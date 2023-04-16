April 16, 2023

Canada-bound no more: Closure of Roxham Road means more asylum seekers may stay in Buffalo

Roxham Road runs northward, past a horse pasture, a trailer and a few old homes. Then it stops, abruptly, with signs telling people to travel no farther.

The end of Roxham Road is also the end of the United States. Across a small gravel and dirt patch is Canada, open and available, a five-second walk from where Roxham’s pavement stops.

Since 2016, when Donald Trump's electoral victory ensured that America's stance on immigration enforcement would become steelier, tens of thousands of migrants crossed the border there. They were arrested immediately, but then claimed asylum and were given the chance to make their case to stay in Canada.

Roxham was a beacon, and for many, Buffalo was a stop on the way.

But in late March, with no notice and little time for planning, Roxham Road closed.

That closure effectively served as a broken link in a chain for those seeking asylum. And it has had a direct impact on refugee shelters like Buffalo's Vive, where thousands of journeys have ended for now and where resources are stretched to their limit as refugee advocates plead for help from the government.

David Robinson: If workers are in such demand, why has the Buffalo Niagara recovery been so sluggish?: Once again, a recession has knocked the stuffing out of the Buffalo Niagara economy, and it is taking a painfully long time for the region to get back on its feet, Robinson says. The region's recovery from the Covid recession has been one of the slowest in the nation, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Read more

He used a memorable 'Glengarry Glen Ross' film clip in his sales talk. It cost him his job: Gary Ostrum has filed an age discrimination lawsuit against his former employer, G.A. Braun Inc. of North Syracuse. The company fired him after he included a clip from "Glengarry Glen Ross" in a sales presentation at a company meeting. Ostrum said he and others had showed the same clip before at the company's various sales meetings over the years, without complaints from his superiors or those he supervised. But after doing so at the company's annual meeting in February 2022, someone complained. Read more

Rep. Brian Higgins accompanies President Biden on Ireland trip: Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, accompanied President Biden this week on his trip to Ireland – and it was a visit where both politicians reveled in their Irish roots. Read more

Murray Holman seeks Masten District seat: Anti-violence activist wants chance 'to make things work': For decades, Murray Holman has been on the front lines of anti-violence initiatives, often working with police to deter young people from a life of crime. Holman, 59, now wants to expand his reach, so he is joining the field of candidates running for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council. “Let’s go for the opportunity to make things work more with the pen, instead of with just the boots on the ground,” he said. Read more

Food giveaway to honor May 14 victim Pearl Young: 'She would think it was awesome': Young's family is hosting a food and soup giveaway April 29 at a vacant lot at 266 Leroy Ave., a spot they hope will one day become a permanent site for a pantry and soup kitchen in Young's honor. Read more

Cardinal O'Hara to become rare Catholic high school to add special education students: Nick Stromecki's parents always wanted him to go to a Catholic high school, but there were no good options for a special education student – until now. Nick, who was born with Down syndrome, will be a pioneer student at Cardinal O'Hara next school year, when the school offers an inclusive program for students with intellectual and cognitive disabilities. It will be the first Catholic high school to do so in Western New York. Read more

May 14 remembrances to include free event at Wiley Athletic Sports Pavilion: As part of a weekend of healing and remembrances of the massacre last year at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, the public is invited to a community gathering at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on May 13. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will include prayer, healing-related activities, community resources, food and vendors. Read more

Another major donor calls for leadership change at Nardin Academy: The Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation, in a statement Saturday, said that it "joins the nine Nardin Academy Board of Trustees as well as faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders, such as the Keane family, who have called for the immediate resignation of the president and Board of Trustees chair." Read more

Another warm day: Today will be sunny along with a few afternoon clouds and a high near 80. Read more

NFL draft preview: Bijan Robinson highlights solid class of running backs: The 2023 running back class is loaded, but there’s no question who stands out among the group. Texas’ Bijan Robinson is about to make a splash in the NFL. Read more

Undecided about future, Sabres captain Kyle Okposo 'proud' of his role in turnaround: Each player on the Sabres this season, from the youngest to oldest, has detailed how Okposo fostered an environment in which everyone felt comfortable to speak. The factions that existed in past years were eradicated once Okposo became the unquestioned leader of the group at the start of last season. Read more

Mike Harrington: Two points shy of playoffs, Sabres want to capitalize on lessons of frantic finish: "The Sabres went from 75 points last season to 91. Don't just get two more, boys. Kick the doors down. Get to 100," Mike Harrington writes. Read more

