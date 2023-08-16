Aug. 16, 2023

'It's a large project': Costco plans take shape, fueling debate in Amherst

The Amherst Planning Board on Thursday will continue its review of a major redevelopment of the former University at Buffalo annex campus behind Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Plans call for a highly anticipated Costco Wholesale, as well as a Dick's House of Sport store, Delta Sonic warehouse and renovated KeyBank back-office building.

Town officials say they are working with Benderson Development Co. to try to address traffic concerns in the area.

New law adds costlier auto coverage to businesses' insurance policies: Because of a new state law, commercial auto insurance policies that protect businesses are also generally automatically enrolled in the expanded coverage. Read more

Mayor Byron Brown's son is new press officer for Buffalo Sewer Authority: There’s another Byron Brown working in local government. Byron Brown II, son of Mayor Byron Brown, has been the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s new press information officer since this past spring. Read more

Man on bicycle killed in Buffalo shooting: The shooting happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. Monday near Broadway and Krettner Street. Read more

West Seneca pool makes a comeback: "There is no question on anybody’s mind that the pool has been a success and it's going to be open next year and hopefully every year after that," Supervisor Gary Dickson said. Read more

Have Josh Allen join you for breakfast: Fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs on shelves: The fourth iteration of a cereal highlighting the Buffalo Bills star quarterback and raising money for John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital has been released. Read more

Drying up: Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s. Read more

Luke Combs announces Highmark Stadium concerts: Country star Luke Combs is bringing his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour” to Highmark Stadium in April. Read more

Tim O'Shei: For 50 years, home of the Bills has been heart of the community: Highmark Stadium, which began its life as Rich Stadium, turns 50 this week, and The News' Tim O'Shei reminisces on growing up at the same time in the same town. Read more

[BN] Politics Now 📩: On migrants, Republicans get the opening they needed in Erie County race: Politically speaking, Chrissy Casilio and other Republicans in the Legislature may finally have the issue they need to put some spark into the otherwise quiet race for county executive, says News Political Reporter Charlie Specht. Read more

Alan Pergament: Bills preseason opener a TV hit; Mark Russell celebrated; unlikely time slot for wine show: Saturday’s rating was significantly higher than the 21.0 rating the three Bills 2022 preseason games averaged. Read more

State funds boost plan to move rail lines to support Renaissance Commerce Park: Prospects for further development of Renaissance Commerce Park got a $4.75 million boost from the state. The grant will help cover the cost of moving railroad tracks, bridges and other facilities to support expansion of the business park, which has revitalized former Bethlehem Steel property. Read more

Observations: Josh Allen downplays a heated Bills practice; Brandon Shell retires: Tuesday brought the most heated Buffalo Bills practice since training camp began. There was a fight, constant yelling between the offense and the defense, and teammates and coaches calming down players on both sides of the ball. After practice, quarterback Josh Allen downplayed the intensity, saying it was normal on a team that features both sides wanting to win. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Do additions of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook to AFC East make Bills' task tougher?: The free-agent running back invasion of the AFC East continued Monday with Dalvin Cook joining the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the Patriots. Read more

