 2022, so he knows the road the Sabres are trying to travel. Included were some heartaches in the playoffs when the Avalanche finally started to reach the postseason. Read more

PHOTOS

