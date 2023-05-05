May 5, 2023

County Legislature approves new $1.54 billion stadium for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a way of bringing people together, even in politics.

When the $1.54 billion new stadium deal was unanimously approved by Erie County legislators Thursday, there were some sights and sounds you just don't see that often.

Like spontaneous applause breaking out after the 10-0 vote was announced.

Or Erie Executive Mark Poloncarz standing in the Legislature chambers and being greeted warmly by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Or Democratic Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin praising the Republicans for demanding more cash be paid toward the new Bills stadium construction costs to limit county borrowing costs.

We captured the reaction to the deal and look ahead at what comes next.

– Sandra Tan

Former DEA agent and strip club owner should be tried together in federal case, judge says: Defense teams for Joseph Bongiovanni, a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent and Peter Gerace Jr., owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga, each sought separate trials. After a district judge's ruling, the two men are scheduled to be tried together next month. Read more

Medaille warns of job cuts after Trocaire merger, but isn't saying how many: Medaille has filed a required warning with the state Labor Department that says 419 employees on its Buffalo and Rochester campuses could be affected due to the merger. But that doesn’t mean that many jobs will be eliminated. Read more

New welcome center in Niagara Falls State Park to be named for Ralph Wilson: A new $46 million welcome center that is set to open in Niagara Falls State Park will be named in honor of Buffalo Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson Jr., the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the foundation that bears Wilson's name announced Thursday. Read more

Buffalo man gets two to four years in prison for running over 10-year-old boy: Kevin J. Mendola, 38, has been in custody since October 2021, in the hit-and-run death of Michael "Mikey" Conklin, who was struck and killed on Aug. 11, 2021, at Griffith Park on Lovejoy Street. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy: There's a slight chance of showers. The high will be around 60. Read more

GUSTO

Alan Pergament: New union contract with WKBW-TV's owner sheds light on local TV news salaries: You can almost make as much money out of college at a fast-food restaurant without any degree as you can at a TV station if you are hired for the minimum in the contract after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a college education, Pergament says. Read more

Arkells, Lady A among new concert announcements: A few August events and Artpark's "Music in the Park" series are among this week's new announcements. Read more

Luke Russert's poignant book works on multiple levels: “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself” is a personal story in which Russert honestly discusses his parents, Maureen Orth and the late Tim Russert. But it also is a travel guide full of world history and religious lessons. As a bonus for Western New Yorkers, there is much discussion of his father’s hometown, Buffalo, and his love of the Bills. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Jemal agrees to buy historic Roycroft Inn in East Aurora: Washington developer Douglas Jemal has struck another hotel deal in Western New York, adding the historic Roycroft Inn and Restaurant in East Aurora to a growing staple of hospitality sites. Read more

Cornhole takes root: Backyard party game now embraced by bars and businesses: What has so many people playing cornhole is that it’s fun, accessible and competitive but at the same time, it could be played by almost anyone. And it is not just being played in backyards at parties anymore. It's also becoming a growing leisure business. Bars and halls are catering to it as a way to bring people in and make some extra money, much in the same way that they host softball teams or volleyball leagues. Read more

National Fuel CEO says new state energy law won't have 'significant impact' on company: Because the budget did not ban gas heating in buildings that already use it, the energy provisions will not threaten its residential heating gas delivery service, or its revenue stream from supplying commercial and industrial customers. Read more

One of the first Starbucks to vote to unionize now is trying to oust the union: The Starbucks store at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street was the sixth Starbucks in Buffalo to form a union. Now, it's the first to file a petition to oust it. But workers, the union and a labor scholar said the move is just the Starbucks Corp.'s latest variation of union busting. Read more

Iskalo Development seeks tax breaks for Top Seedz relocation to downtown Buffalo: As 43North winner Top Seedz gets ready to relocate its seed cracker operation from Cheektowaga to downtown Buffalo, its new landlord is seeking more than $150,000 in sales tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. Read more

Lake Shore Bank's new CEO brings turnaround skills: Kim Liddell has led banks through turnarounds before. So he said he is prepared for the challenges that come with serving as Dunkirk-based Lake Shore Bank's new president and CEO. Read more

BILLS

Jordan Poyer honored for passionate commitment to advocating for those with mental health struggles: On Thursday night, before a crowd of about 400 at the Powerhouse in Buffalo, Poyer accepted the advocacy award from Mental Health Advocates for his work in reducing the stigma associated with mental illness. Read more

SABRES

Can Jordan Greenway realize his potential with the Sabres?: Greenway brings an intimidation factor the Sabres were missing. He stepped in when opponents were trash-talking teammates such as Rasmus Dahlin and creates space on the ice for linemates with his ability to clear the front of the net. A better version of Greenway will create intriguing possibilities for their lineup. Read more

PHOTOS

