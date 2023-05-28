May 28, 2023

'Like you couldn't even move': Can new Thruway rest stops handle summer travel crush?

The ongoing reconstruction of the Thruway's 27 rest stops is running into the start of the summer travel season.

This means motorists visiting some of the smaller redesigned service areas can expect crowds and long lines during the Memorial Day weekend and other busy travel times.

The Thruway Authority and the company overseeing the construction project say they have planned the best approach for a complicated project beset by supply chain delays. They acknowledge the inconvenience but insist crowding will ease as more service areas reopen for use.

– Stephen T. Watson

NY liquor store lobbying groups oppose allowing chains to own stores, a push complicated by their history: Multiple lobbying groups representing liquor stores, including the State Liquor Store Association and the Metropolitan Package Store Association, are lobbying against the idea. They argue that changing state law would open the door to major, chain retailers, while pushing out mom-and-pop establishments. Read more

Judge upholds Canisius College's tenured faculty cuts as way to fix 'perilous financial situation': A deposition from John J. Hurley, the college's president when the jobs were eliminated, "pretty much spells out the very perilous financial situation that the college was facing," said State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo in his recent ruling. Read more

Would a shorter Canal Fest be better? Twin Cities leaders think so: Canal Fest of the Tonawandas 2023 was canceled in March but revived in April. The eight-day event earlier this month received the final approval it needed from the City of Tonawanda, which hosts the festival with North Tonawanda. It returns with several changes but Twin Cities officials are pushing for the biggest shift yet for next year: Shrinking the event to four days. Read more

13-year-old Buffalo girl's lemonade stand celebrates ninth year, gets new wheels: Nine years ago, Olivia Brooks began selling fresh lemonade from her family's driveway in the Cold Spring neighborhood. She was 5. Now 13 years old and in her ninth year running the lemonade stand, Brooks has grown her brand astronomically. Read more

Sunny Sunday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Read more

Sean Kirst: In Old First Ward, rekindling the living heart of Memorial Day

Jean Herko, who grew up in what is now the Undergrounds coffee shop, died as a second lieutenant in World War II while trying to retrieve the remains of a beloved uncle who was killed in combat. Anthony Balaz, whose only daughter – now 85 – recalls his flag-draped casket returning in 1945 to the Central Terminal, worked before he left for the war at what is now Gene McCarthy's, a beloved tavern in the Old First Ward.

Their deaths, which still reverberate with their families across generations, underline the point of community historian Bertha Guise-Hyde: Multiply these losses by thousands upon thousands in American wars going up to Iraq and Afghanistan, and you get a sense of the staggering meaning of Memorial Day.

– Sean Kirst

Bills Mailbag: How concerning is Stefon Diggs' absence from OTAs?: Why, exactly, is he not here? Is it because he truly is unhappy with something in the organization? Only Diggs knows the answers to those questions at the moment, Jay Skurski says. Read more

'Whole package': New Bills receivers coach Adam Henry stresses relationships before focusing on football: “Coach Henry took the time to have meetings with us, just to get to know us,” wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “Getting to know him and talking to him, I wouldn’t say the transition has been hard at all. … He’s an awesome dude (and) awesome coach. He knows what he’s talking about so every single day that we go out there, we’re listening to him and taking every bit of advice we get from him to make sure we’re doing everything the right way.” Read more

Ryan Johnson becomes latest Sabres prospect to sign entry-level contract: The defenseman, who the Sabres selected 31st overall in 2019 with a pick acquired in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, fits the style of play in Buffalo and Rochester. He’s a strong skater who delivers an excellent first pass and showed during his senior season at Minnesota that he’s grown leaps and bounds from the day he was drafted at 17 years old. Read more

Amerks unable to complete comeback, fall behind in series with Game 3 loss: The Amerks dropped Game 3 to the Bears, 4-2, and fell behind in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final series, 2-1. Read more

