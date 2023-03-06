March 6, 2023

Buffalo has 7,700 vacant lots. One idea: Give some of them to nearby homeowners

From her house on Paderewski Drive in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, community organizer Donna Latham-Edwards can see fields of vacant land in all directions.

She remembers when houses filled those lots. Now it's rats, year-old grass clippings and hillocks of dumped garbage.

“This is a city, not a rural area,” she said. “When you think of a city, you think of stores and houses next to each other. You don’t see one house here, and then you’re walking a whole block to the next house, and in between there’s just open spaces.”

Latham-Edwards is now part of a coalition, called the Vacant Land Task Force, urging the city to let residents help. After two years of research, the group held a videoconferencing meeting last Tuesday and released a slate of policy recommendations drafted with the support of Grassroots Gardens, the Partnership for the Public Good and organizations representing the Broadway-Fillmore, Fruit Belt, Kensington-Bailey and University Heights neighborhoods.

First, the coalition wants the city to develop a new comprehensive plan for its vacant land, in partnership with residents.

Second, the city should transfer some lots free of charge to nearby homeowners and nonprofit organizations.

Third, city planners should prioritize the needs of indigenous residents and residents of color – particularly on the East Side, where entire city blocks have collapsed in the face of redlining, neglect and demolition.

– Caitlin Dewey

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A big lottery win was a big loss at Lake Shore. So district helped get the law changed: After an Evans man won an $80 million Powerball lottery, the Lake Shore School District lost state aid. But that won't happen anymore. Read more

Preservation Board criticizes ECMC for seeking house demolitions without neighborhood plan: Under the banner of its Grider Community Gardens LLC, the hospital has accumulated 21 parcels up and down Grider Street, without giving any indication of what it wants to do with them. Read more

UB won't keep student club from bringing controversial conservative commentator Michael Knowles to speak: The University at Buffalo will not stand in the way of a student group bringing a controversial political commentator to speak at the school. Michael Knowles, who gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend where he called for transgenderism to be "eradicated" from public life, has been invited to speak Thursday by the Young Americans for Freedom student chapter at UB. Read more

Poll finds Western New York opposition to energy shift, but statewide support: The poll was commissioned by New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, a coalition of utilities, business groups and labor unions. The poll focused on elements of the state's energy roadmap, which calls for transforming energy use in homes and buildings. Read more

Black Balloon Day marks the ever-rising toll of overdose deaths in Erie County: Dozens came together on Black Balloon Day to remember those who lost the battle to the opioid crisis. It took nearly 25 minutes to read the names of the more than 300 overdose victims whose families had asked that their loved ones be recognized. Read more

Massage therapy studio aims to blend art, Alzheimer's aid at open house: Theresa Gantz plans to tie an Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser to the open house of her first massage therapy studio, TMG Wellness Center, at the Clarence-Lancaster town line. The open house and art show run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at English Park Village, 338 Harris Hill Road, Suite 109. Read more

WEATHER

Another gray day: Monday will see overcast skies with light rain mixing with snow this afternoon. Highs around 40. Read more

BILLS

Bills have used one top-125 pick since 2015 on receiver. Options abound in rounds 1-2 this year: The good thing for GM Brandon Beane is this draft doesn’t have the eye-popping talents such as Justin Jefferson in 2020 and Garett Wilson/Chris Olave last year, which can work to the Bills’ benefit. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: As Connor Bedard's lottery date looms, Connor McDavid brings his show to town to meet Sabres: As individuals go, the entire world is chasing McDavid this year. We'll get an up-close look Monday night at 7:30 as The Greatest Show on Ice hits KeyBank Center when the Sabres host the Oilers, Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

EveryDayAPhoto: A reader favorite returns! Check out our photo series to see the image of the day we've chosen to be in the spotlight.

