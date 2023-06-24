June 24, 2023

Concerns over proposed $10 million lease keep Erie County Sheriff's Office in windowless bunker

Cost concerns over plans to move members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office out of a windowless nuclear bunker in Orchard Park have resulted in county leaders seeking new proposals for office space that they hope will cost less than the $10 million deal that administrators wanted legislators to approve earlier this month.

Sheriff John Garcia said he was disappointed that the $10 million lease was unsuccessful because the space was perfect. But he understands the decision.

"Obviously it's a big price tag, no doubt about it," he said.

The clock is now ticking for the county to secure new space under more favorable terms before the end of next month.

Several weeks ago, sheriff's office officials requested the Erie County Legislature approve a lease for a new office and an attached warehouse at 10 Centre Drive in Orchard Park that would cost taxpayers on average $1 million a year over 10 years.

The new office space was needed to move members of the Special Operations Unit – including SWAT and other special teams – out of a grass-covered concrete bunker built during the Cold War that has served as county work space for decades.

While everyone agrees new space is needed, some legislators hesitated at the high price tag. County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick lobbied for the Legislature to delay approval. He and his staff sent the Legislature a five-page letter outlining questions and concerns about how the deal came together and whether the lease was fiscally prudent.

"It was a lot of money for a long length of time," Hardwick said. "I think that questions had to be asked and answered before the Legislature approved it."

– Sandra Tan

Unwelcome voters: Conservative leaders sue to oust new enrollees 'not in sympathy' with party: Two party leaders spelled out their fears at a recent hearing before State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward, asking him to take the rare step of disenrolling 68 voters from the Conservative Party and blocking them from voting in Tuesday's primary. Read more

New Tonawanda Elementary rocks: Climbing wall, library fireplace, outdoor classroom to greet 2023-24 students: The Tonawanda City School District is nearing the end of a $53.46 million construction project that has completely remade the existing Fletcher Street School and added 100,000 square feet of classrooms, gym, fitness center and library. Read more

Bratek-Lorigo campaign consultant quits over Carl Paladino endorsement: A late endorsement by controversial developer Carl Paladino has added turmoil to the red-hot race for the Erie County Legislature's 10th District seat. The former GOP gubernatorial candidate has endorsed Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo over her opponent James Malczewski, causing the political consultant who was running Bratek-Lorigo's campaign to suddenly resign, just days before the Republican and Conservative primaries on Tuesday. Read more

District attorney dismisses charges against veteran in Hamburg POW/MIA flag flap: "Our investigation determined that the alleged actions of the veteran did not rise to the level of a harassment violation and the case against him could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Friday in a news release. Read more

The lighter side of The News: The great escape; Cellphones as art: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Don Paul: 'Scattered,' 'occasional' and 'uneven coverage' are in the forecast: Saturday will feel stickier than Friday, with dew points in the mid-60s, raising humidity levels, Paul says. Actual high temperatures will approach 75. Ride for Roswell riders will not be dealing with any real headwind. A westerly breeze will waft mostly under 10 mph. Shower activity will again be scattered and occasional, rather than widespread and more frequent. Timing the showers will be difficult, but several models do project scattered showers to be around close to the varying route morning startup times. Read more

Jemal seeks demolition of portion of former King sewing machine factory to stabilize site: Citing the poor condition of the facility that has been largely vacant and unoccupied since the 1960s, Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. wants to selectively demolish portions of the complex in the rear and along the Isabelle Street side, where entire facades of the building had to be removed earlier after a pair of fires in August 2015 and July 2021. Read more

Spotlight/economy: An uneven recovery in jobs: For Buffalo Niagara manufacturers, the recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown is complete. But for most segments of the region’s job market, the rebound from the pandemic job losses remains an uphill slog. Read more

HoliMont Ski Club in Ellicottville seeks tax breaks for upgrades: HoliMont Inc. is asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency to support its $736,515 capital investment by exempting it from taxes on all qualifying purchases. Read more

PPE manufacturer closing Hamburg plant, a former Walmart that ex-Sabres player once tried to buy: Protective Industrial Products is closing the plant at 4255 McKinley Parkway for economic reasons, with 58 employees expected to lose their jobs in December. Read more

Buffalo Bills extend coach Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane through 2027: The Buffalo Bills value continuity as an organization, and they emphasized it once again Friday, when the Bills extended the contracts of head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane through 2027. The extension locks in a pair that has worked together since their days with the Carolina Panthers, and the two are now entering their seventh season with the Bills. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Extensions give Beane, McDermott security to retool Bills after this season: "The contract extensions for Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott was smart business for co-owner Terry Pegula, but genius business for Beane/McDermott," writes O'Halloran. Read more

Sabres re-sign defenseman Joseph Cecconi to one-year, two-way contract: Cecconi's performance in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Rochester Americans earned him a one-year, two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres. Cecconi, 26, was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and the contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL. He was a top defenseman for the Amerks as soon as he arrived in a December 2022 trade with the Dallas Stars for Oskari Laaksonen. Read more

Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square: A variety of vendors sell food to customers every Tuesday at Larkin Square. See who was there earlier this week. View images

