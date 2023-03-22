March 22, 2023

Can more lab simulations help ease the nursing shortage?

Simulation labs are playing a greater role in health care education, especially nursing, as technology has improved to allow schools to realistically simulate patient care scenarios as part of their training.

With the nation facing a critical nursing shortage and hospitals hard-pressed to train more students in their facilities, 31 states have passed laws allowing nursing schools to substitute simulation for some of the clinical training hours required to qualify for their licensing exam.

New York is not one of them – yet.

But state legislators, SUNY and many nursing schools soon may change that. A bill passed recently in the State Senate and headed to the Assembly would allow nursing schools to substitute up to 30% of required clinical training hours with “high-quality simulation education,” said the bill’s Assembly sponsor, Donna Lupardo, D-Endwell.

With many states now allowing nursing schools to replace up to half of clinical experience with simulated patient scenarios, nursing educators, unions and health care systems are clamoring for New York to pass the 30% rule.

– Janet Gramza

City, state actions on Buffalo's West Side, Clinton-Bailey market anger preservationists: It has been a challenging March for preservationists. A 1931 Art Deco building at the Clinton-Bailey Farmers & Flea Market was demolished March 7, despite a pending local landmark nomination before the Common Council's Legislation Committee that, under the City Code, should have automatically put a demolition permit on hold. Meanwhile, in the West Side's Columbus Park neighborhood, Empire State Development has assembled equipment to remove the worn roof of the Hutchinson Memorial Chapel of the Holy Innocents. Despite preservationists' objections, the development agency has the approval of the State Historic Preservation Office to replace the local landmark's slate roof with asphalt shingles, and is starting asbestos removal. Read more

Fire commissioner: 2-alarm debris fire near Central Terminal deemed 'suspicious': The cause of a two-alarm blaze Monday night in outdoor piles containing construction debris at a business not far from Buffalo Central Terminal appears to be suspicious, Buffalo fire officials said Tuesday. Read more

Police rifle falls from building during St. Patrick's Day parade: A SWAT rifle mounted on the roof of a four-story office building fell to the ground during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Tuesday. Read more

Coming to WNY in April 2024: The total eclipse of the sun: Western New York is gearing up for a total solar eclipse that's set to occur about 3:18 p.m. April 8, 2024. Such an event happens at a specific location about every 375 years. Read more

Five more named to May 14th Memorial Commission: An artist, a survivor of the Tops shooting and the mother of a worker who was shot are among five new appointees to the May 14th Memorial Commission who will help determine what kind of permanent tribute will be made in honor of the lives lost in the massacre and the perseverance of the community in its aftermath. Read more

Boy, 13, charged with assault after reportedly pistol-whipping bartender who asked for ID: A 13-year-old boy was charged with felony assault for allegedly pistol-whipping a bartender, likely with a BB gun, Buffalo police said Tuesday. The incident took place about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a bar in the 300 block of Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo. Police said that two people entered the unnamed bar and when a bartender asked to see their ID, one "displayed what appeared to be a pistol before striking the bartender in the head." Read more

Clouds return for a mild day: Today will be cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower and a high near 50 degrees. Read more

Experience This: Escape the chaos with an afternoon in Reinstein Woods: Smack dab in the heart of Depew, Reinstein Woods sits nestled like a bucolic paradise that fell from the sky and landed in the middle of a sprawling Buffalo suburb. Visit, and you’ll wonder how it got there, and more pointedly, how it managed to avoid the decimation of development and suburban sprawl to endure as a gentle reminder of who we are and where we come from. Read more

Blake Shelton brings his ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ to KeyBank Center: Shelton's tour is both a belated promotional run for his 2021 release “Body Language” and a reaffirmation of his roots as a road-ready country dance hall entertainer and journeyman songwriter. Here's what you need to know about the March 25 show. Read more

Peter Gabriel adds Buffalo date to upcoming tour: Buffalo is one of 13 new dates added to Gabriel's expanded North American schedule for his "i/o - The Tour." Gabriel will perform Sept. 22 in KeyBank Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24. Read more

Catholic Health says Lockport Memorial Hospital is on pace to open in September: Buffalo-based Catholic Health broke ground on the $62 million hospital in November 2021, originally hoping to open the facility in spring 2023 on a portion of Hall's Apple Farm on a site off South Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads. As the final steel beam was raised into place in August, Catholic Health pushed that projected opening to late summer 2023. Read more

Holiday Valley plans $8M in upgrades to resort – with tax breaks: Get ready for some new looks at Holiday Valley's Inn and John Harvard's restaurant, plus a new chair lift, as the Ellicottville ski resort plans to invest another $8.05 million in a series of upgrades and renovations. That is assuming the resort's local owner, Win-Sum Ski Corp., gets a sales tax break on more than $7.1 million in purchases. Read more

Community Services for Every1, Edgemere Development tapped for Niagara Falls redevelopment project: For the second time in a year, Community Services for Every1 is teaming up with Rochester-based Edgemere Development to bring affordable and workforce housing to the market, while also seeking to serve the nonprofit's primary clientele in Niagara County. The partners were selected by USA Niagara Development Corp. as designated developers for the First Street Apartment Building Redevelopment Project, located at the northeast corner of First and Old Falls streets. That's a nearly two-acre site where a large building currently wraps around the First Presbyterian Church. Under their $35.8 million proposal, they plan to replace part of that with a six-story building with 78 apartments and 4,700 square feet of commercial space to be used by Community Services. Read more

TM Montante plans to bring Rochester's Radio Social to Niagara Falls in $6.4M project: TM Montante Development, which has had the inside track on four properties since 2019, is seeking to bring a popular Rochester venture called Radio Social to the Cataract City, offering bowling, dining, gaming and hospitality in a city seeking additional options to retain visitors. The venture would transform two Third Street buildings and two adjacent properties into a multi-use development under a single operator. Read more

Great Lakes Cheese project costs soar by $121 million: What originally was a $500 million project in Franklinville – already one of the largest private-sector ventures in Western New York and the biggest in Cattaraugus County – has now ballooned to more than $621 million, as supply shortages, cost increases and rising wages have driven up the price of the 480,000-square-foot cheese manufacturing facility. Read more

After Hochul vetoes, Legislature aims to close tax fraud 'loophole' in state budget: In New York, whistleblower suits claiming that corporations or wealthy individuals have submitted false records to cheat on their taxes have led to governments recouping hundreds of millions of dollars. But when they intentionally avoid paying taxes by not filing documents at all, the whistleblower law does not apply – and, for the third time, the State Legislature is trying to change that. Read more

ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Texas running back Bijan Robinson to Bills in latest NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's latest mock draft for ESPN has the Bills using the No. 27 selection on Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Kiper writes that he "keeps coming back to Robinson being perfect for this Bills offense" and a "security blanket" for Josh Allen while also being able to "rip off chunk plays" in the run game. Read more

Source: Buffalo Bills agree to terms with David Quessenberry on one-year deal: The Bills are continuing to address their offensive line. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report. Quessenberry, 32, appeared in every game last season for Buffalo and started three: two at right tackle, one at left tackle. Read more

Bills running back Damien Harris: 'I know that I'm here for a reason': As Damien Harris prepares to line up alongside the Bills, he’s confident he’ll have a place in a loaded offense. Even if the Bills aren’t a run-first team, Harris sees himself fitting right in. Read more

Observations: Horrendous home play continues as Sabres hit more wrong notes in ugly loss to Nashville: In the latest entry in a string of embarrassing defeats, the Sabres were blitzed in a four-goal second period and got pummeled by the Preds, 7-3. Read more

