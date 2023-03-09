March 9, 2023

Buffalo blizzard helps fuel Albany fight over the future of heat

ALBANY – More than 108,000 homes or businesses in Western New York lost electrical power during December’s blizzard. Before the storm passed, a dozen people in Erie County died in freezing residences.

Less than three months later, that harrowing experience is informing a fight over the speed and degree of New York's transition from fossil fuels, which currently warm more than 80% of New York homes.

Freezing and without power, some Western New York residents in December lit natural gas stoves using matches, a dangerous maneuver that nonetheless provided warmth and cooked food. Others used gas generators to run furnaces, appliances or power entire homes.

The CEO of Amherst-based National Fuel Gas Co., Dave Bauer, said when his elderly parents lost power for three days, they huddled around a natural gas fireplace.

In a February call with investors of National Fuel, the main provider of natural gas heat in Western New York, Bauer said that against the blizzard's backdrop, "it's astonishing that New York State policymakers are unwavering in their push for a rapid transformation to a predominantly electric future."

For their part, environmental groups also are citing the blizzard. They say the storm's power should provide state lawmakers even more impetus to pass laws curbing climate change caused by fossil fuels.

In 2019, state lawmakers passed major environmental legislation setting the goal of zero-emission electricity in New York by 2040, and an 85% drop in statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A 22-person panel, the state Climate Action Council, was then charged with issuing recommendations on how to achieve those goals, and passed a plan in December.

Now, lawmakers face the thornier task of turning aspirations into laws.

Could tech layoffs elsewhere help Buffalo Niagara firms find workers they covet?: Western New York is short thousands of tech workers and has struggled to attract and retain the labor force local employers need. At the same time, nationwide, more than 200,000 tech workers at companies big and small have been laid off over the past 14 months, according to Crunchbase. So could the tech industry's struggles elsewhere be an opportunity for Buffalo Niagara businesses to tap into a new pool of talent and fill tech jobs that have been hard to fill? Read more

'Buffalo is just being Buffalo': Community wraps its arms around fallen firefighter's family: When it comes to Jason Arno, the City of Good Neighbors is living up to its nickname. Buffalo and Western New York has taken the family of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno into its embrace in the week since he died in a four-alarm blaze, and that support is expected to continue as he is laid to rest. His wake at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue is set to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo. Thousands of firefighters from around the nation and beyond, in addition to Arno's family and loved ones and his 700 colleagues in the Buffalo Fire Department, are expected to attend the services. That will leave no room for the public inside the cathedral. But the city and firefighters union are asking people line the streets for the procession from the funeral home to the church before the funeral or from the church along Delaware Avenue to Forest Lawn. Read more

Joseph Bella III sentenced to 3½ years in prison for Covid-19 frauds: A federal judge sentenced Joseph C. Bella III to 3½ years in prison Wednesday for fraudulently obtaining and selling Covid-19 test kits and illegally obtaining $253,000 in pandemic relief loans. Bella, who served more than 24 months in jail while the charges were pending, could be a released from prison to a halfway house in less than a year, according to his attorney. Read more

Resident who quizzes Tonawanda supervisor at Town Board meetings wants his job: Peter Hojczyk is taking his persistent criticism of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger from Town Board meetings to the campaign trail. Hojczyk, a resident who regularly speaks up during public comment periods to question Emminger over town operations, has received the Republican endorsement to challenge Emminger's re-election bid. Emminger, a Democrat, enjoys the advantages of incumbency and name recognition as he seeks a third term as supervisor. Read more

Amherst store owners indicted for allegedly robbing customers inside their shop: A mother and son who operated a tobacco and smoke shop in Amherst have been indicted on charges that they robbed customers on the premises. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Carmilla L. Smith, 48, of Buffalo and her son Calvin D. Pettiway of Kenmore, 32, each face up to 15 and 25 years, respectively, in prison if convicted on the numerous felony charges against them for alleged incidents that occurred at the store in April and November of 2022. Pettiway is accused of having forcibly stolen property from a customer while also displaying a weapon inside the store at 801 Millersport Highway in the Grover Cleveland Plaza between Eggert Road and Sheridan Drive on April 3, 2022. Prosecutors said that on Nov. 9, 2022, Smith, acting in concert with her son, forcibly stole another customer’s cellphone and $120 in cash from the female victim's purse. Read more

Cloudy skies may give way to some sun: Skies are expected to shift from cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a high of 36 degrees. Read more

Fish Fry Geeks share their recommendations for the best one in town: If you find yourself wondering where you can get the best fish fry, look no further. Members of the Buffalo/WNY Fish Fry Geeks Facebook page are here to help with suggestions culled from eating the Buffalo favorite all year long. Read more

Theater reviews: Kavinoky, Theatre of Youth, Second Generation: All three shows that opened last weekend in Buffalo theaters broke the fourth wall, however briefly, by including their audiences in the performances. Read more

Rod Watson: A Hobson’s choice for Black people: Cancer sticks or cops?: Smoking will kill an estimated 45,000 Black people this year. Yet critics fear more police harassment in the search for contraband if menthol cigarettes favored by Black smokers are banned. So which is the lesser evil? Read more

UB pediatrics chief, who also holds key role at Children's Hospital, resigns from his posts: There has been a leadership shakeup atop one of the Buffalo Niagara region's leading providers of health care for infants, children and adolescents. Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz has resigned from his roles as chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, as well as president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics, Jacobs School Dean Dr. Allison Brashear announced Wednesday night. Read more

Here's what voters will be deciding in villages in Erie and Niagara counties: Voters go to the polls in 10 Erie County villages and three in Niagara County on March 21. Most candidates are unopposed, but voters in Akron, Sloan and Wilson have contested races for trustee. Middleport residents will choose between two candidates for mayor. And residents in two villages will be deciding whether to increase service awards for volunteer firefighters. Read more

Report: Bills 'expected to lose' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency: On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a quick update on one of the Buffalo Bills’ most prominent soon-to-be unrestricted free agents, leading to anxiety among Bills fans. “They’re also expected to lose Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo, as well,” Schefter said during the end of a segment on “NFL Live” about the Bills not using the franchise tag on safety Jordan Poyer. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Five free agents whose additions would help the Bills: This could be a work-around-the-margins free-agent period for the Bills – sit out the first 48-72 hours when the stupid money is handed out and see what presents itself on the secondary market, O'Halloran says. Read more

Inside the Sabres: Latest loss a reminder of progress since 'brutal' 2020-21 season: Patience is a hard sell for a fan base that has experienced unprecedented heartbreak and calamity over the past decade. However, the scene at the Buffalo Sabres' loss Tuesday on Long Island, from the patience shown by the youngest team in the NHL during the first period to Okposo’s tying goal in the third, was in stark contrast to those during the Sabres’ trip there exactly two years prior. Read more

