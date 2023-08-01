Aug. 1, 2023

Buffalo auto thefts have risen 135%. St. Paul's coordinated approach led to a big drop

Auto thefts in the Buffalo region have skyrocketed to the highest levels in recent memory.

More than 1,600 vehicles have been reported stolen through June from the city alone, rising 135% from the first half of last year to the first half of this year. Buffalo's percentage spike ranked third highest among 32 major cities analyzed by the Council on Criminal Justice. The city had three times more car theft reports than it did during this same time period five years ago.

"It's not looking good," said Ernesto Lopez, a research specialist for the independent criminal justice think tank.

Yet, the same report notes that St. Paul, Minn., has seen a 41% decrease in motor vehicle thefts through June. That is much better than what is happening in many other cities, including Minneapolis, the city located just across the Mississippi River from St. Paul.

The Buffalo News compared local efforts in Buffalo and Erie County to those in St. Paul and its surrounding county of Ramsey. The difference is stark.

She runs her family steel business. New York State isn't so sure: Lauren Chmielowiec was rejected from New York’s list of certified women-owned businesses because state regulators questioned her status as the true owner of her company. She said the state claimed some of the men she employed did too much of the work. Chmielowiec is appealing the decision, but in the meantime, she’s missing out on what some in the industry see as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: providing steel and other materials for the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.54 billion stadium. Read more

Aquarium of Niagara to double in size with $18 million expansion: The Aquarium of Niagara is poised to double in size as part of an $18 million project aimed at giving tourists more things to do in Niagara Falls. Read more

Buffalo Zoo names interim leader Lisa Smith as official president & CEO: Lisa Smith, who took the reins on an interim basis in September following the abrupt departure of Norah Fletchall, was named Monday to lead the nation's third oldest zoo. Read more

Frank Parlato sentenced to home confinement for five months; fined $10,000 for tax crime: A federal judge Monday sentenced Frank Parlato Jr. to five months home detention on a single tax conviction, concluding a case that started nearly eight years ago with a 19-count indictment that could have put him in prison for 20 years. Read more

Was that a funnel cloud over Hamburg?: A well-defined funnel cloud appeared midday in Hamburg and South Buffalo, spawning worries about a tornado. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo said that their initial investigation indicates it was a "landspout," which is similar to a "waterspout." Read more

Lancaster man, advocacy group hope to save service dog from being euthanized: Joshua Gilley of Lancaster is desperate to get his service dog, Bandit, returned to him. Bandit was taken away after the dog was inadvertently let loose and bit a neighbor who may have tried to to grab him by the collar, and now he could be euthanized. Read more

Mayor Brown names two senior advisers from within his cabinet: In their new roles, Michael J. DeGeorge and Oswaldo Mestre Jr. will advise Mayor Byron Brown and his senior staff on major initiatives and communicate the city’s vision and goals. Read more

Alan Pergament: New sports show to get double coverage on WIVB, WNLO opposite 'Sunday Night Football': WNLO-TV (CW 23) and sister station WIVB-TV (Channel 4) will be premiering a new sports show Sept. 10, the day before Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills open the NFL season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.. Read more

Don Paul: August starts cool, warms up to seasonable; no extreme heat: In the extended range, the positioning of the heat dome will continue to be too distant to threaten our region with any excessive heat in the next couple of weeks, Paul writes. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Are the oceans the warmest on record?: "The onset of a strengthening El Nino is going to add natural fuel to the heating that has been underway for decades from human activity," writes Paul. Read more

7 spots to feed your craving for hot dogs – and veggie options, too: In Western New York, working hours do not get in the way of a person's craving for one of summer's favorite staples, and no time was too early for a hot dog. Read more

Yellow trucking shutdown includes Tonawanda facility: Yellow, the financially troubled trucking company, has shuttered its operations, including a distribution center in the Town of Tonawanda. Read more

Planning Board clears way for core Elmwood Crossing hospital projects: More than $350 million in development projects to create hundreds of new apartments received final approval from the city's Planning Board on Monday as the panel cleared its slate before heading into its annual August recess. Read more

'I'm processing a thousand emotions': Damar Hamlin practices in pads for first time since cardiac arrest: Hamlin joined the team for his first padded practice since he went into sudden cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing,” he said. Read more

Observations: Gabe Davis shines; Josh Allen has a scare: Wide receiver Gabe Davis showed off his physical ability as a blocker Monday, and then made several highlight plays catching the ball on the fifth practice of camp. Josh Allen also took a big hit from behind from Taron Johnson on a play late in practice on which the quarterback was the intended receiver. Allen got up and was walking a little gingerly with a hand on his right hamstring. But a minute later he was joking with Stefon Diggs and coach Ken Dorsey. Read more

