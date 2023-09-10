Sept. 10, 2023

After month of turmoil, could Mark Poloncarz lose county executive race? The numbers say it's possible

It is a prospect that would have been unthinkable for Erie County Democrats as recently as a month ago.

But after a month that was memorable for him for the all the wrong reasons, the uncomfortable question is now being asked: Could County Executive Mark Poloncarz actually lose the race for a fourth term in office?

Democrats say no – Poloncarz, they say, has plenty of time to recover from the bad headlines generated by his policies and personal issues during August. He has a sizable war chest and will remind voters what he’s done for them the last 12 years.

“It isn’t like Mark is sitting on his laurels,” Poloncarz campaign manager Benjamin Swanekamp said. “He continues to govern aggressively and try and get things done.”

Republicans, though, say the county executive is vulnerable – and they point to recent internal polling as proof that some voters, especially in the suburbs, are willing to pick even an inexperienced Republican like Chrissy Casilio if it means giving Poloncarz the boot.

“Up until the end of summer, the general conventional wisdom was that the Democrats were running away with this race,” said GOP strategist Christopher M. Grant.

But after a month of self-inflicted political wounds by Poloncarz, “this race is far closer, far more competitive, than the Democrats would have you believe. Mark has a perfect storm of electability issues that two months ago, nobody would have seen coming.”

– Charlie Specht

Analysis: What we know about the changes to the Bills, Sabres organizations: None of the recent organizational changes to the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres are visible to fans watching games, but they are transformational for the organization’s day-to-day operations, and for the future. Here’s a look at what we know. Read more

Maryvale district paid $8.4 million to settle child sex abuse claims from 1970s: Cheektowaga Maryvale Union Free School District paid $8.4 million to settle five Child Victims Act lawsuits claiming sexual abuse of students in the 1970s by a music teacher. The district agreed to separate confidential settlements with the five plaintiffs over the past year, according to legal documents released to The Buffalo News in response to a Freedom of Information Law request. Read more

'It's food they need': At Friends of Night People, feeding the hungry takes a village: Seven days a week, Friends of Night People offers dinner to anyone, no questions asked. With 54 years of service, Friends of Night People is one of Buffalo's most enduring efforts to feed, clothe and care for Buffalo’s poor folks. Its endurance is entirely due to its network of corporate and individual supporters, said Patricia Krehbiel, relationship manager. Read more

Brothers who admitted PPP loan fraud spent money on home improvements: Larry Jordan, 45, of Lancaster, and Sutukh El, 41, of Buffalo, also known as Curtis Jordan, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud. Jordan also pleaded guilty to bank fraud. Read more

Four arrests made, Bennett-McKinley football game called at halftime after fight in stands: A fight that began in the stands and spilled onto the field Friday night at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium forced Buffalo school officials to cancel the game just before the second half and led to four arrests. The altercation led to in-stadium security and Buffalo police getting involved, causing Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House to cancel the contest between Bennett and McKinley high schools with Bennett up 36-0 at the break. Read more

Police seek public's help identifying man who assaulted woman walking near Delaware Park's Hoyt Lake: A woman walking along Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park on Tuesday was grabbed by a stranger and pulled to the ground in an attempted sexual assault that ended after her screams helped scare off the attacker. Buffalo police publicized the incident Saturday and said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the perpetrator, who remains at large. Read more

More clouds: Cloudy skies are expected for today with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High of 73 degrees. Read more

Sheila Rayam: Evolving news coverage will include new e-edition Bills section: Changes in how the public consumes news and information thanks to online news sites, the popularity of social media, mobile phones and other technology necessitate changes to our product as our business evolves, Executive Editor Sheila Rayam says. Read more

Odoo chose Buffalo as the place for substantial North American growth: In a little over three years, Odoo Inc. has gone from having eight employees in Buffalo to almost 200. Now, the business software company is guaranteeing to New York State – in exchange for much of the space inside 40 Fountain Plaza – that it will grow by another 350 employees by 2028. It is poised to triple its space and then its size in Buffalo. So how has the company grown so quickly here? Read more

Spotlight/transportation: In Buffalo Niagara, the commute is quick: Living in the Buffalo Niagara region has its perks, and one of them is a shorter commute to work. Workers here spend an average of just under 21 minutes commuting to work, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That’s about five minutes shorter than the average trip to work nationwide. Read more

Grand Island board seeks to tighten rules on warehouses amid Acquest proposal: Just over a week after proposing new restrictions on giant warehouses in response to a controversial project, the Grand Island Town Board is doubling down with a plan to tighten the reins even further by capping the size of any new building islandwide. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County. Read more

Shifting priorities: Bills' addition of Dalton Kincaid signals emphasis on two-tight end personnel: The Buffalo Bills have joined the Tight End Pass-Catching Race. In the 2023 NFL draft, the Bills traded up two spots to draft Dalton Kincaid, confirming their vision of running more two-tight end personnel to stress defenses. Read more

Bills Mailbag: What to expect from Ken Dorsey in second season: There are no excuses for Dorsey this season, Jay Skurski writes. Yes, the offense put up impressive statistics in yards and points scored, but things felt difficult far too often during the second half of the year in 2022. Skurski addresses that subject and much more in this week's Mailbag. Read more

Bills-Jets Scouting Report: A Josh Allen rushing stat near the goal line that will blow your mind: Last year, according to Adam Pfeifer of FTN Fantasy, Allen accounted for 61.1% of Buffalo’s carries from inside the 5-yard line, which was the 10th-highest rate among all NFL players, and led all quarterbacks by a wide margin. Read more

How Devon Levi spent the summer 'leveling up' in pursuit of Sabres' crease: Though no goalie in recent history has made an immediate leap from NCAA to the NHL without needing time in the minors, the Sabres have shown their belief that Levi’s relentless drive, desire to be the best and athleticism separate him from the rest. Read more

The 2023 Music is Art festival rocks RiverWorks: The annual Music is Art Festival at RiverWorks on Saturday featured music from live performers along with paintings and decorations from local vendors. See the photos here.

The 2023 Niagara County Peach Festival: Local bands, performers, public officials and community members marched in the Niagara County Peach Festival in Lewiston on Saturday. See the photos here.

