April 17, 2023

A new company is helping refugees and migrants resettle and find work in Western New York

Sergii Koltsov was on the road in Austria as a truck driver when Russia invaded his homeland on Feb. 24, 2022. His wife and young daughter were home in Mukachevo, Western Ukraine, when the air raid sirens went off.

They were over 350 miles apart and separated by war. Now they had to figure out how to reunite anyplace but home.

As it turned out, home now is the Buffalo area. Koltsov and his family were able to relocate with the help of a new company created by another immigrant who settled in Buffalo to help displaced people find jobs in other countries.

The company, Joblio, is an app and labor marketing platform founded by Jon Purizhansky, an immigration lawyer whose family fled Belarus and landed in Buffalo when he was 16. Its aim is to help businesses find needed workers from around the world and help migrants resettle and succeed in good jobs smoothly and legally.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

At ECC, complaints against two top leaders yield widely different results: Several sources have described the work environment at the college as “toxic,” including some who left after decades. Read more

UB researchers join Lyme disease vaccine study as peak season nears for ticks: The University at Buffalo is among about 50 sites in the U.S. and Europe invited to participate in a clinical trial for a Lyme disease vaccine for children ages 5 to 17. Read more

More than $9 million in federal loans awarded so far for blizzard recovery: Nearly four months after a deadly blizzard struck the region, a federal disaster loan program for those impacted by the storm continues to draw applicants. Read more

After years of conflict in Village Hall, Williamsville elections will bring change: In addition to the mayor's job, two Village Board positions are on the ballot in June. Read more

Weapons detectors slated for Central Library as director comes to terms with new realities: The Poloncarz administration is asking the County Legislature to approve spending $511,000 to install new Evolv weapons detectors at the Central Library. These are the same types of detectors now in place in many Buffalo Public Schools. Read more

'This really feeds our soul': Volunteers deliver cooked meals to Buffalo's Muslim community during Ramadan: This effort, organized by Feed Buffalo, is called Sadaqah Sundays, held every Sunday from when Ramadan began March 22 to when it concludes Thursday evening. Sadaqah, as Feed Buffalo founder Drea d'Nur explains, translates to righteousness and is a word that is often used to mean a good deed. Read more

Gioia Foundation is latest to pull support from Nardin pending leadership change: "We are withholding our scheduled payments to Nardin because of the deteriorating situation there," Richard Gioia of the Anthony and Richard Gioia Charitable Foundation told The Buffalo News. "When there is a change in leadership, we will resume our commitments." Read more

WEATHER

A turn for the worse: Rain today with highs around 50. Read more

GUSTO

MusicalFare's 'Disaster!' is an homage to the '70s: “Disaster!,” the musical happily destroying the MusicalFare stage now through May 14, is an irreverent homage (both figurative and literal) to the music and movies of the 1970s. Remember the 1970s? When disco was king and disaster films ruled at the box office? Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Why are Stefon Diggs' snap counts down from other elite wide receivers?: Jay Skurski answers this question and others on Bills rumors, roster moves and AFC East rankings. Read more

SABRES

Mattias Samuelsson played through injuries in his quest to push Sabres into playoffs: Mattias Samuelsson said that he played with multiple broken bones in his left hand over the past few weeks. A sprained MCL also factored into the decision to end Samuelsson’s season when the Sabres were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Read more

Sabres notebook: Victor Olofsson frustrated by finish but proud of his season: Victor Olofsson acknowledged following his exit meetings with coaches and General Manager Kevyn Adams what was apparent in the games leading up to his benching late in the regular season. He needs to be a more consistent player for the Buffalo Sabres. Read more

PHOTOS

