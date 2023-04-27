April 27, 2023

Behind bars and online: Computer tablets for inmates seen as tool to educate, improve behavior

Residents of the Niagara and Erie county jails have access to personalized computer tablets with free educational materials and paid movies, music and games to improve behavior and jail safety.

The tablets require no taxpayer funding. Entertainment content may be purchased by those in custody. And Erie County inmates and detainees, who receive $10 a week for doing voluntary work, have plenty to say about that.

One commented on the e-book selection, which offers free access to reading material in the public domain. It's the least popular category with those in jail. Detainee John Hageman said the e-book selection resembles a school reading list, and he knew of no one eager to pick up Dante's "Divine Comedy."

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Financial settlement ends student mask mandate lawsuit against Buffalo Public Schools: The parents of a Buffalo sixth grader will receive a financial settlement to end their mask mandate lawsuit against Buffalo Public Schools – possibly the first Covid-19 legal case in the region to be resolved by money in addition to a change in policy. The parents, who said their son could not tolerate wearing a mask, filed a lawsuit in federal court in January 2022 because the district from August 2021 to February 2022 refused to allow any mask exemptions for students who were unable to wear a mask due to a disability. Read more

Sunday morning liquor purchases may come to New York, but not at grocery stores: Buying wine and liquor on Sunday mornings might be lawful soon, but you still won't be able to do so in a supermarket. Those are among the highlights of recommendations set to be released next week from a state panel formed to modernize and simplify New York’s alcohol laws. Read more

Judge dismisses election commissioner's bid to overturn Erie County Legislature boundaries: For a second time, Ralph Mohr has lost his federal court challenge to new boundary lines for the Erie County Legislature, with a judge this week indicating the Republican elections commissioner needs to stop worrying so much about being prosecuted over them. Read more

Former waitress sentenced to 2½ to 5 years in prison in $50,000 lottery scheme: She was working as a waitress in a Hamburg restaurant when she took gaming tickets and placed fraudulent bets on Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Powerball while placing bets for customers. The waitress, Danielle K. Bush, got caught after the restaurant owner conducted an internal audit of billing statements from the New York Lottery that uncovered "abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns," prosecutors said, all of which corresponded with Bush's work schedule. When she was arrested on the ticket scheme, records show Bush was already on probation for another crime. Read more

Consumer groups say auto insurers penalize drivers with poor credit: If you have a bad credit score or live in a certain ZIP code, you will pay more for your auto insurance, even if you have a perfect driving record, according to a study from the Consumer Federation of America. Read more

Niagara Falls, WNY Law Center partner to care for vacant and abandoned properties: Niagara Falls and the Western New York Law Center announced a new partnership Wednesday that uses the 2016 Zombie Foreclosure Law to ensure the perpetual upkeep of vacant and abandoned residential properties in the city. Under the law, the lenders or mortgage servicers on such properties are required to maintain them, or regularly visit them to ensure that they are being maintained, said Kate Lockhart, director of the Western New York Law Center's Vacant and Abandoned Properties Unit. Read more

WEATHER

Temps on the rise: Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

'Six the Musical' is sublime at Shea's: "I did not expect to like 'Six the Musical,' " said News reviewer Anthony Chase. "Not at all. I expected this musical retelling of the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss to take egregious liberties with the historic facts, and it does. I expected it to bring a loud and anachronistic pop score to a kind of Tudor version of 'American Idol,' and it does. What I did not expect was that I would love, love, love it." Read more

'Burned Over District,' a horror film with local ties, sets it Buffalo premiere: A regional horror film co-produced by a Niagara Falls studio is getting the red-carpet treatment for its Buffalo premiere. "The Burned Over District," written and directed by Rochester filmmakers Vince and James Coleman, will be shown at 9:30 p.m. April 29 in the North Park Theatre. The brothers co-produced the film with White Lion Studios, co-founded by Ken Cosentino and Baird Hageman. Read more

