July 3, 2023

County comptroller's audit cites missing money, mismanagement in Clerk's Office

A four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk's Office has uncovered missing money, altered deposit records, bad fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges. In addition, according to the Comptroller's Office, the Clerk's Office was either unable or unwilling to provide supporting documentation or explanations for many of the serious deficiencies found by auditors.

A review of only two months worth of data from last year found thousands of dollars unaccounted for and some obvious document manipulation that could potentially signal fraud and theft of public money.

The audit also found comparatively "minor" issues related to Clerk's Office pistol permit staff being given improper access to state mental health records and a failure to collect or keep certain fees owed to the county.

While Comptroller Kevin Hardwick did not accuse employees in the Clerk's Office of committing fraud, he has notified criminal investigators and acknowledged that the lack of internal controls and proper fiscal oversight that were highlighted in the lengthy audit could make crimes such as theft possible.

"Of course it could," he said. "That’s why our office is concerned, and why the county clerk is concerned."

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Despite hot races, turnout (as usual) was low in primaries: It may have been an "off year" politically but primary day 2023 gave roughly a quarter of eligible county voters plenty to get excited about. Still, it was hard to get voters off their couches and into the voting booth. Read more

Residents challenged work on sewers, now West Seneca wants to take some of their property: It started as a disagreement over sewer easements near Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca, where three property owners took the town to State Supreme Court and got a temporary restraining order. Now, West Seneca has started to seize the land around the sewer line from them through eminent domain. Read more

Number of babies born in WNY continues to decline as birth rates fall below state average: Buffalo – and Western New York as a whole – has long been touted as a great place to settle down, buy a home and raise children. But as birth and fertility rates continue to decline nationwide, Western New York has been no exception. In fact, the region's birth rates – a measure of live births per 1,000 people – are on average below the state's rate of 10.7 births, according to 2020 data from the New York State Department of Health's Vital Statistics. Read more

State Police raise maximum age for trooper applicants in bid to diversify: The New York State Police raised the maximum age for state trooper candidates from 29 to 34, the organization announced Friday. The move, approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, comes as State Police officials try to diversify a mostly white force and fill hundreds of empty positions. Read more

WEATHER

A wet start to the week: Thunderstorms are likely in the morning, and there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 77 degrees. Read more

COLUMNS

Elizabeth Licata: It's beach season. Will it be swimming season?: "Over the past four decades as a full-time Buffalonian, I have learned – with the ocean no longer an easy option – to seek out local beaches. It has been an adventure, and, for the most part, an enjoyable one," writes Licata. Read more

BILLS

Bills training camp questions: Who should be considered the favorite to be No. 2 cornerback?: Once again, the Bills enter their summer with a question mark at cornerback. Seventh-year veteran Tre’Davious White is set to start after coming back last Thanksgiving from an ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving 2021. Opposite him will be either Jackson, Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford. Read more

SABRES

Erik Johnson after leaving Avalanche for Buffalo: 'People know the Sabres are coming': "I called a lot of my old teammates and I was bouncing the teams off some of them," new Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson told reporters during a video conference call Sunday morning. "All of them really said Buffalo’s a team on the rise. That’s not a secret anymore. People know that the Sabres are coming." Read more

Mike Harrington: Opting for the Sabres is now an actual choice in free agency: "We've heard all the in-house praise and seen the optimism around town about where the Sabres' rebuild is going. But the last few days have provided the tangible evidence that it's having an impact around the hockey world. Finally," Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

