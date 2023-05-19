May 19, 2023

Buffalo Niagara tourism builds back from Covid crash, but faces challenges

As the weather gets warmer, tourism in the Buffalo Niagara region becomes more visible – whether it's the blue ponchos at the Maid of the Mist or convention attendees making their way down Franklin Street to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

But tourism and hospitality keep the region humming all year long. It is especially the case in Niagara County, where more than 20% of jobs are tied to tourism, according to data from Oxford Economics Co, overtaking agriculture as its No. 1 employer.

And the impact from the pandemic continues to be felt, even as crossing restrictions at the Canadian border have been lifted. Leisure and hospitality jobs are down 9% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the state Labor Department.

The industry is still building its way back from the Covid-19 crash, which put a stop to business travel, closed the Canadian border and drastically changed consumer and business travel habits.

– Samantha Christmann

Hochul to recuse herself from Seneca Nation casino compact negotiations: Gov. Kathy Hochul's husband, William Hochul, is senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Delaware North, which has an interest in two racinos that directly compete with the Seneca Nation’s three casinos. Read more

A lasting tribute to a 5/14 victim – welcome baskets filled with cleaning supplies and love: The gift is nothing fancy – a laundry basket stuffed with cleaning supplies, a set of pots and pans and a box of cutlery. But the idea behind it is exactly the sort of gesture 5/14 victim Pearl Young made all the time anyone around her was in need. On Thursday, the YWCA, working with Young’s daughter, began a new tradition of creating welcome baskets dubbed “Pearls of Wisdom” for new residents moving into the senior housing at the YWCA on Grant Street. “I won’t let 2 minutes and 3 seconds define who she was,” said her daughter, Pamela Young Pritchett. Read more

Legislature chairwoman denounces Republicans over anti-racism resolutions involving Clover Group: "Ever since May 14, you ain't said (expletive) about racism. Since May 14. You haven't raised your hand to call out racism before. Ever," Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin yelled at Republican Legislator Chris Greene and a group of other Republicans. Read more

Buffalo Common Council still negotiating with mayor over proposed budget: The Buffalo Common Council is still hashing out some details before voting on Mayor Byron Brown’s $582 million budget proposal for 2023-2024. But Council members are mum on what the sticking points are. The Council called a special meeting Thursday on the proposed spending plan, presumably to vote on it, but the meeting was recessed without any action being taken. Read more

Rare orange lobster lands in Tops grocery tank and avoids becoming someone's dinner: Tops Markets workers in Hamburg were unloading a 25-pound box of live lobsters Saturday when they got a surprise – a bright orange lobster packed among its mud red peers. "They opened it up and all of a sudden they're like, 'This doesn't look right. Something's not right with this lobster,' " said Jay Knavel, manager at the South Park Avenue store. Read more

Catholic Health to open temporary ER in Lockport until new hospital opens: When Eastern Niagara Hospital announced that it would close June 17, earlier than expected, that set off a scramble from the state Health Department to develop a solution on how to bridge the gap between the closure date and the projected fall opening of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital. Catholic Health, which is developing Lockport Memorial and has a management agreement with Eastern Niagara, said that officials at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston will open a 24/7, free-standing emergency department at 5875 S. Transit Road in Lockport. That is currently the site of Eastern Niagara Express Care. Read more

A closer look at 5 pieces of the Buffalo Schools budget: Buffalo School Board members unceremoniously and unanimously this week approved a $1.1 billion budget, the largest in its history. Passage of the financial plan for next school year was not unexpected. Between state lawmakers fully funding foundation aid – which will send about $689 million to Buffalo, $100 million more than two years ago – and $111 million of remaining federal support from the American Rescue Plan, the district is in strong financial position for the coming year. Read more

Warmer, but cloudy with a chance of rain: Skies will be cloudy and there is a chance of rain showers as temperatures climb to 72 degrees. Read more

Alan Pergament: WIVB's multitalented Chelsea Lovell has quickly established herself in Buffalo: The 25-year-old Lovell has immersed herself in Buffalo since arriving here from WETM in Elmira nine months ago. “Chelsea’s dynamic personality and high-energy delivery jumped off the screen early on,” said Channel 4 General Manager Joe Abouzeid. “She has also embraced what’s great about Buffalo and has quickly made herself a part of our community.” Read more

Artpark summer season has full slate of concerts in Mainstage Theater, Amphitheater and beyond: The Artpark season opens with a concert by the Avett Brothers on May 21 inside its Mainstage Theater, one of two primary ticketed concert venues. So far, more than 20 major concerts have been announced between the Mainstage Theater, which includes indoor seating and a lawn area, and the Amphitheater that offers a mix of outdoor ticket options against the backdrop of the Niagara River Gorge. Read more

Ron Hawkins to open Thursday & Main concert series: The outdoor concert series Thursday & Main returns to downtown Buffalo with an eight-week season starting June 8 featuring multitalented Canadian music artist Ron Hawkins. The musical happy hour is held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fountain Plaza (Main and Chippewa streets) as an homage by Buffalo Place to its long-running summer concert tradition Thursday at the Square that debuted at the same spot in 1987. Read more

New this week: Beatles Rooftop Tribute, Stevie Nicks and motor events at the Fair: The popular Beatles Rooftop Tribute Concert returns to Larkinville on July 13, and Stevie Nicks will be performing at KeyBank Center on Oct. 4. Read more

43North kicks off ninth year in search of 'next success stories' for Buffalo startup community: Applications are now open for the competition that will award five winning teams $1 million in exchange for 5% equity in their company. Read more

Identity of $8 million bidder for McKinley Mall still unknown: The outcome of the auction is being closely watched, as McKinley is one of the region's four big enclosed malls that have long been economic drivers and centers of the retail market. Read more

Beacon Communities kicks off carbon-neutral review of current and future projects: Affordable housing developer Beacon Communities – which took over the upstate New York portfolio of Norstar USA late last year – now wants to make its mark on the state by committing to a new carbon-neutral policy. It will be for all current and future projects across New York, including by retrofitting existing housing complexes in communities like Buffalo, and likely cost millions of dollars. Read more

For a third time, townhouses proposed for last Lakefront Commons site on waterfront: A renewed effort is underway to bring the last townhouse phase of Lakefront Commons to fruition in the Waterfront Village, as the proposed project comes back to the city for review for at least the third time in the past 15 years – and after another series of design revisions. Read more

Erik Brady: A Buffalo story in Arlington winds back to Courier-Express and Kevin Guest House: One of the things that makes Buffalo great is Kevin Guest House, which turned out to be a national trendsetter. Erik Brady caught up with the man who grew up in that house on Ellicott Street. Read more

Bills undrafted rookie Jalen Wayne gets high-level tips from famous cousin: Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Jalen Wayne wore Nos. 4 and 0 during his career at the University of South Florida. No. 87 was waiting for him in his locker when he showed up for Bills rookie minicamp. “I knew they were going to do me like that,” Wayne said laughing after his first practice in a Bills jersey. The No. 87 was made famous by Wayne’s second cousin, a man he considers his uncle – Reggie Wayne, the retired Indianapolis Colts great. Read more

Mike Harrington: Last time Amerks got this far, Sabres closed in on Stanley Cup: "This means a lot for the Sabres. The last time the Amerks got to this point, they lost to Milwaukee in five games in a series that saw them drop two 'home' games in then-HSBC Arena as Blue Cross was taken up by a circus. Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, Paul Gaustad, Derek Roy were on that team and Thomas Vanek and Daniel Paille joined the next season while the NHL lockout was going on," Harrington writes. Read more