Look Inside: Nowhere Lounge: The former Bimber’s Delwood is reimagined by owners Jason and Julie Wood as an oasis of calm resplendent in 1970s décor. The next installment of Gusto's Look Inside gives you a peek. Watch video

Authors Lahiri, Zauner, Irving and Laymon coming to BABEL next season: Just Buffalo Literary Center's BABEL author series for 2023-24 will feature Jhumpa Lahiri, Michelle Zauner, John Irving and Kiese Laymon. “We’re so excited for readers to delve into the works of these writers,” said Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo's artistic director and curator of the BABEL series. “On the surface, each one seems so different from the others." Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: JP starts on WECK Monday after all; Jennifer Stanonis rejoins WGRZ-TV: The on-again, off-again WECK radio saga of John Piccillo, known as JP on the air, is back on again with the announcement that he will begin a new shift at the station owned by Buddy Shula on Monday. JP will be hosting a seven-hour program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. remotely from home on WECK (1230 AM, 1001.1, 100.5, 102.9 FM) so he can take care of his elderly parents. “We took a little timeout, and it was all about negotiating a final decision where everybody was happy and we’re going forward,” JP said in a brief telephone interview Tuesday afternoon. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

ECIDA backs tax breaks for piano-factory conversion in Tonawanda: The ECIDA on Wednesday approved a package of sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks for the $23.1 million project by Michael Wopperer to renovate the 98,370-square-foot former industrial building at 2101 Kenmore Ave., including both the primary six-story structure and an adjacent one-story section. Read more

BILLS

Ranking the fits: Our writers rate the best matches for the Buffalo Bills early in NFL draft: Bills writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan issue their meter reading on the top prospects in contention to be drafted by the Bills. Most of them are first-round prospects, but a few might last into the second round. Read more

Bills Draft Mailbag: Which positions should Brandon Beane target?: Bills fans will have to be patient until their scheduled turn at No. 27 comes up sometime after 11 p.m. on Thursday. That gives you plenty of time to digest this special draft edition of the Bills Mailbag. Read more

Brandon Beane's challenge: Turn limited draft capital into immediate contributors for championship-starved Bills: The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. The extended wait before their turn comes up means the odds of having a player with a first-round grade available sit somewhere between slim and none. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: A 'don't do' list of draft suggestions for Bills GM Brandon Beane: This is a business of making suggestions, offering pointers and constructing to-do lists for NFL general managers, O'Halloran writes. But this is a different exercise as the Bills wrap up preparations in advance of the draft. This is a “don’t do” list for Beane. Position groups to avoid. Players to stay away from. College programs to avoid. Read more

NFL mock draft consensus has Bills going offense in Round 1: The Buffalo News looked at 25 mock drafts by national analysts. They heavily leaned offense, with 18 of the 25 going offense, and 12 of those selecting a wide receiver for Buffalo. Four others bolstered the offensive line, and there were even a couple of running backs picked. Read more

DeAndre Hopkins to Buffalo Bills trade speculation bubbles as NFL draft approaches: With the NFL draft set to begin Thursday, speculation continues to intensify that the Arizona Cardinals will trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before the weekend is over. Among the teams said to be involved in trade talks is the Buffalo Bills. With various reports and interviews out there in the last day or so, consider this a handy update of the smoke around Hopkins to the Bills, with a reminder from Brandon Beane. “What I would say is, 'Social media is social media,' " the Bills GM said at the NFL meetings last month. "Don’t take that too far." Read more

Buffalo Bills' Von Miller joins draft week campaign to push for natural grass playing fields: Miller is joining with fellow NFL players and grass-seed company Pennington in a "Flip the Turf" campaign to urge the NFL to use grass instead of artificial turf. Read more

SABRES

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich flourishing in Rochester and ready for playoff debut: A 5-foot-11, 171-pound winger, Kulich totaled 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games before a lower-body injury forced him to miss the opening two games of the Amerks’ playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

