June 30, 2023

'Hugely disappointing': Colleges and universities decry Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

Within minutes of the Supreme Court releasing its decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday, higher education leaders and advocates in Western New York and across the nation began decrying it as a setback for diversifying college and university campuses.

The court voted 6-3 to prohibit race from being considered as a factor in college admission and recruitment at a time when many colleges and universities have been seeking to serve more underrepresented students and hire more diverse faculty.

Besides making it harder for schools to reflect the communities they serve, college officials say the ruling also may harm efforts to battle declining college enrollment everywhere by expanding recruitment of students outside the traditional demographic of financially privileged 18-year-olds, whose population is expected to drop in the near future.

– Janet Gramza and A.J. Franklin

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Can progressive Democrats win an election in Buffalo? On primary day, 4 of them lost: While the progressive candidates are disappointed by Tuesday’s results, they say they'll regroup and continue on their quest to influence politics in Buffalo. Read more

Former UB football players accused of animal abuse to be arraigned: Two former University at Buffalo football players are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday after being accused of animal cruelty, which stems from a video that surfaced earlier this month on social media. Read more

Advocate: Erie County doing better than other parts of NY in processing asylum-seekers: Meghan Maloney De Zaldivar, a director with the New York Immigration Coalition, said that compared with how asylum-seekers have been dropped off and processed in other parts of the state, Erie County's process has been far more successful. Read more

Woman, 18, found shot in vehicle after Niagara Falls collision has died: McKenzie Munt died Thursday morning, her aunt Kourtney Williams Busenlehner posted on Facebook. Munt, of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, was found shot in a vehicle that crashed shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday near Falls and 19th streets, police said. In her Facebook post, Williams Busenlehner said some of Munt's organs and tissues were donated for transplants and educational purposes. Read more

WEATHER

Slightly unsettled: Cloudy skies followed by partial clearing with chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-80s. Read more

WNY air quality forecast to be 'unhealthy' on Friday: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to plague Western New Yorkers today. State health and environmental officials issued an air quality health advisory across the entire state. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: Reel to reel, a Bills filmmaker makes it to football's Hall of Fame: Henry Kunttu's name was formally unveiled Thursday on a wall at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Read more

Erik Brady: In 1903, Baseball's Big Ed Delahanty plunged to his death in the Niagara. The circumstances are still a mystery: This much is sure: Big Ed Delahanty is the only man ever to win batting championships in both the National and American leagues. After switching from the NL to the AL, he was trying to switch back to the NL at the time he disappeared into the Niagara River. Read more

GUSTO

Shakespeare in Delaware Park opens season with fun, colorful 'Measure for Measure': “Measure for Measure” is not among the typical high school canon of Shakespeare’s works (think “Hamlet,” “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth”). But for this production, that unfamiliarity is an advantage, News reviewer Melinda Miller says. Read more

These 7 local craft beers are perfect for the long Fourth of July weekend: As the summer heat settles in and fireworks light up the night sky, celebrate the Fourth of July with the vibrant flavors of some of these local craft beers. Read more

Alan Pergament: Make a reservation to watch 'The Bear' this holiday weekend: "If you are one of the lucky ones who doesn’t have to work Monday and is getting a four-day July 4th weekend, I highly recommend you make a reservation to binge Season 2 of 'The Bear' currently airing on Hulu," Pergament says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Mayor Brown wants Common Council to reconsider denial of forgivable loan for Braymiller Market: "We need a market in downtown Buffalo. The way I look at it as mayor is, if downtown falters, the entire city of Buffalo's tax base falters because the downtown tax base supports every single neighborhood in the city of Buffalo," Mayor Byron Brown said. Read more

Tops Markets president promoted to COO at parent company, bringing shift in leadership for local grocer: John Persons, who’s played such a key role in getting Tops Markets through the devastating May 14 mass shooting that occurred last year at the company’s Jefferson Avenue location, has been named chief operating officer for Northeast Grocery, Inc. Persons will oversee both Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 and other operating companies of Northeast Shared Services – a subsidiary of NGI providing services to both operating companies. Read more

Region receiving $4 million in workforce development grants: Statewide, the Office of Strategic Workforce Development awarded a total of $11 million in grants to 17 projects through the third round of the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance programs. Read more

IBEW union members in Niagara and Orleans receive $32.2 million pension fix: Four hundred and thirty members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 237 in Niagara and Orleans counties will receive a $32.2 million pension-fix payout, using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Federal lawmakers announced the payments, three years in the making, on Thursday. Read more

New lighting system to brighten up library underpass in downtown Buffalo: BUDC will spend more than $50,000 to purchase the lighting and other equipment, and agreed to hire CIR Electrical Construction Corp. – the only bidder for the project – to perform the work for $12,900. Read more

BILLS

AFC East preview: Did the New England Patriots do enough this offseason?: As the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins reloaded this offseason, the New England Patriots were quieter. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Jack Quinn's injury is the kind of unexpected lightning bolt the Sabres don't need: The Buffalo Sabres' NHL forward core has taken a huge hit after Jack Quinn needed surgery on an Achilles injury suffered while training back home in Ottawa this week. Read more

Sabres' Day 2 draft haul led by defensemen, 'impact' goalie and power forwards: The Buffalo Sabres departed Nashville following rounds two through seven Thursday with four defensemen, led by Max Strbak in the second round and Clarence’s Gavin McCarthy in the third. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Sabres' picks in NHL draft: The Sabres selected Zach Benson with the 13th pick in the NHL draft. And Hamburg's Quentin Musty was drafted 26th by San Jose Sharks. Here's complete coverage of the draft. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.