Aug. 6, 2023

Can the Buffalo Central Library be all things to all people?

Whether or not you patronize the Buffalo Central Library, you may recognize its importance as the anchor of the entire library system. Of more than three dozen Buffalo and Erie County sites, the Central Library has the largest collection and draws the greatest diversity of patrons.

"Even if we don't have a perfect mix, people are finding something here," said Director John Spears.

But how to keep the Central Library a safe, welcoming and meaningful place for all is a challenge that Spears has been wrestling with, months after unruly teens forced brief, early closures at the main building. Weapons detectors just went in a couple of weeks ago.

"I think our biggest challenge going forward is our identity," he said.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

For Jessica Pegula, some calm – and twists – in D.C. as she prepares for the U.S. Open: Jessica Pegula is vying for her first Grand Slam tournament win at the U.S. Open. In an interview with The Buffalo News, she discussed tennis and her mother, Kim, the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner who is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest last year. Read more

After viral TikTok video, ECMC's psychiatric emergency unit 'targeting changes': The Health Department found ECMC did not comply with state Public Health Law "related to the development and implementation of an annual clinical staffing plan" for the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP. Read more

Seneca Nation considers new law to keep outside drug dealers off territory: The Native American nation's government has asked Senecas to give their comments about a proposed “Exclusion Law” that would be used to banish outsiders who pose a threat to Seneca families. Read more

Appeals court rules Buffalo liable for speeding officer's crash that paralyzed pedestrian: The City of Buffalo is liable for a police officer’s 2020 crash that left a woman a quadriplegic and injured four others because the officer acted with “reckless disregard for the safety of others,” a panel of state Appellate Division judges ruled Friday. Read more

WEATHER

Some sun, some clouds: A sunny morning could give way to a cloudy afternoon, and there could be scattered showers. The high temperature should reach the mid-80s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Villa Maria College pursues starring role training Buffalo film workers: With Buffalo attracting more and bigger movies, Villa Maria College has partnered with key players in its blossoming film ecosystem to create short-term certification programs and train a talent pool that is increasingly in demand. Read more

BILLS

Pass-rush goal for Bills' defensive line: Domination: The Buffalo Bills’ defensive line wants more memorable moments this season, which opens Sept. 11 at the New York Jets. More pressures, knockdowns and sacks. More of an impact. More of a difference. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Thunder on the Niagara 2023: The annual Thunder on the Niagara hydroplane races roared along the Niagara River near Gratwick Park on Saturday. Races continue today. View photos

