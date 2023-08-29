Aug. 29, 2023

Schools address bus driver shortage with schedule changes, recruitment drives. But in some districts, it's not enough

Five years ago, the Sweet Home Central School District had about 105 bus drivers.

Now, with less than two weeks left before the first day of school, it has 60.

That has been a worsening problem for the district, which employs its own bus drivers. Over the last two years, it has been unable to offer after-school busing for students participating in extracurricular activities. Busing to off-campus events after school was available for athletic contests only. The district has increased its spending on private busing contracts from just under $1 million to almost $3 million in order to transport private school students, as required by law.

“We are a district that is in poverty, and transportation is an issue. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Sweet Home Assistant Superintendent Don Feldmann said, noting that 55% of district students get free and reduced lunch. “I do believe that our lack of drivers has not only inhibited us from offering after-school programming, but kids that might not have transportation home have not been able to partake in things.”

Sweet Home is far from alone. School districts across the region – and country – are grappling with a shortage of school bus drivers as they prepare to welcome back students. A USA Today analysis from this year found at least one major bus driver shortage in all 50 states, and districts around the country say they’ve been struggling to hire drivers since students returned to in-person school.

Terry Pegula dissolves Pegula Sports and Entertainment in latest shakeup of Sabres, Bills: On Monday, One Buffalo, along with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, ceased to exist. In a stunning announcement, Terry Pegula named himself president of the Buffalo Sabres and dissolved PSE, which operated as the parent company for the family’s sports and entertainment holdings since he purchased the NHL team in 2011. Read more

With the U.S. Open looming, Jessie Pegula ponders her chances, her future and her family: Jessica Pegula has won three singles titles in smaller tournaments, and seven titles while playing doubles. She’s an Olympian, representing the United States three years ago in Tokyo. She is successful, especially considering that in her early 20s, a series of injuries and surgeries stole at least two prime years of her career. She just needs to win a Grand Slam. Read more

Research suggests hearing test may help diagnose autism in newborns. UB expert says more study needed: New research suggests a hearing test may one day help diagnose newborns with autism, a condition so daunting to pinpoint that it typically takes years. A University at Buffalo autism specialist cautioned the study is observational and it will take more research to learn if it’s possible to help distinguish autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions this way. Read more

Lockport Cave restarts walking tours, taking city official by surprise: Sunday's announcement that the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride would start offering walking tours again caught a top city official by surprise. Jason Dool, Lockport's chief building inspector, said he doesn't yet have any proof that the business fixed the electrical hazards he identified on June 13, one day after a tour boat capsized in the cave, killing one and injuring 11. Read more

Judge is asked to reverse Town of Evans primary result that hinged on absentee ballots: Conservative Party leaders failed to persuade a judge to disenroll 68 Town of Evans voters from their party before the June 27 primary and block them from voting in the town supervisor race. Now they are pursuing a new outcome: Ask the judge to reverse the outcome, or at least order a new primary. Read more

New Land Conservancy executive director an advocate of WNY Wildway: The Western New York Land Conservancy named Marisa Riggi, who has spearheaded the Western New York Wildway project, as new executive director. "This is the work I grew up wanting to do and went to college to do," she told The Buffalo News on Monday. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Summer is not done with us, yet: Temperatures will edge back up to the seasonable upper 70s on a partly to mostly sunny Tuesday, following some early patchy fog, writes Paul. Read more

Ask Don Paul: What's the latest on El Nino's growing impacts?: "Locally, the strong El Nino in our region typically leads to somewhat milder mean temperatures, which could also reduce total snowfall," Paul says. Read more

Mocktail culture is brewing in Buffalo: The availability of nonalcoholic – but still fun – drinks is growing locally. For a city that is sometimes referred to as a “drinking town with a football problem,” it’s refreshing for many people to see nonalcoholic options beyond sparkling water. Read more

Mr. Sizzle's comes to Clarence: Mister Sizzle’s is coming to Clarence. The Clarence Planning Board on Wednesday will review a proposal by the Buffalo business for a new burger restaurant project at 6409 Transit Road, in a former First Niagara and Northwest Bank branch. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills should be combing league for offensive tackle depth: O'Halloran cleans out his Buffalo Bills notebook as the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline to establishing an initial 53-man roster approaches. Read more

