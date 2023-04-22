April 22, 2023

Buffalo teachers get higher pay, keep retiree health care – for now – under tentative new contract

Buffalo School Board members say the $243.7 million contract with the Buffalo Teachers Federation that they approved Friday should send a clear message to the district's teachers.

"This board of education and this superintendent value and respect the work that they do," Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said. "They do life-altering, life-changing work, and so, if this board did not believe they were worth every penny, trust me, we would not have gotten the unanimous vote that we got today."

The board unanimously approved the tentative contract agreement between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation that would give teachers the second-highest starting salary in the region and allow veteran teachers to reach maximum salary more quickly.

After a presentation by the district's general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma, board members eagerly motioned to approve the tentative contract, lifted their hands in support and cheered with vigor when it passed.

Teachers are expected to gather at 3 p.m. Monday at Kleinhans Music Hall to ratify the contract.

For a district challenged in trying to maintain and grow its teachers, this tentative agreement is a step forward, said Tami Hollie-McGree, chief of human resources for Buffalo Schools.

"Now, we're competitive," she said.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Nearly a year after Tops massacre, Buffalo grapples with 'painstakingly long' work of transformation: A panel at the "Pursuit of tRuth" conference in Buffalo, in honor of Tops massacre victim Ruth Whitfield, agreed that little has changed since May 14, and Buffalo, as a community, needs to do much more to uplift all of its neighborhoods. Read more

Election financing overhaul at stake in Albany budget talks: Before state budget negotiations conclude, lawmakers must decide whether to fund a program that would dramatically change how their re-election campaigns are financed. When the new program begins, small donations to candidates for statewide office or the Legislature will be matched with taxpayer dollars. But advocates for the program are concerned it could be defunded or delayed past 2024. Read more

$900K will go toward initiative to restore Scajaquada Creek: Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is on a path to help clean up Scajaquada Creek in much the same way that it pursued the restoration of the Buffalo River. That effort by the region's guardian of Western New York's fresh waterways will be aided by more than $900,000 in federal funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Rep. Brian Higgins said. Read more

Lancaster golf course ends 'corkage fee,' Breathalyzer test amid online criticism: A Lancaster golf course has dropped a required "corkage fee deposit" that the club returned to its golfers only if a Breathalyzer test proved they didn't drink during their round. The Buffalo Tournament Club has walked back the policy, after just a week, because it ran into fierce online backlash. Read more

Girlfriend convicted as accomplice in 2021 quadruple shooting that killed 3-year-old: An Erie County Court jury on Friday convicted a Cheektowaga woman of murder, assault and weapons possession charges for the July 2021 quadruple shooting at the Ferry Grider Homes that killed a 3-year-old boy. Read more

Defendant's guilty plea averts a third trial, and this time he won't face a lifetime prison sentence: Eight years after his arrest, a one-time Buffalo street gang member on Thursday avoided a third trial by pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy – and the 18-year prison term defendant Roderick Arrington agreed to is far less than the life-in-prison punishment a federal judge sentenced him to after his first trial. Read more

The lighter side of The News: A new car!; A (Talkin') proud tradition; A different type of glazed: This week's Off Main Street column features school officials squabbling over the purchase of a car, Luke Russert and his father Tim's shared affection for the Bills, and a pot store setting its sights on a location next to a former Krispy Kreme. Read more

WEATHER

Wind with some showers: It is expected to be windy with some showers and a morning high of 62 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

One of the first legal pot stores is targeting a site in the Town of Tonawanda: One of the first three operators licensed to open a legal cannabis store in Western New York is targeting the site in the Town of Tonawanda, across from the Boulevard Mall. Read more

Spotlight/economy: Upstate New York's sluggish job recovery: Upstate New York is bringing up the rear in the race to recover the jobs lost during the Covid-19 recession. The country, as a whole, has already crossed the finish line and started growing again. Upstate New York, from Buffalo Niagara and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany, have not. Read more

BILLS

New contract gives Bills kicker Tyler Bass some security, but he promises to 'keep grinding': Bass officially signed a four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday – a deal that is reportedly worth up to $21 million. That places Bass fourth among NFL kickers. Read more

Inside Buffalo Bills' NFL draft process: Meetings, mock drafts, more meetings culminate over three days: How do the Bills reduce an initial list of 400 players to the low-to-mid 100s they feel can be drafted? General Manager Brandon Beane walked The Buffalo News through the process. Read more

UCMC doctors 'ecstatic' that Bills' Damar Hamlin can play again: “We know he's been through extensive medical testing. We don't know the details of that. But we were ecstatic to see that he's back. And there's a couple hundred people here – probably even more – that are actively cheering him on. We've been pulling for him the whole time," Tim Pritts said. Read more

PHOTOS

Earth Day cleanup at Martin Luther King Jr. Park: Employees with Delaware North volunteered Friday at Buffalo’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park as part of the company’s Earth Day 2023 celebration. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

