Feb. 19, 2023

Buffalo's blizzard led to a patchwork of driving bans. Could Hochul have closed local roads?

ALBANY – At a state budget hearing this month, a senior aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked about a sensitive subject: When the Christmas blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 people was bearing down on Western New York, why wasn't a driving ban issued earlier?

The questioner, State Sen. George Borrello, noted that by the time driving was barred on Friday, Dec. 23, some people had gone to work. For days beforehand, he noted, a powerful storm had been predicted, yet Erie County announced a travel ban only around 8:45 a.m. that day, taking effect 45 minutes later. By 10 a.m., whiteout conditions had begun and the situation quickly deteriorated.

"I think that certainly hamstrung peoples’ ability to safely get home,” Borrello, R-Hanover, said at the hearing.

But Jackie Bray, commissioner of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, responded that the Hochul administration had not had the legal authority to shut down local roads in Erie County.

“Those decisions are brutally tough decisions,” Bray testified before a joint Assembly and Senate budget committee. “And obviously, in this state, they're delegated to the counties and the localities. So the state, we don't have decisional authority there.”

Yet officials from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration say Bray’s position is demonstrably false.

– Chris Bragg

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tesla Workers United after recent firings at Buffalo plant: 'It just makes us want to fight harder': The Tesla Workers United organizing committee held their first news conference Saturday, describing how the organizing effort got started, the conditions they want to fix at the South Buffalo plant and how they intend to do so. Read more

ECC reversing direction on former president's initiatives: Former SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin has been gone for only two months, but the community college's new leaders already are moving to undo some of his major initiatives. The school is backing away from Balkin's push to scrap a staff and student management system that he claimed was wasting millions of dollars. ECC now plans to keep it. The college is also talking about restoring some jobs that Balkin cut to keep ECC afloat financially. Read more

Sean Kirst: A grieving son at the Tops killer's sentencing: 'You shattered their lives': Wayne Jones found the strength to speak at the sentencing of the racist mass murderer at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue through one lifelong example: He was the only child of Celestine Chaney, who died at Tops – and who modeled sheer courage from his earliest childhood until the spring day when she walked into the store. Read more

Investigation sought over Erie County clerk's county-paid ads during election season: We've written before about Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns, who spent about $100,000 on an outreach and marketing campaign promoting the services of the clerk's office while running for re-election. Comptroller Kevin Hardwick learned that the state law had something to say about that, and an investigation may be coming. Read more

New construction at brownfield Tonawanda Coke site could begin in two years: The contractor cleaning up the former home to Tonawanda Coke, once one of the region's worst polluters, is making remarkable progress at the site, according to some residents and town officials. Full remediation will take three more years, a consultant said, but construction on new buildings at the 125-acre site could begin in two years. It's a striking turnaround from 2018, when the Tonawanda Coke Corp. declared bankruptcy and abruptly shut down the plant. Read more

Escaped sex offender with ties to Buffalo surrenders in Boston, U.S. marshals say: Christopher Luke, 42, surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service in Boston, Mass., at about 6 p.m. Friday, said Charles Salina, the U.S. marshal for the Western District of New York. Luke was arrested in his Tonawanda home on March 30, 2011, by agents of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations as one of 72 members of a child pornography electronic bulletin board. Read more

$20 million recreation expansion in Tonawanda underway: Crews have begun demolishing the Brighton Park pool in the Town of Tonawanda to make way for a new splash park. Construction will begin on the park in the summer and wrap up next year. Also, Supervisor Joseph Emminger said in an update Thursday, the Lincoln Park ice arena will close next month to make way for its transformation into a field house. Read more

No effect in Western New York from the Ohio train derailment, officials say: The train derailment in Ohio two weeks ago has not contaminated our water, according to the Erie County Water Authority. Read more

WEATHER

A cloudy Sunday: Today will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Planting entrepreneurial 'Roots': Tariq Trotter brings hustle to upstate investment firm: As a general partner in Rochester-based venture capital firm Impellent Ventures, Trotter, co-founder of the Philadelphia-born band The Roots, has a larger goal: He wants to help Black entrepreneurs, and those from other underrepresented groups, find funding and build generational wealth. Read more

East Amherst native named Legends' project manager for Bills new stadium project: Kimberly Sass, who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts, will help take the lead on the company’s involvement with the new stadium construction. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Should Ed Oliver be on the trade block? Is moving down in the draft a good idea?: Oliver has been a good player for the Bills, but not a great one, Jay Skurski says. It’s possible he could have some trade value, but the Bills are dealing from a position of weakness. Other teams know Buffalo is up against the salary cap, and shopping Oliver would be an admission he has not lived up to expectations as the No. 9 overall draft pick in 2019. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres gain ground in playoff chase by solving Sharks in 4-2 win: Jeff Skinner scored the tie-breaking goal after Tage Thompson ripped the puck away from a Sharks defenseman, then Rasmus Dahlin made a jaw-dropping play to escape his own corner and setup Alex Tuch for an empty netter to give the Sabres a 4-2 win in San Jose. Read more

Eric Bodamer's journey from Sabres fan to designing his hometown team's jerseys: Eric Bodamer, a 1988 graduate of Williamsville South High School, helped design the Sabres’ royal and gold uniforms. The black-and-red Goathead alternates for this season are also Bodamer’s creation. Read more

Inside the NHL: Raise your sticks to the late Paul Wieland, PR head and funny man of Aud-era Sabres: "When they made Paul Wieland, trust me when I tell you they threw away the mold," Mike Harrington writes in a tribute Wieland in this week's Inside the NHL. Read more

