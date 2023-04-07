April 7, 2023

'Unprecedented collaboration': Could innovative model in Buffalo's Fruit Belt bolster region's mental health services?

The long-planned Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday and open for services April 17.

The innovative model features four mental health support programs from three different agencies, all collaborating to try to bolster services in Western New York.

The center includes two levels of Recovery Options' peer-run respite services – a short-term crisis respite and an intensive crisis respite – as well as a renewal center associated with Western New York Independent Living and clinic services from Spectrum Health & Human Services.

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Documents reveal more about sales and marketing of seat licenses for new Bills stadium: While PSLs are an unpopular added expense for some fans – even causing fans in some markets to give up their season tickets altogether – PSLs have become an integral part in the building of new stadiums. New details on how the Bills intend to sell and market PSLs to season ticket holders for the new stadium and ultimately where that revenue will go were revealed in documents released this week. Read more

'Blown away': Buffalo AKG names a key space for Ralph Wilson Jr. as museum reopening nears: The new 6,000-square-foot community area in the Seymour H. Knox Building, Ralph Wilson Jr. Town Square, will occupy a space designed in 1962 by Gordon Bunshaft that originally was an open-air courtyard at the historic museum. Read more

'Go bees!': No Mow May makes inroads in Orchard Park: Carol-Jo Pope was overcome with emotion when the Orchard Park Town Board voted unanimously in favor of No Mow May and encouraged residents not to cut their lawns next month. "I’ve been crying," Pope told board members after they approved the measure Wednesday night. "Thank you so much. On behalf of the Orchard Park Garden Club, go bees!" Pope has been a vocal proponent of No Mow May, an initiative to create habitat and food sources for bees and other early pollinators by not cutting lawns for a month. Read more

Vive Shelter, overflowing after Canada restricts asylum seekers, seeks help: Refugees are overflowing at Vive Shelter, with many no longer able to apply for asylum in Canada because of the sudden, unexpected closure of an unofficial border crossing in northeastern New York State. The influx came with a change in the agreement between the U.S. and Canada that restricts refugees to file an asylum claim in the first country they reach. Many stuck in Buffalo planned to seek asylum in Canada but now need to remain in the U.S. as their asylum cases move through an overwhelmed U.S. immigration system. Read more

Man arrested in vandalism at Russ Salvatore's tribute park accused of biting police officer: Lancaster police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Michael L. Stasiuk, 20, in connection with the vandalism of Patriots and Heroes Park outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant. He is accused of resisting arrest and biting an officer when police tried to take him into custody in a separate incident one day later. Read more

Woman killed in car accident was trying to help an injured cat: Sandra Burczynski, 69, died after she was struck by a motor vehicle at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on the road in front of the apartment building where she lived on Lake Avenue, Hamburg Town Police said Thursday. Burczynski had complained in the past about the traffic along Lake Avenue and the difficulty residents of Mother of Good Counsel Apartments have crossing the road. Read more

Family of victim in Cheektowaga fatal shooting ask for public's help to find 24-year-old's killer: Cheektowaga police and the family of a 24-year-old man who was shot to death outside the 33 Speakeasy Grill, 3455 Genesee St., more than a month ago are seeking the public's help in bringing his killer to justice. Read more

Buffalo Museum of Science leader leaving for Colorado to chase a dream: Marisa Wigglesworth, who has led the Buffalo Museum of Science for nearly seven years as president and CEO, is leaving June 30 to take a position as CEO of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Wigglesworth, who in her position with the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences has overseen both the museum and Tifft Nature Preserve, said that as a runner and avid sports fan who dreamed as a girl of being in the Olympics, and later as an adult who had hoped to work for them as a fundraiser, the opportunity was too good to pass up. Read more

WEATHER

Partly cloudy skies kick off weekend: A high of 42 is expected under a partly cloudy sky on Friday. Read more

GUSTO

'Monday Night Raw,' Ben Harper among new event announcements: The WWE's popular "Monday Night Raw" is returning to Buffalo for an event at 7:30 p.m. July 10 at KeyBank Center. Here are the week's other event announcements. Read more

7 Buffalo-area spots for Easter brunch: It's still not too late to make plans for Easter brunch. We've found seven Buffalo-area locations where you can either still make reservations or you don't need them to enjoy hot and cold buffets, carving stations and tables of desserts. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo RiverWorks adds rides, tiki bar and other attractions in roughly $3M investment: In May, RiverWorks will add Jawz Drop – a ride that twists and drops 55 feet in free fall before stopping suddenly. The 12-person ride will be the latest addition to its stable of attractions, which includes the Buffal-O Ferris wheel and Riverland Kids amusement park. Also this year, it will extend hours at the amusement and adventure park operations into later in the night. It's all part of a series of upgrades that will cost an estimated $2.7 million to $3 million. Read more

For new retail cannabis licensees, a mix of elation and frustration: From securing real estate to getting simple procedural questions answered, those in the process of opening licensed retail dispensaries are having a tough time. Read more

[BN] CHRONICLES

County Executive Ned Regan at the Broadway Market, 1975: For as long as there’s been a Broadway Market, there have been office-seekers showing up at 999 Broadway to woo voters. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Bills will have options after first round at wide receiver: This is not a great year to get a slam-dunk, elite receiver in the NFL draft. Yet, that doesn’t hurt the Buffalo Bills. Slam-dunk elite receivers aren’t available at pick No. 27 in the first round, anyway. Fans who want the Bills to add to Josh Allen's arsenal of weapons have plenty of options to covet, including Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College’s Zay Flowers and USC’s Jordan Addison. Read more

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back with Bills on one-year contract: With the Buffalo Bills in 2022, Jordan Phillips had 20 tackles and 1½ sacks in 12 games, missing two games early in the season (hamstring) and two games late (shoulder). Phillips’ re-signing gives the Bills eight defensive tackles under contract entering this month’s draft. Top four are projected to be Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Phillips. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Devon Levi goes back to back and Sabres' offense supports him in wild shootout win: The Sabres got a win they had to have, but prevailing by a 7-6 score in a shootout sure was a circuitous way to get it. Read more

Where Sabres stand in wild-card race after shootout win and remaining schedules: Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference after Thursday's games. Read more

PHOTOS

Out and About in WNY 2023: We've updated our collection of photos on life in Buffalo and beyond as told through the eyes of the Buffalo News photography staff. See if we captured an image of you or someone you know.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.