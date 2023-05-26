May 26, 2023

More options, fewer lines: Buying food, drink in new Bills stadium will be a different experience

You will have to wait a few years to find out what food and drinks will be served in the new Buffalo Bills stadium, which doesn’t open till 2026. But the lease and construction documents for the $1.54 billion stadium do contain details that give Bills fans a glimpse at how, and where, they can indulge on game day.

For starters, you can begin thinking of food and beverage areas as shops or markets, not simply as food stands – though those will still exist.

“You won’t find that everything comes over a counter,” said Dan Smith, the president of Legends Hospitality, which last week was awarded the food and beverage contract for the stadium. (The current operator, Delaware North Cos., will continue at Highmark Stadium through the 2025 season.)

Here’s a snapshot of the details contained in the documents.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'It's hard to find a new home': Medaille athletes, coaches among those coping with school's closing: Athletes, coaches and administrators at Medaille University are dealing with a mixture of sadness, confusion, urgency and grief as they navigate a sudden change. Instead of returning to a familiar campus for the 2023-24 school year, athletes are quickly applying to new schools, waiting for acceptance letters and financial aid packages and hoping to find opportunities on a new team. Read more

Four takeaways from SUNY ECC’s draft budget for 2023-24: The proposed budget ECC’s board of trustees adopted Thursday demonstrates that former president David Balkin succeeded in “right-sizing” the college despite serving only 10 months in the job, trustees said. Read more

Kennedy bill injects new dynamic into Seneca gaming talks: Sen. Tim Kennedy has introduced a bill giving Gov. Kathy Hochul authority to enter a new casino compact with the Seneca Nation, a required step towards finalizing an agreement. But the bill also contains provisions granting the Nation new advantages in its ongoing negotiations with Hochul's office, raising concerns within the Hochul administration. Read more

Effort to bar asylum-seekers from Erie County rebuffed in Legislature: Republican Erie County legislators tried to bar asylum-seekers from being housed in Erie County on Thursday, but the effort was rebuffed. While some legislators discussed the complex issue of federal immigration policy and its impact on Erie County with each other in casual conversation and with the news media at the Legislature's regular meeting, Legislature Democrats referred the resolution to committee. Read more

It's Buffalo Marathon weekend. Here's what to know and where not to go: The starting gun will sound for the marathon, half marathon and marathon relay at 6:30 a.m. Sunday from the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Huron Street. Read more

No prison for Kenmore man convicted of mail fraud and tax evasion for investment scheme: A Kenmore man who admitted cheating a business partner out of $95,000 and evading taxes avoided a prison term at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court. Sentencing guidelines for Michael MacPherson's mail fraud and tax evasion convictions set a range of 18 to 24 months in prison, but the judge instead imposed a one-year term of supervised release and restitution. Read more

Dollar General shooter pleads guilty, will serve 10 years in prison: On Thursday, after being found competent to stand trial about a month ago, the gunman in a would-be mass shooting pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to a second-degree attempted murder charge. Travis J. Green, 34, will be sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision under a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office, said Paul Dell, Green's defense attorney. Read more

Search underway for missing Grand Island girl, 13: A search is underway for a 13-year-old Grand Island girl who authorities believe was lured away from her home overnight Wednesday or early Thursday. Investigators are worried that she could be in danger. They said Hailey Williams is believed to have had online conversations with a person who called themselves "Dale" and was purportedly from Pennsylvania prior to her disappearance. Read more

WEATHER

TGIF: Today will be sunny with light winds and a high near 70 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Where to eat, drink and enjoy a water view in Erie, Niagara counties: During the brief window of warm, sunny days that opens from late spring to early fall, one of the best places to be is on one of Western New York’s waterfronts, from the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario to the Erie Canal, with a drink in one hand and a fork in the other. Visit one of the numerous bars and restaurants providing respite along the water. Here are a few ideas. Read more

Compass Run to close after service June 10: Toutant, James and Connie Roberts’ flagship restaurant on Ellicott Street, sails on, busy as ever, but the couple has decided to scale back their efforts to focus on one restaurant. Read more

Niall Horan among new concert announcements: The former One Direction member releases his third solo album “The Show” on June 9. Before that's released, you will be able to buy tickets for the accompanying tour, but you'll have to wait until summer 2024 for the concert. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Aquarium of Niagara partners with Turner Construction for Great Lakes 360 project: The $5 million Great Lakes 360 project has been called a "living museum" featuring wildlife found in the Niagara River and Great Lakes. Read more

Kaleida Health announces new chief nurse executive: Marjorie Quint-Bouzid will start June 26 in that role, which gives her oversight for nursing across the entire health system. Read more

Chautauqua County's Cummins engine plant refuels for the future: Cummins Inc.'s sprawling engine plant near Jamestown has demonstrated its staying power over the decades. The plant – Chautauqua County's largest private employer – just celebrated making the 2.5 millionth engine in its history. But the Cummins site is focused on the future, and keeping pace with tighter emissions standards in the industry its products serve. Read more

Chautauqua County plans to get site off Thruway ready for development: Concerned by a shortage of shovel-ready development sites and fearful of losing future business prospects, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency this week agreed to acquire 149 acres just off the Thruway in the Town of Ripley. The plan is to install the needed roads and sewers and utility lines on the site so that it can be quickly developed if a business comes along looking for a location for a larger-scale venture. Read more

COLUMNS

[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo’s first drive-in, 1941: When the Buffalo Drive-In opened at Harlem Road and Genesee Street in 1941, it was the first in the area and only the 65th drive-in theater in the country. Adult passengers were charged 31 cents each for tickets. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ashley Rowe returns to TV news as co-anchor in Raleigh-Durham, a Top 25 market: Rowe, the former co-anchor at Channel 7, will co-anchor at 7 and 11 p.m. weekdays and also report at WRAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction podcast: A more focused Josh Allen leads Bills through OTA sessions: After OTAs this week, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald talk about how Josh Allen seems more focused this offseason and what to expect from the defense. Listen here

How Khalil Shakir has earned Josh Allen's trust – and why that could be big for the Buffalo Bills' receiver: Khalil Shakir has acquired the most valuable trait that a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills can possess. “I have a lot of trust in him,” quarterback Josh Allen said of the team’s second-year veteran. “I think he’s only going to continue to grow in his role.” What exactly that role looks like in 2023 remains to be seen, but there were signs at the end of Shakir’s rookie season that pointed to him being ready to assume a larger role in the offense. Read more

SABRES

Kyle Okposo ready to help Sabres try to reach 'top of the mountain': Okposo, 35, didn’t need long to decide that he wanted to play a 17th season in the NHL. When the Sabres finished one point behind the Stanley Cup final-bound Florida Panthers for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Okposo instructed his agent, Pat Brisson, to complete a one-year contract. “There’s going to be lofty expectations next year, and I think that we can’t run from that,” he said. Read more

PHOTOS

