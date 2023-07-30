July 30, 2023

A wait for 'rock stars': More than 4,000 fans flock to Bills training camp

Hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans had a little extra time Friday to ponder the buzz surrounding a team with playoff expectations and Super Bowl dreams.

On the third day of training camp, about 4,000 fans maneuvered through sweltering heat to St. John Fisher University for an up-close look at Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the rest of a star-laden team that eyes a fifth-straight trip to the postseason – and, maybe, the organization's first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

The sellout was not surprising. Tickets were scooped up less than a half hour after they were available to the public a month ago, and social media reports earlier this week said fans resorted to paying for camp tickets made available on third-party websites.

Not for a playoff game. Not for a regular season game. Not even for a preseason game. For training camp, which once offered free admission and is now the hottest ticket in town.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Schools face millions in Child Victims Act payments, but proposed state relief is stalled

A proposed $200 million state fund meant to help public schools and voluntary foster care agencies cover the costs of resolving Child Victims Act lawsuits remains stalled in the State Legislature, more than a year after the bill was introduced.

Some school districts and their advocates have called for New York to set aside money to at least partially reimburse their expenses in these legal settlements. They argue students today shouldn't be penalized for purported sexual misconduct by teachers and other school employees from decades ago.

Skeptics say setting aside a pool of state money now could take the districts' insurance carriers off the hook or unduly influence the outcome of settlement negotiations. Further, they say, it's not necessarily a priority at a time when the state faces looming budget deficits.

– Stephen T. Watson

How two summers of Fresh Air fun changed a life and sparked a meaningful reunion: The Fresh Air Fund, founded in 1877, takes underprivileged youths from the smog and sticky, hot pavement of New York City and exposes them to greener pastures for a few weeks in the summer as the guests of host families in rural communities. News staff reporter Harold McNeil recounts his time as a Fresh Air kid in the 1970s. Read more

Finishing touches almost in place as Buffalo AKG Gundlach Building sets to reopen: The Buffalo AKG Art Museum's Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, which opened July 12 to considerable fanfare for a week before closing to complete remaining work, will reopen Thursday. Read more

Sean Kirst: For WNY family of missing Korean War soldier, a vigil that does not end: At 93, a veteran's recollections remain keen about the generational power of sacrifice. Read more

Neighbors near Mother of Mercy House in Orchard Park sue after wells go dry: Neighbors say excavation for a pond on Newton Road in Orchard Park depleted three wells and caused two others to go dry on property near Disciples of Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus' Mother of Mercy House of Prayer. Read more

Forging a safer Buffalo: Community activists turn guns into garden tools: Guns are notorious for their deadliness, but an organization in Buffalo has been exploring how they could be used to help create life. Buffalo gun violence prevention activists watched in awe on a rainy Saturday afternoon as Mark Stradley hammered away at parts of dismantled guns to forge them into garden mattocks. Read more

Section of State Route 394 renamed to honor fallen Randolph soldier: A Randolph native who gave his life while serving in Iraq was honored Saturday with the dedication of a highway named for him. A section of State Route 394 in Randolph is now named Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway. A member of the Army’s Company A, 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces (Airborne), Textor was killed in action on July 15, 2008, when he was thrown from the turret of a Humvee during an attack in Mosul, Iraq. Read more

Sunny Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperature in the mid-70s. Read more

How high-stakes negotiations between UAW, automakers will affect Buffalo Niagara region: The UAW's four-year contracts with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis are set to expire Sept. 14. The union has raised the threat of striking if new deals aren't reached. GM has two manufacturing plants in the region, and Ford Motor Co. has one area plant. Here’s how things are shaping up as negotiations unfold. Read more

Spotlight/economy: How Buffalo Niagara households have to make do with less: The median household income here now is about 10% lower than the national average, according to U.S. census data. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Bills Mailbag: What's fair to expect from Dalton Kincaid as a rookie?: Jay Skurski answers readers' questions about the Buffalo Bills' rookie tight end, Shane Ray, Stefon Diggs, Nyheim Hines and more in this week's mailbag. Read more

'He really is different': How Gabe Davis' winter work may pay off in contract year with Bills: Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis' commitment to a high-intensity offseason training routine could pay off as he enters the final year of his contract. Read more

