June 23, 2023

Court upholds Tonawanda's right to take over long-shuttered Huntley power plant

The Town of Tonawanda has tried and failed for years to bring development to a prime – if problematic – parcel of waterfront property.

That may be about to change.

A state court has ruled that the town has the right to use eminent domain to take over the former Huntley power station site, a decision cheered by town officials as a key step forward in their efforts.

NRG Energy, the owner of the plant that was the town's largest taxpayer before it closed in 2016, had gone to court to try to retain control of the sprawling industrial property along the Niagara River.

But the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, in a ruling on June 9 found the town has a valid public purpose in seeking ownership of the site.

There is community interest, the opinion stated, in "revitalizing and redeveloping the former industrial property, which was a blight on the town, and maintaining the critical raw water supply to significant industrial employers in the town."

The town eyes residences, commercial space and waterfront parkland in the future at the Huntley site but has grown frustrated with delays in finding a developer.

"It's something we've been waiting a long time for. And we're excited that we're at this point," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said last week. "But we're also patient. We know we're not there yet and we know we have some work to do."

– Stephen T. Watson

Seneca gaming deal without a Rochester casino pitched to Assembly, but distrust lingered: Some Assembly members now want ironclad guarantees that the final agreement signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul will not include a new, Seneca Nation-owned casino. Read more

Company with East Aurora presence plays key role in discovery of debris from missing submersible: A company with Western New York ties said its remote-operated, deep-sea vehicle discovered the debris field from the missing Titan submersible. Read more

Woman sentenced for driving into trooper 'like a guided missile' during Buffalo protest: A Buffalo woman who ran over a state trooper during a racial justice protest three years ago is going to prison for 2½ years, a judge decided Thursday. Deyanna J. Davis, 34, had previously agreed to the sentence on her guilty plea to second-degree assault but had tried as recently as this week without success to halt the sentencing in Erie County Court. Read more

Hot summer days are here, and city pools will be open soon to provide relief: Hot, sunny days. History-making dryness mixed in with predicted weekend rain. Questions about when pools will be open and whether there will be enough lifeguards. If the calendar didn't make it clear enough, it's summer in Western New York. That fact was highlighted Thursday when the City of Buffalo announced that five of its pools will open this summer, three outside and two indoors. Read more

Purr-fectly adorable: 4 lion cubs born at the Buffalo Zoo: The cubs are the offspring of Lusaka and Tiberius – and their third litter. Lusaka gave birth to three cubs in 2016 and a pair in 2021. The 2016 cubs, Asha, Amirah and Roary, have all gone to other zoos. The 2021 cubs, Zahra and Khari, remain at the Buffalo Zoo. Read more

All Ken-Ton schools will offer free meals to all students next year: All students in all schools in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District will receive free breakfast and lunch next school year. This year only five of the district's schools held the Community Eligibility Provision that allows all students to get free meals without proving their income eligibility. Read more

WEATHER

Clouds and showers: It will be cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to reach the mid-70s. Read more

GUSTO

Drinks come with a view at these rooftop bars: Make the most of a Buffalo summer by spending some time on one of these rooftop bars and settling in for an evening of craft cocktails, snacks and live music. Read more

JR De Guzman, Queensryche among new show announcements: Here are some of the new events announced this week for the Buffalo area. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Higher ed-based startup raises $450,000 in funding: Led by co-founders David Gonzalez and Favio Osorio, Arbol is gearing up to launch its software with at least four local colleges this summer and into the fall semester, in an effort to keep thousands of students on track toward graduation. Read more

Independent Health taps UnitedHealthcare for national network for out-of-area members: The new national network, which Independent Health this week started to introduce to employer groups and brokers, will be available for primary and travel access for commercial and self-funded plans. Read more

Elizabeth Gurney retiring as KeyBank Foundation head: Elizabeth Gurney feels good about the team she has built while leading the KeyBank Foundation. So she is confident that the time is right for her to retire, after a long career in fundraising and philanthropy. Her retirement as Key's director of corporate philanthropy takes effect July 1. Read more

SUNY ECC budget for 2023-24 passes Erie County Legislature: Erie County legislators voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s $88 million budget plan Thursday. The budget is $10 million lower than the previous year’s, includes no tuition hike and forecasts a $21.5 million fund balance achieved largely by early retirements and staff cuts ECC pursued last year under its former president, David Balkin. Read more

POLITICS

Niagara Falls mayoral primary pits incumbent Restaino against two challengers: Robert Restaino faces primary challenges on Tuesday from Demetreus Nix, a community activist who was formerly incarcerated and has a pending felony charge, and Glenn Choolokian, a former City Council member who lost to Restaino four years ago. Read more

Former GOP party chief, Democratic incumbent vie for Conservative line in Tonawanda Town Board race: The former Town of Tonawanda Republican chairman and a first-term Democratic incumbent are facing off in the Conservative Party primary for a Town Board seat. Matthew R. Braun is challenging the endorsed Conservative candidate, Councilman Carl E. Szarek, for that party's ballot line in the general election. Read more

Department veteran, business manager face off in Amherst highway chief primary: A 34-year department veteran and an executive from the private sector are facing off in the Conservative primary for Amherst highway superintendent. Longtime Highway Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr. is barred by term limits from seeking another term in office. The candidates to replace him are the endorsed Democrat, Steven E. Floss, a crew chief in charge of forestry, and the endorsed Republican, Rich Wainwright, regional manager for a company specializing in heavy equipment manufacturing, design and training. Read more

Grand Island Town Board members clash in GOP primary for town supervisor: Veteran members of the Grand Island Town Board with contrasting styles are squaring off in the Republican primary for town supervisor. Peter Marston Jr., who also serves as deputy supervisor, is the endorsed GOP candidate facing a challenge from fellow Republican Mike Madigan. They are running for the ballot line in the race to replace Supervisor John Whitney, who is not seeking a second term. Also Tuesday, three candidates are running for two spots in the Republican primary for Town Board. Read more

BILLS

Bills athletic trainers Nate Breske, Denny Kellington advocate for expanded safety in youth sports: Nate Breske and Denny Kellington were part of the critical response that saved Damar Hamlin’s life when the Bills' safety went into sudden cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2. Now, Breske and Kellington have found “a bigger purpose,” Breske said. Read more

SABRES

Sabres GM for a Day: Finding an upgrade on defense for Don Granato: A prospect pipeline that was barren several years ago is now one of the strongest in the National Hockey League. Here's what Buffalo News Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski would do if he were GM for a day. Read more

Mike Harrington: This draft marks the start of new stage for Kevyn Adams' career as Sabres GM: It's time for Adams and coach Don Granato and this group of players to win. Now. And it's clear the GM is well aware, too, Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

