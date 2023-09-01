Sept. 1, 2023

Buffalo Schools' special education faces backlash over late-summer changes for students with autism

Kate Nowadly's 5-year-old son with autism is nonverbal, with a tendency to run or climb anything in sight.

Marissa and Nathan Mieth said their son, Anthony, an elementary school student with autism, can throw tantrums and push over tables if his routine is disrupted.

Andrea Binner and Beatrice Vargas have sons who thrived as friends in a middle school program for high-functioning students with autism.

The four parents told The Buffalo News during the last two weeks that they were uncertain which Buffalo school their children will attend starting next week.

They are among more than 400 students with autism and other health challenges affected by changes Buffalo Public Schools implemented in July and August to address class size and structure for the 2023-24 school year. And they are among parents critical of district and special education department communication, timing and lack of compassion for a student population that, by nature, relies on regular routine.

"It's breaking my heart as a mom," said Nowadly, who earlier this month was considering moving closer to a school district that could accommodate her son or, at worst, beginning home instruction. "I did my best to advocate for my son."

– Ben Tsujimoto

