March 21, 2023

'What happened to Damar was a reminder': CPR training in demand since Hamlin collapse

Buffalo Bills fan Aleem Shariff has seen so many players go down with injuries during televised NFL football games that he didn’t think much of it when doctors and trainers ran onto the field to help team safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2, during a "Monday Night Football" game.

That changed in the moments that followed, while he and millions of other ESPN viewers watched in horror as Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players knelt, heads bowed, and encircled Hamlin and the medical crew.

The 24-year-old Pittsburgh native suffered cardiac arrest while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

“I never thought this could happen in one of our football games,” Shariff said, “especially to someone so young.”

As he traded thoughts on Twitter about what he was seeing, his fears hit even closer to home.

What would he do if it was up to him to save a loved one?

A friend or colleague?

A stranger?

“I'd probably panic,” he thought, “when time is of the essence.”

That conclusion has turned to action for Shariff and many other American football fans, who have taken CPR training in growing numbers since Hamlin’s collapse, hospitalization and continuing recovery.

The American Heart Association has seen a 620% increase nationwide in page views to its Hands-Only CPR education resources.

– Scott Scanlon

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York is overhauling campaign finance. But not the loophole that makes party fundraising stronger: A major change to New York's campaign finance law has taken effect, with the aim of reducing donors' influence on state government. But one type of fundraising account remains untouched – and the fundraising powers of state political parties are only growing. Read more

A matter of lawn order: Orchard Park takes a different approach to 'No Mow May': The Village of Orchard Park is planning to join the No Mow May initiative, but in 2-foot squares. Read more

Judge allows sexual harassment lawsuit to proceed against Canisius College: The college has denied any wrongdoing in the case and maintained it responded “swiftly and effectively” to internal complaints lodged in 2019. Read more

Suspect found, charges pending in vandalism of Russell Salvatore's tribute park in Lancaster: Lancaster police said they have filed charges in Town Court against the suspect in the vandalism of Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park but have not yet taken him into custody. Police Capt. Jeff Smith declined to explain why and said he couldn't provide further details until police have made an arrest. Russell Salvatore, who set up the sculpture park outside his Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant, said it's his understanding the suspect is being evaluated for mental health issues at Erie County Medical Center. Read more

Archbishop Walsh and Southern Tier Catholic moving to former Olean parish school: Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean will move to the former St. John's Catholic School. Read more

18-year-old dead, three others in ICU following Main Street rollover: An 18-year-old man was killed and four others were hospitalized after their vehicle hit a pole and rolled over Monday morning on Main Street, according to a Buffalo police spokesman. Read more

Local Vietnam vets honored with pins commemorating 50th anniversary of final troop pullout: Over 75 local veterans, mostly from Niagara County, were honored by Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Wheatfield Supervisor Don MacSwan in advance of the 50th anniversary of the final U.S. troop withdrawal from Vietnam on March 29, 1973. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: A milder – sometimes wetter – pattern returns: Apart from the spring equinox arriving at 5:42 p.m. Monday, a warming trend already has begun and will continue for several days. Don Paul has a look at the week ahead. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Could climate change end life on Earth?: "Before I go any further discussing Earth’s eventual deadly climate fate (in the distant future but sooner than you may have heard), we have to look first at the basics of what turned Venus into a lifeless furnace," Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Cozy Thai, sublime Thai and novel pleasures in refreshed surroundings: If you want a taste of down-home American cooking circa 2023, snuggle up to Cozy Thai in Hamburg, News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo drug company Athenex trying to work with major creditor as cash gets tight: The company is implementing more cost-savings programs with plans to monetize assets and raise capital "in order to extend cash runway in 2023." Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Chrissy Casilio's defense of deleted tweets doesn't stand up to public relations standards: "As someone who has taught public relations in a segment of a college journalism course, I found Casilio's comments preposterous. So did two public relations experts I consulted" after a story ran in The Buffalo News about the GOP candidate for Erie County executive, Pergament says. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver Trent Sherfield to one-year deal: Sherfield is a speedy receiver who adds depth to the wide receiver room and has made an impact on special teams as well. Read more

Buffalo Bills to sign running back Damien Harris, while Devin Singletary reportedly heads to Houston Texans: On Monday, the Buffalo Bills lost a running back to free agency but quickly gained a new one. Read more

SABRES

Devon Levi's lessons from Northeastern will be put to the test with the Sabres: Difficult lessons culled through three seasons and 66 games with the Huskies will be useful for Levi as he enters what he referred to Monday as a “new chapter” with the Sabres. Read more

Mike Harrington: The goalie matters, but Sabres' woeful defense is letting all of them down: "Devon Levi represents hope. Which the Buffalo Sabres don't seem to have much of these days," writes Harrington. Read more

PHOTOS

