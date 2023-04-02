April 2, 2023

South Buffalo detective faced 45 years after stealing. A Supreme Court decision sent him home

Former Buffalo narcotics detective Sylvestre “Sly” Acosta did not know whether he would see the outside world again after he was convicted of stealing money and jewelry from suspected drug dealers.

In 2005, at the age of 51, Acosta received a 45-year prison sentence under a since-changed federal law that dramatically increased some prison terms, including for police officers convicted of civil rights crimes while carrying firearms. It was the longest sentence ever imposed in a police corruption case in Western New York.

Acosta, among a group of detectives busted for lying to get search warrants and stealing from suspected drug dealers, was the only one to get a decadeslong prison term after he turned down a plea deal and was convicted of crimes that occurred while wearing his department-issued gun.

But Acosta, who continues to maintain his innocence, never stopped fighting a prison term his lawyers and family called unfair. An attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to consider his case was turned down in 2008.

Then, three years ago, with little fanfare, Acosta walked out of prison a free man after a Supreme Court ruling in a different case cleared the way for a shorter sentence. He has been quietly living in South Buffalo since.

Now, speaking for the first time since his release, albeit reluctantly, Acosta, 68, told The Buffalo News he has never regretted his decision to turn down a plea deal that would have placed him in prison for 2½ years.

– Lou Michel

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Will the state climate plan put you at risk during winter storms? Climate groups offer answers: For thousands of Western New Yorkers, efforts to avoid a future environmental disaster – such as an en masse transition to electric vehicles and heat systems – raise a vital regional question: How will these technologies work in winter weather? Read more

Gay publisher accuses Amherst of bias in code enforcement: Jeffrey Bellanca, publisher of the WNY Gay & Lesbian Yellow Pages, has accused the Town of Amherst of targeting him for code violations at his home because he is gay. Bellanca has filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court contending the town has repeatedly cited him for parking his company van at his home when some neighbors park business vehicles at their properties without consequence. Read more

Easter butter lamb tradition keeps spreading: If you are among those who believe that no Easter dinner table is complete without a butter lamb – specifically the kind with the red ribbon and "Alleluia" flag – you have more options than ever to buy one. Buffalo is home to one of only two companies to mass produce this seasonal table offering, and more stores than ever are carrying it. Read more

Tonawanda man learns to cope with rare neuromuscular disease: Thomas E. Fischer, diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, gradually lost his ability to walk, and lost much of the strength in his hands, but spends time focusing on his "wonderful wife, four great kids and 10 amazing grandchildren." Read more

From roundabouts to rabbits: Buffalo's best April Fools' Day jokes for 2023: Rabbit police officers, ranch dressing love and a talking triceratops – how could that trio possibly appear in the same sentence? April Fools' Day is a day of quirkiness and quips that Buffalo embraces. Read more

WEATHER

Sunshine to close out the weekend: It should be a sunny Sunday, but it will remain a bit cool, with a high around 40 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

UB gets federal grant to grow, diversify public health workforce: UB is using a $1.3 million grant to directly help students from underrepresented backgrounds finance their public health education. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: 'It put us in a terrible bind': Six Nations elder Oren Lyons on church 'Doctrine of Discovery': "We had to become the bad guys, because you can’t take land away from a good guy," Onondaga Nation faithkeeper Oren Lyons said as he discussed the poisonous impact of damage imposed on Indigenous people by the "Doctrine of Discovery" – a doctrine finally repudiated this week, at least in part, by the Vatican. Read more

BILLS

For Bills executive Ron Raccuia, year since stadium agreement feels '15 minutes ... or 15 years ago': “Honestly, until the stadium is built and we’re playing football there, we all have a job to do,” Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia said. “This is a transformative project, not just for the Bills, but for the entire community.” Read more

SABRES

Observations: As Devon Levi looks on, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stands tall for Sabres in win over Flyers: On the night after his stellar NHL debut, Devon Levi got another new view Saturday night in Wells Fargo Center when he served as the Sabres' backup goaltender. And the Sabres have added insight on their goaltending depth after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Read more

PHOTOS

