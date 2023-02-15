COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 15, 2023

Canada bars foreigners from buying real estate – and taxes those who already own property

If you've been dreaming of buying a cottage along the Canadian waterfront, you will have to keep dreaming – rather than shopping – for the next two years.

And if you already own such a property, remember this date: April 30. That's when you and thousands of other Americans who own property in Canada may well have to pay a new annual tax on it.

In a wide-ranging effort to control housing prices, Canada has barred foreigners from buying real estate for two years. Meanwhile and for the same reason, our neighbor to the north has finally implemented its long-threatened tax on underused properties – one that appears to inadvertently tax many vacation homes along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The twin policies, buried in Canadian legislation passed without much notice last year, enrage people on both sides of the border between Buffalo and Fort Erie, communities that long felt themselves as part of one big binational metropolitan area.

– Jerry Zremski

As a Buffalo mass murderer is sentenced, victims' kin will describe the anguish

Relatives of some of the 10 Black people murdered by white supremacist Payton Gendron will speak at his sentencing today in Erie County Court.

But others plan to skip the 9:30 a.m. court appearance.

"There's nothing he can say to bring back anybody from the dead," said Mark Talley, whose mother, Geraldine Talley, was among those murdered May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

Others say they will confront the killer in court.

"My message will be clear that forgiveness is not an option," said Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded but survived the mass shooting. "We hope he gets the fate that he deserves."

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Boy, 5, injured in Niagara Gorge fall is in critical condition following surgery: The boy who survived a 90-foot fall into the gorge at Niagara Falls State Park on Monday after his mother jumped with him from above is in critical condition following surgery at Oishei Children's Hospital, state Park Police said Tuesday. Police are not releasing the names of the boy and his mother, who was killed in the fall, because of the boy's age and the ongoing investigation. They did reveal that the family involved is not from the immediate Buffalo Niagara area. Read more

Poloncarz meets with Biden, asks for blizzard to be considered a ‘major disaster’: Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, who was in Washington, D.C., for a National Association of Counties conference, met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Read more

Conservative turns Republican to challenge Republican-turned-Conservative for Erie County Legislature seat: The jockeying for the 10th District seat has led to accusations of political gamesmanship, county charter violations and nepotism. But both candidates say it's all part of politics. Read more

Frontier School District wants part of its building back from Town of Hamburg, and it’s complicated: The school building on Southwestern Boulevard has been home to the Hamburg Youth Recreation and Senior Services for about 10 years. And now Frontier Central School District, which owns the building, wants to use some of it for a new high school program. Read more

Tesla workers at South Buffalo plant launch union campaign: Tesla Workers United is affiliated with the same union that has supported Starbucks workers in their drive to organize a number of Buffalo-area stores. Read more

Steelbound Brewery proposes manufacturing campus, hotel and conference center in Ellicottville: The Southern Tier brewery and distillery is planning a $17.4 million expansion over the next three years. The company will seek $600,000 in tax breaks from the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency for the first phases of the five-phase project. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: With lessons learned from a legend at St. Joe’s, John O’Donnell helps his runners see their future: O’Donnell lost his sight over many years to retinitis pigmentosa. He never lost sight of the things that matter, though, Brady writes. Read more

Jeff Simon: It took me far too long to understand the genius of Burt Bacharach: “His music stopped us in our tracks and opened our hearts and brains and ears,” writes Simon of the songwriting legend who died at age 94 last week. Read more

GUSTO

The Gaslight Anthem to open Outer Harbor summer concert season: This will mark the second season for the summer concert series that returns to the Lakeside Event Lawn at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd., the space near what will become a permanent amphitheater called Lakeside Pavilion. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills season tickets to increase in price by an average of 12% in 2023: The price in 2023 for Buffalo Bills season tickets is going up by an average of 12%. The range of increases, depending on seat location, will go from about 10% to 30%. Read more

Former Bills tight end Charley Ferguson, active in WNY community, dies at 83: Charley Ferguson enjoyed a fine career as a tight end for the Buffalo Bills in the 1960s, and his “second act” as an influential member of the Western New York community was as good or better. Ferguson died at age 83 Tuesday. Read more

SABRES

Sabres notebook: Another practice with line changes, power-play work: The most experienced players on the roster are urging the youngest in the group to not ride the roller coaster of emotions. Nothing can change past results, so the Sabres’ focus was on preparing for their game Wednesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Uncrowned Queens Institute will debut a new exhibit, "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies," on Friday at the Buffalo History Museum as part of a Black History Month celebration. The exhibit shares the stories and insights of revered community elders in Buffalo's Black community through portraits, biographies and video interviews.

• When an East Amherst man buried a time capsule back in 1982 to mark the birth of his son, he had no way of knowing that unopened VHS copies of “Rocky” movies he tossed in an old trunk would be worth thousands of dollars 40 years later. WKBW’s Mike Randall says James Kroeger’s flicks are up for auction.

• It’s billed as the oldest working fireboat in the world, and it’s based in Buffalo. A capital campaign has been launched to raise money for restoration of the Edward M. Cotter. WBEN’s Susan Rose chats with Larry Cobado, chairman of the campaign.

• A creature whose ancestors predate dinosaurs recently paid a visit to WIVB’s Wake Up! show. Aquarium of Niagara officials brought a horseshoe crab to the program. The critters have been around for more than 445 million years and are native to the region.

