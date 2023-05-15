May 15, 2023

Buffalo pauses exactly at one-year mark to remember 5/14 massacre

Exactly a year to the moment when a white man who drove more than 200 miles to Buffalo with the sole purpose of killing as many Black people as he could carried out a deadly rampage at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo paused to remember.

Hundreds were gathered Sunday in the same parking lot where the slaughter began. The store was closed for the day. Jefferson was shut down to traffic as dozens of police patrolled the area.

As 2:28 p.m. approached, Mayor Byron W. Brown read the names of the 10 lives lost last May 14.

Brown then called for a moment of silence, and the normally bustling neighborhood grew quiet, except for the sobs of one woman who was overcome.

A firefighter rang a ceremonial bell. Many in the crowd looked up to the sky and noticed an ethereal halo had formed around the sun.

– Maki Becker

5/14

5/14 memorial service closes out weekend of reflection with a message of faith: A theme of Sunday's Remembrance and Healing Service, on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, began with the first joyous sounds of worship: If you call on God, no matter your troubles, no matter what darkness besets you, he won't fail. He'll help you find a way. Read more

Photos: Hundreds attend 5/14 remembrance weekend healing service: Hundreds of people attended an evening service at Elim Christian Fellowship Church in Buffalo on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 Black people dead and three wounded. See photos here.

Photos: Community honors lives lost at 5/14 remembrance ceremony at Tops on Jefferson: People gathered Sunday for a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost in the 5/14 massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Buffalo News photojournalists were there to document the afternoon, one year to the day of the deadly attack. See the photos here.

More funding for East Side homeowners, mental health and 5/14 memorial announced: Following the May 14, 2022, massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $50 million in funding to help uplift the East Side of Buffalo. On the one-year mark, she announced nearly $10 million more. The governor's office announced Sunday that an additional $5 million will be made available to the homeowner improvement program for those who live on the East Side. In addition, the state announced $900,000 to support the siting and development of a permanent 5/14 memorial. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schumer eyes regulation of burgeoning AI industry: Artificial intelligence is set to remake everything from college education to the medical field – and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wants Congress to regulate it, lest AI do more harm than good. Read more

What can ChatGPT do? Write a song for Buffalo: To show how ChatGPT works, News Washington reporter Jerry Zremski recently had a five-minute conversation with the new chatbot. Read more

Judge denies bid for Covid-related college tuition refund – but allows court fight over fees: In his lawsuit, Canisius graduate Caleb McCudden called the online instruction “materially deficient and insufficient alternative” to the on-campus in-person educational experience for which he had paid $12,385 in tuition and fees for the semester. Read more

What will it take to bring Great Lakes cruise ships to Buffalo?: Cruising is a big business on the Great Lakes, and brings sought-after tourism dollars to port regions, tourism officials said. Read more

Faith community rallies after 170-year-old Elma church destroyed by fire: At one moment, work to repair the steeple at a nearly 170-year-old church in Elma was going on as planned and nearing completion. The next moment, it was engulfed in flames. But less than 24 hours after the fire, parishioners gathered for Sunday morning worship at neighboring Ebenezer United Church of Christ at 630 Main St. in West Seneca – one of many churches, clergy members and community organizations that have reached out in support of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Read more

WEATHER

A good start: Sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Benderson, Ellicott propose medical office and townhome expansion projects in Amherst: The two developers are separately proposing a pair of projects in Amherst that would add to existing office and residential developments. Neither is major by itself, but each represent a vote of confidence in the location's potential. Read more

BILLS

'Sophia the Fierce' was a friend to Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam to the end: A few weeks ago, Kaiir Elam had pierogi for the first time. He had them at the home of Sophia Benintende, aka "Sophia the Fierce," a 9-year-old cancer patient who died May 9. Speaking with Buffalo News sports reporter Katherine Fitzgerald, Elam reflected on his friendship with "Sophia the Fierce," and her impact on his life as he adjusted to life in the National Football League. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Leafs' demise is latest Atlantic Division news item that has to leave Sabres smirking: "As the Sabres make their ascent, they have to love another marquee team in their division suddenly getting plunged into uncertainty and transition," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

BANDITS

Buffalo Bandits move to NLL finals after dominating sweep of Toronto Rock: The Bandits head to the NLL Finals for the third consecutive time (2019, 2022 and this year) and the fourth time in the last six finals. There were no playoffs in 2020 and no season in 2021. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

